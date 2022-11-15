ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

tennesseelookout.com

Tennessee faith leaders denounce white supremacy conference at Montgomery Bell State Park

An organization of Tennessee faith leaders from multiple denominations, is denouncing an annual conference of white supremacists at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Tenn. Every year since 2017, the New Century Foundation holds its annual American Renaissance conference at the park. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the New Century Foundation as “a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites — although in hifalutin language that avoids open racial slurs and attempts to portray itself as serious scholarship.”
BURNS, TN
News19 WLTX

Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
COLUMBIA, SC
smokeybarn.com

Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Travel Maven

This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
NASHVILLE, TN

