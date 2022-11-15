ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Sherrod Brown is considering a Senate Banking hearing on the FTX implosion, as calls for congressional action on crypto markets grow louder.

POLITICO
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
POLITICO

The bad omen before Trump’s ‘special announcement’

DRAIN THE LAKE — As one after another of Donald Trump’s favored candidates either lost or under-performed traditionalist Republicans in last week’s election, Trump world held out hope the former president might find some redemption in the West. Had Kari Lake won in Arizona, she would have...
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

Trump Is No Longer Enjoying Himself — And It Shows

The 2022 version of Trump is less fun and less interesting than the person who rode the golden escalator seven years ago. John Harris is founding editor of Politico. His Altitude column offers a regular perspective on politics in a moment of radical disruption. People have long predicted that Donald...
POLITICO

Senate Democrats and immigration advocates are mounting a year-end DACA push for the lame-duck session — but any movement faces a number of hurdles.

Dick Durbin said that there were only four or five Republican senators on board. One last push: Senate Democrats and immigrant advocates gathered Tuesday to call for year-end action to cement protections in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — but the road ahead to pass any immigration reform looks bumpy.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

With House called, Pelosi plots major announcement

MAKING HOUSE CALLS— It’s official, Republicans will control the House next year. Last night, more than a week after Election Day, the call of Rep. Mike Garcia’s win in California over Democratic challenger Christy Smith pushed Republicans to the 2018 seat threshold needed to hold the House. Seven House races remain uncalled: one in Alaska, one in Colorado and five in California. Democrats lead in four of them.
COLORADO STATE
POLITICO

Nancy Pelosi donned a familiar hue on Thursday as she prepared to announce her next steps in politics: white. It's a color associated with suffragists that she's worn at critical moments.

And it's not just the suffrage-linked color: During Trump's first impeachment, Pelosi wore a golden mace brooch inspired by the House of Representatives' signature speaker's mace. It aims to capture the notion of strength together, not individually. Welcome back: Sen.-elect Katie Britt beat out Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

The latest victim from House GOP’s election night: impeachment

Conservatives’ dream of impeaching President Joe Biden or members of his administration is crashing into a new reality: A razor-thin House GOP majority. House Republicans’ smaller-than-hoped-for margin — they’re expected to control the chamber by only a handful of votes — means any impeachment votes would require near-unanimity from a conference that sharply divides over even simple issues, such as infrastructure funding or keeping the government’s lights on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy