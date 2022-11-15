Related
Lisboeta
The grilled carabineiros at Lisboeta have undeniable star quality. They are celebrity by way of crustacean, glistening with piri-piri, supersized, and sensationally meaty. A see-and-be-seen £16 prawn matched by a crowd who are well aware that this Portuguese restaurant on Charlotte Street is the hyped culinary child of a chef who’s packing Michelin stars. But rather than making you feel like you’ve packed your proverbial bags for an unforgettable vacation meal, Lisboeta sometimes feels like you’re stuck in a heaving departure lounge waiting for a £49 seafood rice to take off.
Kossoff's
The Kossoff family has been baking in London since the 1920s and, four generations later, it’s led to this friendly, airy bakery in Kentish Town. Putting their delicious croissant cups and springy focaccia aside, this is the kind of place that every area in London would welcome with open arms. It’s buttery, lamination heaven, and there a load of freshly made salads and sandwiches for lunch as well. Bear in mind a queue can form fast—especially during that lazy, mid-morning period on weekends—but come by early and there are plenty of tables to choose from. Or get everything to go. These pastries don’t wait around for anybody.
Punch
In Search of the Ultimate Dirty Martini
We asked 11 of America’s top bartenders to submit their finest recipe for the dirty Martini—then we blind-tasted them all to find the best of the best. It’s not easy tasting a dozen dirty Martinis in one sitting. About halfway through, the assembled judges were questioning the futility of the task at hand: to find the best, archetypal example of the classic. “Perhaps it’s not a drink that’s meant to be evaluated,” said one, after five mega misses in a row. “We’re looking for a balanced cocktail, but isn’t the point of the dirty Martini to throw the formula out of balance?” asked another.
Where To Have A Unique Dining Experience In London
Much like boy band members' haircuts, 20-somethings’ tattoos, and all of your exes, sometimes it feels like London restaurants are all exactly the same. That’s why sometimes you want something different. Something original. Something unique. From a lively East End caff that’s been serving full English breakfasts for over a century, to a £25 million restaurant in the City with ‘presser pour champagne’ buttons on every table, these are all restaurants that for one reason or another you’ll not only enjoy, but remember.
Daphnes Bar
Between the phenomenal cocktails, friendly bartenders, and palpable big-night-out energy, we’ve never met a bar that we wanted to make “our bar” more than Daphnes in Edmonds. For a spot that seats around 15 people, there’s always something exciting happening here. On a Friday evening, it’s a cramped sardine tin party, with “Volare” blasting while couples who can’t fit inside drink negronis and dance on the sidewalk patio. On an otherwise-snoozy Monday, their L-shaped marble counter gets full fast.
Jass Kitchen
Jass Kitchen is a Mediterranean restaurant in Buena Vista that has all the things we sometimes complain that Miami lacks: live jazz, reasonable prices, and a tasteful dining room that doesn’t feel like it was decorated by a team of club promoters who just shotgunned energy drinks. Needless to say, this incredibly cute spot makes for a perfect date night. But the food is also good enough that you can come here for any occasion. Just be sure to order the clay pot of lamb, which comes encased in a dome of delicious brioche your server will slice open at the table.
The West End’s Best Meals For Under $20
We have no clue how often Clark-Atlanta, Morehouse, or Spelman students are down to their last $20. But whether for a starving college student or financially-stretched working adult, it’s a great feeling whenever you can make a Jackson (the bill) work as hard as a Jackson (Michael, Janet, Samuel L., etc.). Luckily for them, us, and any other famished folks in the West End/AUC area, there are more than enough options for a solid, reasonably priced meal. From a plant-based pizzeria to a few soul food staples, here are the best places to eat in the historic Southwest Atlanta neighborhood when your cash flow isn’t quite cooperating.
