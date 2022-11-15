Read full article on original website
AG appoints special counsel, Trump blasts ‘witch hunt’
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel Friday to take over two DOJ invesitgations involving former President Donald Trump.
80th birthday puts Biden's age back in the spotlight
Never before has a sitting US president faced 80 candles on a birthday cake -- and the milestone that Joe Biden reaches on Sunday has undeniable ramifications as he ponders running again in 2024. History suggests that a sitting US president concluding a first term will run again.
Trump news – live: Bill Barr says charges ‘increasingly likely’ as Trump hits back over special counsel
Donald Trump’s attorney general Bill Barr has said he thinks it is “increasingly more likely” that criminal charges could be brought against his former boss.He was speaking to PBS hours after the current attorney general, Merrick Garland, named Department of Justice veteran and former Hague war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to consider whether former the president should face criminal charges.Mr Garland made the announcement at a news conference on Friday and said Mr Smith will focus on the possibility of charges stemming from the investigations into the January 6 Capitol riot and the Mar-a-Lago classified documents.The...
Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — How did Donald Trump’s oldest sons — entrusted to run his company when he became president — react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks? They gave him a raise, according to testimony Friday at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial. Allen Weisselberg, the company’s longtime chief financial officer, testified that Eric Trump raised his pay $200,000 after an internal audit spurred by Trump’s 2016 election found that he’d been reducing his salary and bonuses by the cost of the perks. The raises boosted Weisselberg’s annual pay to $1.14 million, extra cash he said he used to pay for things Trump and the company previously had: Manhattan apartment rent, Mercedes-Benz cars for him and his wife, his grandchildren’s school tuition, and more.
