80th birthday puts Biden's age back in the spotlight
Never before has a sitting US president faced 80 candles on a birthday cake -- and the milestone that Joe Biden reaches on Sunday has undeniable ramifications as he ponders running again in 2024. History suggests that a sitting US president concluding a first term will run again.
JESSE WATTERS: Why is the DOJ suddenly appointing a Trump special counsel?
Fox News host Jesse Watters dives into Attorney General Garland's special counsel pick Jack Smith appointed to investigate Donald Trump on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
Trump news – live: Bill Barr says charges ‘increasingly likely’ as Trump hits back over special counsel
Donald Trump’s attorney general Bill Barr has said he thinks it is “increasingly more likely” that criminal charges could be brought against his former boss.He was speaking to PBS hours after the current attorney general, Merrick Garland, named Department of Justice veteran and former Hague war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to consider whether former the president should face criminal charges.Mr Garland made the announcement at a news conference on Friday and said Mr Smith will focus on the possibility of charges stemming from the investigations into the January 6 Capitol riot and the Mar-a-Lago classified documents.The...