12 Great BECs In NYC
Despite what your friends in Ohio may believe, the BEC is more quintessentially NYC than any tall green statue or Frank Sinatra song. You can get a BEC at just about any bodega, and it'll probably be good—but we're looking for the top examples in the city. We teamed up with NY Forever and asked for tips on where to find the best BECs, and we put together this initial list of our favorites. This is a never-ending search, so stay tuned for updates, and let us know if you have sandwiches you think we should eat.
8 Places With Good Wine & Moody Lighting
Sometimes, you just want to turn the lights all the way down, drink a glass of pinot noir, or four, and feel sophisticated. The lack of fluorescent overhead lights is very important for times like these, and whenever you feel like crying into a plate of bolognese after a breakup, going on a date, or sitting at a bar alone and overanalyzing every single decision you made today. Romantic, vibey, sexy, whatever you want to call it—you’ll know what constitutes a “moody, dimly lit spot” when you see it. Here are eight of those places.
10 Of Central London’s Best-Value Restaurants
Cutting back doesn’t always mean that you have to deprive yourself of eating out. London’s an expensive city, but there are plenty of inexpensive restaurants with excellent food. Here are our favourite places in Central London to get a good sit-down meal for around £10-£15. THE...
Pizza Friendly Pizza
Pizza Friendly Pizza is a Sicilian slice shop from Chicago with a New York outpost in Chelsea food hall Olly Olly Market. They do their best to woo you by putting all of their thick, bready pizzas on display under a glass case in front, and all of the pies seem intriguing enough. You’ll see one with white anchovies on a ton of greens and another with acorn squash and goat cheese. But all of the pizzas taste strangely similar, overpowered by the sweet red pizza sauce. Also, they come out pretty dry after reheating.
Phở Hoài Restaurant
This Sheepshead Bay staple has been a local favorite since the early '90s, and it’s time more people know about it. You can come with four people, order a ton of food, and spend around $60. The phở broth here is light but flavorful, and the noodles have a pleasant chew. The #1, which comes with a little bit of all things beef, is the classic, but we also love getting a bowl of noddle soup with a perfectly charred pork chop on the side for a bit of variation. If you want something that isn’t phở, get the chicken curry served with a freshly-baked, extremely soft, and crackly baguette.
Where To Go For A Very Casual Date
A casual date. The blurry middle ground between pretending to be effortless and making sure they know you really don’t want to be in the friend zone. Where do you go when you’re not allowed to admit that you scrolled all the way down their Instagram and noted that they’ve been obsessed with patatas bravas ever since their 2016 family holiday? Or that you zoomed in on their WhatsApp picture and figured out which coffee blend they like? Leave that with us. From a wine bar with a moody upstairs den, to a food market that’s bound to keep everyone happy, here are eight spots to go for a casual date.
Bustle
At 28, Prue Leith Was Having A Secret Affair & Sharing Apple Pie With Stoned Neighbors
Dame Prue Leith definitely would have watched The Great British Bake Off at 28, she tells Bustle — if it had existed and if she’d owned a television. But she wasn’t wanting for a hobby in 1968. The chef was busy preparing to open Leith’s, her first restaurant, located in London’s Notting Hill neighborhood. “All the London restaurants, if they had good food and were really smart, were so snobbish that they wouldn’t let anybody in if they didn’t have a jacket and a tie,” Leith says. “So I wanted to have a really good restaurant but with the informality of a bistro or a pub.”
What To Eat (And Skip) At Olly Olly Market
Joining the recent onslaught of NYC food halls is Olly Olly Market in Chelsea. Do we need another adult cafeteria to eat in? Does this have something to do with the loneliness epidemic? If so, Olly Olly does fill up at lunch, and it's a good place to sneak an afternoon cocktail at the super social bar. They also have free wifi. But there isn’t much else to differentiate this food hall from the rest.
birminghamhomeandgarden.com
Happiest of Holiday Recipes
You are in for an extra-special treat this issue. I had a chance to sit down with a few of the best chefs and foodies in town and ask them to share some of their favorite holiday recipes. Treat your guests to Gia McCollister’s showstopping Pecan and Dulce de Leche...
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0