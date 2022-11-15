Read full article on original website
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
NYC Pizza Restaurant Opening In PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens New Location, Complete With Drive-ThroughGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Arizona has a new millionaire after player hits winning pull on Talking Stick Resort slot machine
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. There's a new, freshly-minted millionaire in Arizona. Representatives for Talking Stick Resort announced an anonymous player recently hit a slot machine jackpot worth more than $1 million. On Nov. 11, the slots player at the Scottsdale...
allaboutarizonanews.com
The World’s Largest Drive-Through Animated Light Show Opens Three Shows in the Valley
World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new theme parks for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list are three Arizona locations. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light event in the parking area of Six Flags in Phoenix, Desert Diamond Casino in Glendale and Tempe Diablo Stadium.
budgettravel.com
4 Star Phoenix Resort - $106
Stay at this beautiful 4 star resort and savor incredible food, treat yourself to a relaxing spa or enjoy their award winning 18 hole golf course all while basking in the majestic mountain landscape. What You Get. Stay for two in a 1 King 1 Bedroom Suite, 2 Queen Beds...
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley
Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens New Location, Complete With Drive-Through
Order an Italian meal right from a drive-through window.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. To run a successful business it’s necessary to feel out the room and evolve the services offered to better tailor fit both the customers and management. While there is often a need to stick with an initial concept, as it can take time to catch on, the ability to spot a problem and make a course correction before it’s too late is a critical skill not enough business owners obtain. This is true for most industries, including the restaurant industry. One local restaurant owner, who had dabbled in a new concept just two years ago, has decided to evolve the concept into something that he’s not only more familiar with, but his patrons are more familiar with as well.
Phoenix New Times
They Started Making Mozzarella at the Farmers' Market. Now, These New Yorkers Have Their Own Restaurant
Little Italy of Scottsdale started when Brandon and Michele Gioffre, New Yorkers who moved to Arizona with their three daughters in 2019, were in search of a taste of home. When the Gioffress went out, they weren’t finding their favorite East Coast-style Italian dishes nor could they track down some ingredients to cook at home. Michele asked family members to ship things from Italian grocers in their home state.
citysuntimes.com
Cave Creek Museum, Janey’s Coffee Company team up for Thanksgiving Eve benefit
On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Eve, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., Janey’s Coffee Company will host a fundraiser to benefit the Cave Creek Museum. “This marks Janey’s second annual Turkey Palooza charity event – a 50-50 fund-raiser split between Cave Creek Museum and Foothills Food Bank,” said Evelyn Johnson, executive director for the museum.
foodgressing.com
White Castle south Tempe new location opening
White Castle broke groundn on its second restaurant in Arizona. The new castle, which will open in the first half of 2023, will be located at 8755 South Jewel Street in south Tempe, just outside of Phoenix. White Castle officials from the company’s home office in Columbus, Ohio, and team...
New Pizza Restaurant Now Open
Grab yourself a slice of pizza at a new restaurant.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. There are plenty of pizza options out there in metro Phoenix, which is great if you’re a pizza lover and want variety. However, most of these pizza joints come from out of state, or they are chains. The majority of pizza chain restaurants come from Texas or, surprisingly, Michigan, while even the independently-owned pizza restaurants hail from California, Illinois, and even Utah. So if you’re someone who wants to find a true local pizza, that is made by locals who have called Arizona home for years, you’re in luck, as a new pizza shop has just opened up and is ready to hand prepare you your next pizza pie.
Local Favorite Restaurant Closing
A local favorite restaurant is set to close.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. All good things must come to an end. Sadly, this also means a good restaurant. Every once in a while there is a diamond in the rough that manages to discover the fountain of restaurant youth and survive forever, but more often than not, even the joints that are most loved will fall on hard times and, eventually, be forced to close. The industry is volatile like that. All it takes is one bad year, or even a bad quarter, to tank a prominent establishment. Sadly, a local restaurant that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade, is closing up shop for good.
This Phoenix garage is run by women. And they hope it inspires others to try automotive trades
PHOENIX — A group of Valley women are getting their hands dirty, working to increase the number of women in the automotive industry. A 2019 report from the U.S. International Trade Commission revealed it’s a male dominated industry, with just a little more than 23 percent of workers being female.
Video Shows Rare Sighting Of Javelina In Phoenix
"A lot of javelina that have become urbanized are because people are helping them out, feeding them, and attracting them with food."
azbigmedia.com
Cooper’s Hawk Winery opens 3rd Arizona location in Gilbert
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants announced at the opening of its third Arizona location in Gilbert in early 2023. As a lifestyle brand that offers upscale casual dining and wine, the vibrant suburb of Phoenix is the perfect spot for the brand’s 54th location. “Gilbert is a thriving...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ
Whether you are here for a vacation or you have been longing for a new taste, there are delicious Mexican restaurants in Scottsdale, Arizona, that you should visit. Mexican restaurants range from small takeout joints to elegant fine dining creative Mexican cuisine. Pay a visit to one of the best Mexican restaurants in Scottsdale, Arizona.
azbigmedia.com
Talking Stick guest wins $1.3M playing Wheel of Fortune slot machine
On Nov. 11, an anonymous lucky slots player at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale became an instant millionaire, striking it big with a winning pull of $1,316,234.47 on Wheel of Fortune®. “It’s incredibly exciting to give away a jackpot of this size,” said Ramon Martinez, director of public relations...
Faucets poised to run dry for hundreds of Arizona residents by year's end
RIO VERDE FOOTHILLS, Ariz. — More than 500 homes in this affluent desert community that boasts mountain views, ample trees and ranches hidden in the crooks of scrubby hills will run out of water by year's end as drought tightens its grip on the West. Residents of Rio Verde...
roselawgroupreporter.com
CaliberCos. closes on land lease for mixed-use project near Talking Stick Resort
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents CaliberCos.) A key area east of the Loop 101 freeway in Scottsdale near Talking Stick Resort & Casino is set to see major commercial development in the coming years. Scottsdale-based developer CaliberCos. confirmed Wednesday that it closed on a land lease where it looks to...
AZFamily
Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations
A woman was removed after shouting questions at Tuesday's Gilbert Town Council meeting. Residence are upset with a proposed rezoning development near their homes at Morrison Ranch. Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:56 PM MST. |. The development,...
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
azmarijuana.com
New Cannabis Dispensary Opens in Arizona Today, Nov 16
Trulieve Cannabis Corp., a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its first rebranded dispensary in Glendale, AZ at 13631 N 59th Ave. The dispensary is now open, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. “We are excited to open...
