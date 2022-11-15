A casual date. The blurry middle ground between pretending to be effortless and making sure they know you really don’t want to be in the friend zone. Where do you go when you’re not allowed to admit that you scrolled all the way down their Instagram and noted that they’ve been obsessed with patatas bravas ever since their 2016 family holiday? Or that you zoomed in on their WhatsApp picture and figured out which coffee blend they like? Leave that with us. From a wine bar with a moody upstairs den, to a food market that’s bound to keep everyone happy, here are eight spots to go for a casual date.

9 DAYS AGO