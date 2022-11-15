Read full article on original website
Related
Kim says ICBM test proves capacity to contain US threats
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the test of a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile confirmed that his country has another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain outside threats, as he warned the United States and its allies that their alleged provocative steps would lead to “their self-destruction,” state media reported Saturday. North Korea’s state media said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential ability to reach anywhere in the United States. The North’s Korean...
Silent Bolsonaro leaves void in Brazil presidency
Since losing his reelection bid, outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has virtually disappeared from view, holing up in his official residence -- and leaving the country with the uneasy feeling of a power vacuum. Bolsonaro's official agenda has been nearly empty, aside from short, sporadic meetings -- almost all at his official residence, not the presidential offices.
Comments / 0