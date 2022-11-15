Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Homeless Help: Erie City Mission
For the past eight months, David Rudolph has been focused on recovery. "I had some struggles in life," said Rudolph. "Drug addiction, alcoholism, and other issues in life, but God is good." After struggling with addiction, both Rudolph and Lord McKenzie are receiving help through the Erie City Mission's New...
YourErie
McKean pet cemetery has new owners
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The pet cemetery in McKean has a new owner. Many people know Jennifer Farrar through her work as the executive director of Asbury Woods but on Nov. 17, she closed on the sale of Hearthside Pet Cemetery and added a new role to her name — pet cemetery owner. Hearthside Pet Cemetery has […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie City Mission Announces Fight Card for Annual Knockout Homelessness Event
The lineup for a Valentine's Day charity event is now set as the Erie City Mission announced the fight card for the 14th annual Knockout Homelessness event. "They use the sport of boxing to bring attention to homelessness," said Stephen Westbrook, CEO of the Erie City Mission. "And the Mission couldn't ask for anything more than that because that's why we exist—to restore hope and transform the lives of those we serve."
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 11/17/22
Chance is a sweetheart who came to us as a stray so we do not have any history for him. He is a little shy but warms up quickly. Chance is young, loves to play with toys, and is very food motivated! After playtime he loves to curl up in soft blankets for a snooze. He seems to do well next to other dogs in our outdoor runs but he would like to meet any other dogs in the home prior to adoption. Chance has been neutered, microchipped, and is up to date on all of his vaccines. All he needs is a loving home to call his own. If you think that’s yours, apply today! Visit Chance at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
YourErie
Erie YMCA to host Thanksgiving Day Food & Friendship meal distribution
Those less fortunate in the Erie community will be getting an extra treat on Thanksgiving Day. According to a release, the YMCA of Greater Erie is hosting a Thanksgiving Day Food & Friendship meal distribution to those in need from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. or 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. (or until gone). They […]
erienewsnow.com
Voters Deciding 'Erie's Most Iconic Food'
Erie has many foods that are cherished by local residents. Everyone has their favorite. But, did you ever wonder which food item is the most iconic? That issue is being decided by an online vote being conducted this month. The tournament is being held on the Facebook page of Gone...
erienewsnow.com
Homeless Help: Shelters Prepare for Winter
Deniko Red and Charlie Birrittier are currently experiencing homelessness. "Being homeless is something that can destroy you, but it can also build you up to be stronger," said Red. "It teaches you how to survive." As winter approaches, both Deniko and Charlie rely on the Upper Room of Erie to...
yourerie
Erie’s Bel-Aire Hotel sold at sheriff’s sale
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, the Colorado Public Interest Research Group is releasing its report on the most dangerous recalled toys of the year. The scariest part, these toys may still be available on store shelves. Buttigieg in Otay Mesa. Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg visits San Diego...
PhillyBite
Where the Ducks Walk on the Fish in Linesville Pennsylvania
- If you enjoy outdoor activities, you will love where the ducks walk on the fish in Linesville, Pennsylvania. This picturesque attraction is located at Pymatuning State Park, one of Pennsylvania's most visited state parks. You can reach the Spillway from one of the two parking lots on the park grounds. The Spillway is only 100 yards away from the parking lot, and the concrete walkway connects the two lots.
thevillagerny.com
1-86 Over CHQ. Lake Rehabilitation Project
What makes our communities so beautiful? Not just the great people, but the infostructure. The architecture where we house our businesses, the roads we drive on, the bridges that span the beautiful Chautauqua Lake. Keeping those things strong is part of what helps our counties draw in visitors and enables our local population to get around. It’s important to maintain these structures. And now, in that spirit, a section of 1-86 (Southern Tier Expressway), fondly known as the Stow Bridge is going to see some repairs.
YourErie
‘Our plows are getting stuck’: Areas of Buffalo get over 4 feet of snow in deadly storm
Two men died due to cardiac events connected to snow shoveling and snow blowing, officials said
YourErie
Downtown Erie building projects to be completed as soon as early 2023
Several downtown construction projects are almost complete. We got an inside look at some of the progress, where a four-story building is being constructed on West 5th and State streets and will be complete in several months. That building will house a rock-climbing gym and dozens of apartments. It’s the final stretch for several construction […]
YourErie
City of Jamestown weighing next steps after fire at former furniture facility
The City of Jamestown, New York is determining the next steps for a former furniture manufacturing facility after a fiery blaze. According to the post-journal, Mayor Eddie Sundquist of Jamestown said Wednesday’s fire put fire crews, volunteer crews, and county responders at risk while preventing the fire from spreading. The mayor said the fire presents […]
yourdailylocal.com
“Heartbreaking”
RUSSELL, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police and park caretakers are hoping to locate the vandal or vandals who caused extensive damage to the grounds and structures at Werner Park in Russell overnight Friday. People who came to walk their dogs discovered the damage on Saturday morning and alerted Mike...
wnynewsnow.com
Former Factory Fully Engulfed By Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Firefighters battled flames at a former Jamestown factory previously deemed on the verge of a “catastrophic collapse.”. Crews from across Chautauqua County were called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When first responders...
yourerie
Snow: Ready for round two?
Perhaps you got all cleaned up from the last lake effect event. If so, get ready for round 2 of some significant snowfall. A strong cold front will pass through the area late Saturday night, setting off some widespread snow bands, with some heavy hits possible. As the front passes through Sunday, WNW winds will set off the lake machine again.
chautauquatoday.com
Hochul declares state of emergency, including Chautauqua County
State officials are calling an incoming snow storm that could paralyze the Buffalo area a "life-threatening storm" that could dump up to four feet of snow. Governor Kathy Hochul traveled to Buffalo today where she declared a state of emergency in advance of the storm for 11 upstate counties. The most significant snowfall is expected Thursday and Friday, with snowfall rates of three or more inches per hour...
erienewsnow.com
A Look At Lake Effect Snow Conditions In Sunset Bay, Northern Chautauqua County
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) – What could be the biggest snowstorm in more than 20 years is underway in Western New York. Jackson Hickey and Mitch Bellinger provide an update on conditions Friday in Sunset Bay, Chautauqua County.
yourerie
Heavy snow hits Erie area
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Heavy lake effect snow bands hit Erie late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Up to a foot of heavyweight snow fell in parts of Erie County into northern Crawford County. Lesser amounts fell Meadville and into Warren. Lake effect bands will continue to fall Thursday, though...
erienewsnow.com
Longtime Village of Falconer Treasurer Retires
FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) – A longtime financial advisor for the Village of Falconer has retired. Treasurer Larry Trask was honored for his decades of service to the village this week. Trask was known to locals as being fair, yet stern, “in telling it like it is,” sharing...
Comments / 0