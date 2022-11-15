ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Gephardt Daily

Police: Video shows Taylorsville day care employee abusing 2-year-old boy

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 67-year-old employee at a Taylorsville day care was arrested Thursday after police say she abused a 2-year-old boy in her care. Taylorsville police say surveillance video from Nov. 2 shows Juana Petatan Noyola handling the boy “aggressively and roughly, hitting...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

2 men charged in catalytic converter thefts at University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men accused of cutting out catalytic converters and breaking into cars parked at the University of Utah are facing numerous criminal charges. David Leroy Rutishauser, 53, of North Salt Lake, and Martin Oliver Inger, 43, of Salt Lake City, were both charged Friday in 3rd District Court with multiple counts of theft and criminal mischief.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Herriman police investigate stabbing at K9 Memorial Dog Park

HERRIMAN, Utah — Herriman Police are investigating the stabbing of one person Thursday evening. Police say the incident occurred at the K9 Memorial Dog Park, located at 5105 W. Herriman Main Street at 5:40 p.m. According to a news release from Herriman Police, the incident was the result of...
HERRIMAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man destroys own home after negative reaction to medication and alcohol

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi man was taken into custody Wednesday morning in connection to a felony discharge of a firearm. Police say he allegedly destroyed his own home. Lehi Police were called to the area of W. Barley Bend for a report of a criminal mischief incident around 6 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, the reporting individual stated to police that there was damage to his dry wall.
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Shooting leaves 3-year-old dead in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting overnight that killed a 3-year-old child at a Taylorsville apartment. According to Sgt. Aaron Cheshire with the Taylorsville Police Department, crews were dispatched on reports of a gunshot wound at a residence in the area of 1645 West Thornhill Dr. at around 12:15 a.m.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One man in jail after allegedly tailgating an unmarked police car

SALT LAKE CITY — One man was arrested Monday after allegedly tailgating a police officer and threatening the officer with a gun. According to a probable cause statement, Sgt. Jason Deherrera of the Granite School District Police Department was attempting to go eastbound on 4100 South Monday morning. After...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Construction workers injured after explosion at SLC Int’l Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — An explosion at the SLC International Airport sent two people to a hospital on Friday morning. SLC Airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer told KSL the explosion happened in a construction area east of Concourse B, in the Phase 3 area of new construction. No passengers were in the area of the explosion.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

