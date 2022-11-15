Read full article on original website
Car rollover on I-80, passenger in stable condition
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Fire District reported a passenger truck rollover at 1:15 p.m. on I-80 westbound. The truck rolled multiple times near mile marker 165, and […]
Gephardt Daily
Police: Video shows Taylorsville day care employee abusing 2-year-old boy
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 67-year-old employee at a Taylorsville day care was arrested Thursday after police say she abused a 2-year-old boy in her care. Taylorsville police say surveillance video from Nov. 2 shows Juana Petatan Noyola handling the boy “aggressively and roughly, hitting...
22-year-old man arrested for alleged possession of illegal drugs
A vehicle with no insurance led police to recover illegal drugs this Tuesday, Nov. 15.
ksl.com
2 men charged in catalytic converter thefts at University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men accused of cutting out catalytic converters and breaking into cars parked at the University of Utah are facing numerous criminal charges. David Leroy Rutishauser, 53, of North Salt Lake, and Martin Oliver Inger, 43, of Salt Lake City, were both charged Friday in 3rd District Court with multiple counts of theft and criminal mischief.
Police investigating ‘accidental’ child fatality in Taylorsville
The Taylorsville Police department (TPD) is investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy that took place around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday.
kjzz.com
4 high school students arrested after high-speed chase ends with crash in Weber County
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (KUTV) — Four high school students were arrested after police say they led them on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Weber County. Chief Ryan Hadley with Pleasant View Police said it happened around noon Thursday, when four boys were allegedly chasing a girl on foot in the high school parking lot.
kslnewsradio.com
Herriman police investigate stabbing at K9 Memorial Dog Park
HERRIMAN, Utah — Herriman Police are investigating the stabbing of one person Thursday evening. Police say the incident occurred at the K9 Memorial Dog Park, located at 5105 W. Herriman Main Street at 5:40 p.m. According to a news release from Herriman Police, the incident was the result of...
Community mourns loss of deputy killed in Lehi car crash
A Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office deputy was identified as the man killed in a car crash involving a cement truck over the weekend.
Tooele man arrested for allegedly assaulting and murdering his roommate
A man has been booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, in connection with the death of another man.
kjzz.com
51-year-old man arrested for following teen girls into Utah high school to 'hurt kids'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 51-year-old Matthew Alex Kirkham is accused of following two female students into Highland High School and said he was there to "hurt kids." That’s according to court records alleging this happened on Thursday. Police believe Kirkham has a possible mental health issue and...
kslnewsradio.com
Man destroys own home after negative reaction to medication and alcohol
LEHI, Utah — A Lehi man was taken into custody Wednesday morning in connection to a felony discharge of a firearm. Police say he allegedly destroyed his own home. Lehi Police were called to the area of W. Barley Bend for a report of a criminal mischief incident around 6 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, the reporting individual stated to police that there was damage to his dry wall.
Gephardt Daily
Utah man sentenced in DUI death of ‘Bridgerton’ author Julia Quinn’s father, sister
KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 17 (Gephardt Daily) — A man found guilty of three counts of automobile homicide — DUI, and one count of driving under the influence, has been sentenced on the four third-degree felonies. Myron Millsap Barlow, 40, faces zero to five years in prison for each...
kslnewsradio.com
Shooting leaves 3-year-old dead in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting overnight that killed a 3-year-old child at a Taylorsville apartment. According to Sgt. Aaron Cheshire with the Taylorsville Police Department, crews were dispatched on reports of a gunshot wound at a residence in the area of 1645 West Thornhill Dr. at around 12:15 a.m.
police1.com
Utah deputy struck, killed by cement truck while driving to work
LEHI, Utah — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a Salt Lake County Sheriff’s deputy who died in a crash while on his way to work Saturday. According to KSL News, Deputy Joel Baker was killed when a cement truck hit his car after being unable to stop in time for a red light.
kjzz.com
Man killed in West Valley City hit-and-run had just become new father, dad says
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City dad is struggling to sleep after a driver hit and killed his son. Robert Lewis said his 39-year-old son, Joel Lewis, was on the phone while crossing the street when he was hit. “He was just talking to his mother...
kslnewsradio.com
One man in jail after allegedly tailgating an unmarked police car
SALT LAKE CITY — One man was arrested Monday after allegedly tailgating a police officer and threatening the officer with a gun. According to a probable cause statement, Sgt. Jason Deherrera of the Granite School District Police Department was attempting to go eastbound on 4100 South Monday morning. After...
Father of man killed in West Valley City hit-and-run seeks justice
A hit-and-run suspect in West Valley City is still on the run after allegedly hitting and killing 39-year-old Joel Lewis while he was crossing the road at 7200 West.
Victim killed in crash with cement truck in Lehi identified as sheriff's deputy
The victim in a deadly crash between a car and a cement truck in Lehi over the weekend has been identified as a local sheriff's deputy.
Driver ‘intentionally rammed car’: Woman shot in possibly drug-related Midvale incident
A driver allegedly rammed into another car before shots were fired, injuring a woman in Midvale Sunday, according to the Unified Police Dept.
kslnewsradio.com
Construction workers injured after explosion at SLC Int’l Airport
SALT LAKE CITY — An explosion at the SLC International Airport sent two people to a hospital on Friday morning. SLC Airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer told KSL the explosion happened in a construction area east of Concourse B, in the Phase 3 area of new construction. No passengers were in the area of the explosion.
