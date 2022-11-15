Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire PitchingOnlyHomersMiami, FL
New York Pays $90 Per Quick Call. What Agency Do You Need To Contact?C. HeslopNew York City, NY
ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program Deadline to Apply Expanded, Increased EligibilityMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Shocking Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving’s Reinstatement
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was handed a suspension of at least five games on November 3rd after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material on his social media on October 27th. The NBA superstar was given multiple chances to unequivocally apologize and denounce the film’s contents while condemning and choosing not to.
This Lakers-Nets Trade Features Kevin Durant
You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. I do, and you do too. It’s an aphorism. Why wouldn’t you have to do what you have to do? NBA teams have got to do what they’ve got to do, too. Sometimes, that means making...
Stephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant
Stephen A. Smith believes the solution to the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing start to the 2022-2023 season lies in their recent history. The 55-year-old suggests that the defending NBA champions should trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who previously played for the Warriors from 2016-2019. During Thursday morning’s (Nov. 17) broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the accredited journalist first addressed the San Francisco powerhouse’s unexpected struggles. “I’m not going to blame the Warriors for that just yet because in their eyes, and I know this for a fact, in their eyes they didn’t come into the season aiming to...
sheenmagazine.com
Kyrie Irving Donates $50,000 to Shanquella Robinson’s GoFundMe
You may have seen the recent hashtags, #justiceforquella. Sadly, that pertains to the story of Shanquella Robinson whose life was taken during a trip in Cabo, Mexico. Robinson while on a group trip was alleged to have passed away from alcohol poisoning however, an autopsy revealed injuries to her back and spinal cord. Later, a video surfaced of Shanquella being attacked while clearly inebriated.
Ex-Knicks coach has interesting comments about Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony seems to have an unlikely ally. Ex-New York Knicks coach Mike Woodson, now the head coach at Indiana University, appeared this week on SiriusXM NBA Radio. In the interview, Woodson made interesting comments about his former player Anthony. “If I was still coaching in that league, he would...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant reveals why he asked Nets for trade
Kevin Durant faced a new wave of criticism when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets over the summer, but the 12-time All-Star does not regret the way he handled the situation. Durant opened up about his trade request in an interview with Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes this week....
This Hornets-Knicks Trade Features Gordon Hayward
Every NBA team wants a top 10 player. Not every team can have one. After all, there are 30 teams in the NBA. We are not professional mathematicians here at NBA Analysis. Still, something doesn’t add up there. Sometimes, teams opt for depth instead of a superstar. It is...
Sporting News
Ben Simmons finding his groove with Nets and Kevin Durant is excited
The Ben Simmons the Nets got in their win over the Trail Blazers is more like the three-time All-Star they hoped for when they acquired him at last season's trade deadline. In 32 minutes off the bench, Simmons flirted with a triple-double by posting season-highs of 15 points and 13 rebounds to go along with seven assists. The Nets outscored the Trail Blazers by 13 points with him in the game, giving him the second-best plus-minus on the team.
Breakout Nets role player is another colossal miss by Rob Pelinka, Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off of the most disappointing season in franchise history and had to improve the team this summer in order to make sure that didn’t happen. While the team did not have a lot of financial flexibility, there were options to be pursued. Thus...
Evan Fournier Doesn’t Hold Back About Knicks Benching
Looking for a spark, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau decided to make another change to his lineup on Tuesday night. After playing 10 or 11 guys every night to start the NBA season, Thibodeau cut the rotation back to nine players against the Utah Jazz. The results were...
Comments / 4