NBA Analysis Network

Shocking Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving’s Reinstatement

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was handed a suspension of at least five games on November 3rd after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material on his social media on October 27th. The NBA superstar was given multiple chances to unequivocally apologize and denounce the film’s contents while condemning and choosing not to.
Vibe

Stephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith believes the solution to the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing start to the 2022-2023 season lies in their recent history. The 55-year-old suggests that the defending NBA champions should trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who previously played for the Warriors from 2016-2019. During Thursday morning’s (Nov. 17) broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the accredited journalist first addressed the San Francisco powerhouse’s unexpected struggles. “I’m not going to blame the Warriors for that just yet because in their eyes, and I know this for a fact, in their eyes they didn’t come into the season aiming to...
sheenmagazine.com

Kyrie Irving Donates $50,000 to Shanquella Robinson’s GoFundMe

You may have seen the recent hashtags, #justiceforquella. Sadly, that pertains to the story of Shanquella Robinson whose life was taken during a trip in Cabo, Mexico. Robinson while on a group trip was alleged to have passed away from alcohol poisoning however, an autopsy revealed injuries to her back and spinal cord. Later, a video surfaced of Shanquella being attacked while clearly inebriated.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Knicks coach has interesting comments about Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony seems to have an unlikely ally. Ex-New York Knicks coach Mike Woodson, now the head coach at Indiana University, appeared this week on SiriusXM NBA Radio. In the interview, Woodson made interesting comments about his former player Anthony. “If I was still coaching in that league, he would...
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant reveals why he asked Nets for trade

Kevin Durant faced a new wave of criticism when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets over the summer, but the 12-time All-Star does not regret the way he handled the situation. Durant opened up about his trade request in an interview with Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes this week....
NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Knicks Trade Features Gordon Hayward

Every NBA team wants a top 10 player. Not every team can have one. After all, there are 30 teams in the NBA. We are not professional mathematicians here at NBA Analysis. Still, something doesn’t add up there. Sometimes, teams opt for depth instead of a superstar. It is...
Sporting News

Ben Simmons finding his groove with Nets and Kevin Durant is excited

The Ben Simmons the Nets got in their win over the Trail Blazers is more like the three-time All-Star they hoped for when they acquired him at last season's trade deadline. In 32 minutes off the bench, Simmons flirted with a triple-double by posting season-highs of 15 points and 13 rebounds to go along with seven assists. The Nets outscored the Trail Blazers by 13 points with him in the game, giving him the second-best plus-minus on the team.
