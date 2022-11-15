Read full article on original website
College Football News
Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Week 13
Where are all the top teams in the Week 13 Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings. Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: UCF 41; Troy 39; South Carolina...
Lane Kiffin answers questions after Arkansas loss
Ole Miss was whipped by Arkansas on Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks led 35-6 at halftime and 42-6 early in the third quarters, extenguishing any hopes of an Ole Miss comeback. The Rebels dropped to 8-3 overall and to 4-3 inside the SEC. Arkansas improved to 6-5 and to 3-4 in the league.
Chip Kelly on USC Loss, DTR, the Defense, the Transfer Portal
UCLA coach Chip Kelly answered questions after the loss against USC, talking about where the defense is in year five, Dorian Thompson-Robinson's performance, trying to stop Caleb Williams, how the transfer portal can turn around a program quicker, and more.
Jimbo Fisher jabs continue at empty Kyle Field during Texas A&M's uninspiring win over UMass
Texas A&M snapped a six-game losing streak Saturday with a 20-3 win over UMass, but the uninspired victory in front of a sparse crowd at Kyle Field led to jabs from national media members aimed at coach Jimbo Fisher, who continued to be a public punching bag during a disappointing season with the Aggies.
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
Rival Reaction: Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson
CINCINNATI — Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson after No. 12 Indiana's 81-79 road win at Xavier.
247Sports
Oklahoma football legend Teddy Lehman defends Brent Venables as Sooners head coach
This season has not been not what Oklahoma football fans expected this season under Brent Venables. In his first season as head coach after taking over for Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables’ Sooners are just 5-5, not in the College Football Playoff picture, nor the Big 12 title picture. Some fans of the program wondered if it was the right move for the school. However, Oklahoma legend and former linebacker Teddy Lehman pumped the brakes and defended Venables.
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 28-13 loss in Bedlam
NORMAN, Okla. — For Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, it was obvious that the four interceptions thrown by quarterback Spencer Sanders were the difference in a 28-13 Bedlam loss on Saturday. The Cowboys (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) fell behind to rival Oklahoma by four touchdowns in the first quarter before closing the gap in the final three periods.
Beamer must move quickly post Clemson
If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 8-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 19 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
WATCH: Beamer, players react to South Carolina's victory over Tennessee
There have been few performances in South Carolina football history that would rival what happened at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night. The Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) absolutely crushed No. 5 Tennessee to clinch a winning record and snap a three-game losing streak against the Volunteers (9-2, 5-2). Second-year head coach Shane...
Everything Matt Campbell said after Texas Tech loss
Iowa State fell to Texas Tech on Senior Day Saturday, 14-10. The Cyclones’ head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the local media after the loss, to discuss short yardage plays, Senior Day, and much more. On fourth down plays in red zone. “I don’t know exactly what is going...
Everything that A&M boss Jimbo Fisher said after the UMass game
Here's everything that Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said after the Aggies beat UMass 20-3 to break a six game losing streak. The team ends its 2022 campaign when they take on LSU this upcoming Saturday night from Kyle Field on ESPN. Introduction:. Very happy for our seniors to...
247Sports
Ryan Day had Ohio State football players practice is snow ahead of unbeaten Buckeyes' game at Maryland
Ohio State has just two games left remaining on its schedule, with Maryland (6-4, 3-4) on the road this Saturday. The No. 2 Buckeyes then go on to play No. 3 Michigan for its finale that will decide who the East Division's representative in the Big Ten Championship Game will be, it might also lock up a spot in the playoff.
FSU Football continues to trend up in the USA Today Coaches Poll
Florida State has moved up to No. 16 in this week's USA Today Coaches Poll. The Seminoles were ranked No. 20 last week, after moving up 11 spots to re-enter the poll. The Seminoles are 8-3 on the season with a game against Florida coming up on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Gators are not currently ranked in the polls.
Wolverines trending for top target, potential commitment
With an announcement pending for some point in the day on Friday, Michigan is in full control of the 247Sports Crystal Ball for 2023 three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi, who has been recruited as a top target for the Wolverines for the last few months. All four predictions currently favor the Maize and Blue.
Michigan picks up PWO commitment from in-state ATH Micah Davis
On Friday, Michigan landed one of the state’s top senior prospects when Dexter (Mich.) 2023 athlete Micah Davis decided to stay home and play for the hometown Wolverines. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder had full-ride opportunities to play at Butler, Davenport, Pennsylvania and Siena among others, but accepted the preferred walk-on offer from the Maize and Blue.
Top247 2024 DB Tavoy Feagin commits to Clemson
Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day Top247 2024 safety Tavoy Feagin announced his commitment to Clemson on Sunday afternoon during a live broadcast on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Feagin chose Dabo Swinney and the Tigers over his other finalists in Alabama, Florida State, LSU and Miami. “I’m committed to...
Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board
Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
247Sports
WATCH: Pair of Navy fighter jets in Kyle Field pregame flyover vs. UMass
On Saturday, the Texas A&M football team takes on UMass in the next-to-last game of the regular season. The Aggies are heavy favorites over the Minutemen heading into the contest. It also Senior Day as well as Military Appreciation Day. With another game at Kyle Field comes one of Aggie...
247Sports
