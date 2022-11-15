Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
atozsports.com
One thing is certain after Tennessee Vols’ tough loss to South Carolina
The Tennessee Vols‘ playoff hopes are officially dead after losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night. For most of the week, the talk around Tennessee centered on whether or not the Vols deserve to be in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings over TCU.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vanderbilt fans have slowest, most orderly rushing the field after beating Florida
The non-stop party in Nashville extends to West End this Saturday. Vanderbilt stunned Florida 31-24. The Commodores and their fans have a lot to celebrate. Heading into Saturday, Vanderbilt’s last home SEC win came in 2019 against Missouri. For VU, these are the first back-to-back SEC wins since the 2018 season.
CBS Sports
How to watch South Carolina vs. Tennessee: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Tennessee 9-1; South Carolina 6-4 The Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Volunteers will be strutting in after a win while USC will be stumbling in from a loss.
WLTX.com
Frank's Back - Former South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin returns to the Palmetto State with UMASS
CONWAY, S.C. — It didn't take long for Frank Martin to return to the Palmetto State. The former South Carolina head basketball coach is in Conway where UMASS is competing in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Martin was in charge of the South Carolina program for 10 years, leading the...
Titans Offensive Coordinator charged with DUI
The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over 42-year-old Todd Downing for speeding in Williamson County.
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Tennessee town should be put on your list immediately.
tennesseelookout.com
Tennessee faith leaders denounce white supremacy conference at Montgomery Bell State Park
An organization of Tennessee faith leaders from multiple denominations, is denouncing an annual conference of white supremacists at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Tenn. Every year since 2017, the New Century Foundation holds its annual American Renaissance conference at the park. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the New Century Foundation as “a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites — although in hifalutin language that avoids open racial slurs and attempts to portray itself as serious scholarship.”
4 Restaurants Offering Dine-In Thanksgiving Feasts
Not everyone wants to spend the day cooking for Thanksgiving, but still that doesn’t mean they don’t want to enjoy a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Here are four restaurants in Murfreesboro and Smyrna that will be offering in-house Thanksgiving Dinner. 1Cracker Barrel. 2115 S. Church Street.
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
Tim McGraw + Faith Hill’s Historic Southern Manor Home Being Torn Down by Developers [Pictures]
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's historic Southern manor home just outside of Nashville is reportedly being torn down by developers, just over a year after they bought it with a plan to conserve the property. Beechwood Hall is a two-story, log-built manor home that was originally built in the 1860s....
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
wjle.com
(UPDATED) Three Men Deer Hunting From Roadway Arrested After Firing Shot Which Goes Through Residence
DeKalb County Sheriff Patrick Ray announced Tuesday, November 15 that a third arrest has been made in the case where a shot was fired which went through a residence near Alexandria earlier this month while the occupants were at home. Criminal charges have now been brought against three men who were reportedly road hunting for deer at the time.
WSMV
Pawn shop owner/operator arrested after 10-month police investigation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Over 1,000 stolen items were seized by Metro Police from a Middle Tennessee pawn shop on Tuesday. A 10-month investigation led Metro Police to carry out search warrants simultaneously at four Music City Pawn locations – three in Davidson County and one in Franklin. “Whenever...
This Amish Restaurant Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of South Carolina
If you're ever craving home-cooked comfort food, there is no better place to find it than at Miller's Bread Basket. This cafeteria style Amish-Mennonite restaurant is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings. Keep reading to learn more.
