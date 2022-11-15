ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WTVCFOX

New Titans stadium could bring in $34 billion for Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, Butch Spyridon, said the new $2.1 billion proposed Titans stadium is worth the cost. City leaders said they’re still not in agreement when it comes to stadium plans. One council member told FOX 17 News...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen Tennessee lieutenant

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit organization has paid off the mortgage for the family of a longtime La Vergne Police detective who died last year. Lt. Kevin Stolinsky passed away after suffering a medical incident while on duty in Nov. 2021. Now, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation hopes to make life a little easier on Stolinsky's wife and daughter.
LA VERGNE, TN
WTVCFOX

World's largest traffic experiment being conducted in Nashville along I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Research has kicked off on Interstate 24 for an experiment that will explore "phantom traffic jams." The study is led by Vanderbilt University and University of California, Berkeley, in coordination with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Nissan North America. It'll be the largest open-track field experiment in the world.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Senior Tennessee missionaries serve Ukraine orphans

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — For almost a year, FOX 17 News has been following a group of senior citizen missionaries who go to the Ukraine to serve war orphans. Wings of the Wind Ministries in Hickman County keeps finding more orphans and keeps finding a way to meet more of their needs.
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Boy battling terminal cancer made honorary Goodlettsville police officer

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 10-year-old boy with a terminal form of brain cancer was sworn in Wednesday as an honorary officer for the Goodlettsville Police Department. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel has been traveling across the country to fulfill his mission to be sworn in as an honorary police officer at 100 law enforcement agencies. The Texas native has superseded that goal and has now been sworn in by almost 700 law enforcement agencies since the beginning of 2022.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

TBI confirms August fire at Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has ruled the fire at the Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set. Agents say arson is to blame for the courthouse that went up in flames in early August. Previously reviewed surveillance video showed two people in the...
WTVCFOX

Thanksgiving foods you CAN feed your dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — With Thanksgiving around the corner, it's inevitable to expect begging eyes and drooling mouths from our dogs. But not all Turkey Day treats are safe for pups, and some can even be toxic. For example, stuffing often contains ingredients like onions, scallions, and garlic, all...
NASHVILLE, TN

