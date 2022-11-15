Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Roxanne Perez Explains How Reality Of Wrestling Helped Her Prepare For WWE
During her appearance on El Brunch de WWE, NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez reflected on her time in Booker T's Reality Of Wrestling promotion. Check out the highlights below. “Yeah, it is difficult because you have to be paying attention to so many things at once. But I trained under Booker T when I was in the independent scene. And at his school, he also has a wrestling show called Reality of Wrestling. And that’s the first place that I went to on the indies where he uses cameras. So it’s a very nice set-up, kind of like NXT, and he taught me how to look at the cameras, and stuff like that. So when I came to NXT, it was a little bit easier to catch on to it and to learn that.”
rajah.com
Tom Hannifan Talks About On-Air Chemistry With Fellow IMPACT Wrestling Commentator Matt Rehwoldt
Tom Hannifan recently appeared as a guest on the "Putting You Over" podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling commentator spoke at length about his on-air chemistry with fellow IMPACT On AXS TV commentator Matt Rehwoldt. Featured below are some of...
rajah.com
Road Dogg Says Bret Hart Should "Get Over" His Issues With Goldberg
Should Two-Time WWE Hall Of Fame inductee Bret Hart "get over " his issues with WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg?. During the latest recording of his own Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg told listeners:. “I think you do have to get over it and go, ‘it was...
rajah.com
William Regal Says He Hopes Jon Moxley Realizes How Good Of A Sports Entertainer He Was In WWE
Former WWE Star and current All Elite Wrestling Star William Regal recently took to his the Gentleman Villain podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as Damien Sandow was just like him and how Sandow was absolutely magic and special with everything he was given. William Regal...
rajah.com
Mick Foley Jokes About "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Lists Wrestlers With Best Working Punches
"The Hardcore Legend" has an opinion on this subject. Mick Foley listed who he feels have some of the best working punches in the history of the pro wrestling business during the latest installment of his "Foley Is Pod" program. Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode...
rajah.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says There Has Been A Disconnect With Darby Allin
Former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently took to an episode of his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast from iHeart Media’s My Cultura Network and spoke about a number of topics, including how Darby Allin's in-ring promos doesn't match his look as well as his wrestling style and how that's been a disconnect in his character.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Shares Thoughts On Triple H’s Work As WWE CCO, Comparisons Between The Bloodline And nWo
During his recent chat with Wrestling Inc., WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff compared The Bloodline to the nWo. Bischoff also shared his thoughts on WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, and more. Check out the comments from Eric below. On comparisons between The Bloodline and nWo:. “It’s hard to...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Offers AR Fox An AEW Contract (Video)
Following a few "really impressive" matches on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation, AR Fox is offically All Elite!. After the cameras stopped rolling at AEW's Dynamite taping on Wednesday evening, AEW CEO Tony Khan offered Fox an offical All Elite Wrestling contract:
rajah.com
Mike Bailey Says YouTube Stars KSI, Jujimufu Would Fit In Well In IMPACT Wrestling
How would YouTube stars KSI and Jujimufu do in the pro wrestling business?. "Speedball" Mike Bailey thinks they'd fit in well, particularly in IMPACT Wrestling. During a recent spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm for an interview, during which he spoke about how he feels the aforementioned YouTube stars would fare in IMPACT Wrestling.
rajah.com
Tony Khan Says Former Lucha Underground Star "Has Been Really Impressive" In AEW
Has Tony Khan enjoyed the recent work displayed by AR Fox on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation?. Who better to ask than the All Elite Wrestling CEO himself?. On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Khan shared his thoughts on AR Fox, telling listeners:. “AR Fox has been really...
rajah.com
Road Dogg Talks The Time A Bomb Dog Attacked And Bit Drake Wuertz
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how the shows WWE has been holding in Saudi Arabia is a smart business transaction and how the shows and the presentation looks great.
rajah.com
Saraya Talks About Social Media Trolls, Feeling The Love From AEW Fans
Saraya isn't a fan of social media trolling. The AEW star spoke about this during a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to promote her return bout against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at Saturday's AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view. Featured below are some of the highlights from the...
rajah.com
Mike Chioda Recalls WWE Super Showdown Clash Between Goldberg And The Undertaker
During a latest recording of his own Monday Mailbag, former WWE referee Mike Chioda refelcted on the infamous 2019 Super ShowDown clash between WWE Hall Of Famers Goldberg and The Undertaker. Check out the comments from Chioda below. On his perspective of the match:. “Thank God we got through it....
rajah.com
Rhea Ripley Talks The Judgement Day vs. The O.C., New Entrance Theme
What does Monday Night Raw Superstar and The Judgement Day's own Rhea Ripley think about her new WWE entrance theme?. During her recent interview with Wes Styles, Ripley shared her thoughts on the new song. Rhea also discussed the ongoing feud between The Judgment Day and The O.C., and more. Check out the highlights below.
rajah.com
Backstage Details on Contracts of Some of the Recently Signed WWE Wrestlers Brought Back
-- Ever since WWE underwent their huge leadership changes over the summer, the company has begun re-stockpiling talent, paying particular focus on bringing back wrestlers that were previously released under the old Vince McMahon led regime. This would include the likes of Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, three members of Hit Row, Bray Wyatt, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Emma, and Mia Yim. Some of these talent knew well in advance that they were coming back (Anderson and Gallows), others a few weeks in advance (Gargano), some less than a week (Kross, Scarlett) and there were even wrestlers who only found out the day before.
rajah.com
Road Dogg Talks The Daniel Bryan vs. Adam Cole Main Event On SmackDown
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as NXT Stars invading SmackDown in 2019 due to majority of the roster being stuck in Saudi Arabia and how he liked the main event between former WWE Stars Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole, but it wasn't the best main event in the history of the business.
rajah.com
Craig Anthony Talks Returning To Action Following His Injury And The Response He Got From The Fans
Top Indie Star Craig Anthony recently spoke with PWMania.com on a number of topics such as how taking the Zero G Championship from Kez Evans is the beginning of the end for him as well as how getting his hands on Evans is one thing, but dethroning him is even sweeter because of everything Kez has done to him and his family.
rajah.com
Bobby Fish Talks Boxing Debut, His Future In The Sport
During the latest episode of his own Undisputed Podcast, Impact Wrestling talent Bobby Fish reflected on his pro boxing debut, where the former AEW and WWE star defeated Boateng Prempeh. Check out the comments from FIsh below. On his victorious boxing debut:. “We went over to Dubai and we had...
rajah.com
Top Dolla Reveals His End Goal Is To Be The Host Of The Tonight Show
WWE SmackDown Superstar Top Dolla (A.J. Francis) appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss topics such as how his end goal at the end of all this is to be the host of The Tonight Show. Top Dolla said:. “I have one goal left. It’s to...
rajah.com
Masha Slamovich Recalls Bound For Glory Match With Jordynne Grace
During her recent chat with The Angle Podcast, Impact Wrestling's own Masha Slamovich reflected on her Bound For Glory battle with Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. Check out the comments from Slamovich below. On facing Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory:. “Even though the match didn’t have the desired...
