Chance is a sweetheart who came to us as a stray so we do not have any history for him. He is a little shy but warms up quickly. Chance is young, loves to play with toys, and is very food motivated! After playtime he loves to curl up in soft blankets for a snooze. He seems to do well next to other dogs in our outdoor runs but he would like to meet any other dogs in the home prior to adoption. Chance has been neutered, microchipped, and is up to date on all of his vaccines. All he needs is a loving home to call his own. If you think that’s yours, apply today! Visit Chance at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO