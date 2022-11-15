Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
New Titans stadium could bring in $34 billion for Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, Butch Spyridon, said the new $2.1 billion proposed Titans stadium is worth the cost. City leaders said they’re still not in agreement when it comes to stadium plans. One council member told FOX 17 News...
Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen Tennessee lieutenant
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit organization has paid off the mortgage for the family of a longtime La Vergne Police detective who died last year. Lt. Kevin Stolinsky passed away after suffering a medical incident while on duty in Nov. 2021. Now, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation hopes to make life a little easier on Stolinsky's wife and daughter.
World's largest traffic experiment being conducted in Nashville along I-24
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Research has kicked off on Interstate 24 for an experiment that will explore "phantom traffic jams." The study is led by Vanderbilt University and University of California, Berkeley, in coordination with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Nissan North America. It'll be the largest open-track field experiment in the world.
Franklin police begging party goers to 'stay the hell in the house' this holiday season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As the holiday season approaches, law enforcement agencies across the state will be looking for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol. The Franklin Police Chief is sending celebrators a very direct message. It happens almost every year. People go to parties. They have...
Senior Tennessee missionaries serve Ukraine orphans
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — For almost a year, FOX 17 News has been following a group of senior citizen missionaries who go to the Ukraine to serve war orphans. Wings of the Wind Ministries in Hickman County keeps finding more orphans and keeps finding a way to meet more of their needs.
Boy battling terminal cancer made honorary Goodlettsville police officer
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 10-year-old boy with a terminal form of brain cancer was sworn in Wednesday as an honorary officer for the Goodlettsville Police Department. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel has been traveling across the country to fulfill his mission to be sworn in as an honorary police officer at 100 law enforcement agencies. The Texas native has superseded that goal and has now been sworn in by almost 700 law enforcement agencies since the beginning of 2022.
TBI confirms August fire at Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has ruled the fire at the Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set. Agents say arson is to blame for the courthouse that went up in flames in early August. Previously reviewed surveillance video showed two people in the...
Sideline Wrap-up: Baylor advances to state title game, McCallie's run of titles ends
NASHVILLE, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Baylor advances to state title game, McCallie's run of titles ends. Baylor defeated Brentwood Academy on the road to advance to the Blue Cross Bowl on Thursday, December 1 at Finley Staidum. It was a hard fought back and forth game that came down...
FOX 17 News investigates: Convicted drunk driver out on bail accused of killing mother
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A FOX 17 News investigation leads the Nashville District Attorney’s Office to hold an emergency meeting and change its policies after we brought a case to light that slipped through the cracks. Prosecutors tell FOX 17 News a convicted drunk driver out on bail,...
Thanksgiving foods you CAN feed your dog
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — With Thanksgiving around the corner, it's inevitable to expect begging eyes and drooling mouths from our dogs. But not all Turkey Day treats are safe for pups, and some can even be toxic. For example, stuffing often contains ingredients like onions, scallions, and garlic, all...
