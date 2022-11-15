ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The World’s Largest Drive-Through Animated Light Show Opens Three Shows in the Valley

World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new theme parks for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list are three Arizona locations. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light event in the parking area of Six Flags in Phoenix, Desert Diamond Casino in Glendale and Tempe Diablo Stadium.
PHOENIX, AZ
budgettravel.com

4 Star Phoenix Resort - $106

Stay at this beautiful 4 star resort and savor incredible food, treat yourself to a relaxing spa or enjoy their award winning 18 hole golf course all while basking in the majestic mountain landscape. What You Get. Stay for two in a 1 King 1 Bedroom Suite, 2 Queen Beds...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley

Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Italian Restaurant Opens New Location, Complete With Drive-Through

Order an Italian meal right from a drive-through window.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. To run a successful business it’s necessary to feel out the room and evolve the services offered to better tailor fit both the customers and management. While there is often a need to stick with an initial concept, as it can take time to catch on, the ability to spot a problem and make a course correction before it’s too late is a critical skill not enough business owners obtain. This is true for most industries, including the restaurant industry. One local restaurant owner, who had dabbled in a new concept just two years ago, has decided to evolve the concept into something that he’s not only more familiar with, but his patrons are more familiar with as well.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

They Started Making Mozzarella at the Farmers' Market. Now, These New Yorkers Have Their Own Restaurant

Little Italy of Scottsdale started when Brandon and Michele Gioffre, New Yorkers who moved to Arizona with their three daughters in 2019, were in search of a taste of home. When the Gioffress went out, they weren’t finding their favorite East Coast-style Italian dishes nor could they track down some ingredients to cook at home. Michele asked family members to ship things from Italian grocers in their home state.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Cave Creek Museum, Janey’s Coffee Company team up for Thanksgiving Eve benefit

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Eve, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., Janey’s Coffee Company will host a fundraiser to benefit the Cave Creek Museum. “This marks Janey’s second annual Turkey Palooza charity event – a 50-50 fund-raiser split between Cave Creek Museum and Foothills Food Bank,” said Evelyn Johnson, executive director for the museum.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
foodgressing.com

White Castle south Tempe new location opening

White Castle broke groundn on its second restaurant in Arizona. The new castle, which will open in the first half of 2023, will be located at 8755 South Jewel Street in south Tempe, just outside of Phoenix. White Castle officials from the company’s home office in Columbus, Ohio, and team...
TEMPE, AZ
Greyson F

New Pizza Restaurant Now Open

Grab yourself a slice of pizza at a new restaurant.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. There are plenty of pizza options out there in metro Phoenix, which is great if you’re a pizza lover and want variety. However, most of these pizza joints come from out of state, or they are chains. The majority of pizza chain restaurants come from Texas or, surprisingly, Michigan, while even the independently-owned pizza restaurants hail from California, Illinois, and even Utah. So if you’re someone who wants to find a true local pizza, that is made by locals who have called Arizona home for years, you’re in luck, as a new pizza shop has just opened up and is ready to hand prepare you your next pizza pie.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closing

A local favorite restaurant is set to close.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. All good things must come to an end. Sadly, this also means a good restaurant. Every once in a while there is a diamond in the rough that manages to discover the fountain of restaurant youth and survive forever, but more often than not, even the joints that are most loved will fall on hard times and, eventually, be forced to close. The industry is volatile like that. All it takes is one bad year, or even a bad quarter, to tank a prominent establishment. Sadly, a local restaurant that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade, is closing up shop for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Cooper’s Hawk Winery opens 3rd Arizona location in Gilbert

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants announced at the opening of its third Arizona location in Gilbert in early 2023. As a lifestyle brand that offers upscale casual dining and wine, the vibrant suburb of Phoenix is the perfect spot for the brand’s 54th location. “Gilbert is a thriving...
GILBERT, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ

Whether you are here for a vacation or you have been longing for a new taste, there are delicious Mexican restaurants in Scottsdale, Arizona, that you should visit. Mexican restaurants range from small takeout joints to elegant fine dining creative Mexican cuisine. Pay a visit to one of the best Mexican restaurants in Scottsdale, Arizona.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Talking Stick guest wins $1.3M playing Wheel of Fortune slot machine

On Nov. 11, an anonymous lucky slots player at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale became an instant millionaire, striking it big with a winning pull of $1,316,234.47 on Wheel of Fortune®. “It’s incredibly exciting to give away a jackpot of this size,” said Ramon Martinez, director of public relations...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations

A woman was removed after shouting questions at Tuesday's Gilbert Town Council meeting. Residence are upset with a proposed rezoning development near their homes at Morrison Ranch. Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:56 PM MST. |. The development,...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Cannabis Dispensary Opens in Arizona Today, Nov 16

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its first rebranded dispensary in Glendale, AZ at 13631 N 59th Ave. The dispensary is now open, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. “We are excited to open...
GLENDALE, AZ

