College Football News

Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Week 13

Where are all the top teams in the Week 13 Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings. Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: UCF 41; Troy 39; South Carolina...
IOWA STATE
Lane Kiffin answers questions after Arkansas loss

Ole Miss was whipped by Arkansas on Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks led 35-6 at halftime and 42-6 early in the third quarters, extenguishing any hopes of an Ole Miss comeback. The Rebels dropped to 8-3 overall and to 4-3 inside the SEC. Arkansas improved to 6-5 and to 3-4 in the league.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Oklahoma football legend Teddy Lehman defends Brent Venables as Sooners head coach

This season has not been not what Oklahoma football fans expected this season under Brent Venables. In his first season as head coach after taking over for Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables’ Sooners are just 5-5, not in the College Football Playoff picture, nor the Big 12 title picture. Some fans of the program wondered if it was the right move for the school. However, Oklahoma legend and former linebacker Teddy Lehman pumped the brakes and defended Venables.
NORMAN, OK
Beamer must move quickly post Clemson

If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 8-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 19 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Everything Matt Campbell said after Texas Tech loss

Iowa State fell to Texas Tech on Senior Day Saturday, 14-10. The Cyclones’ head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the local media after the loss, to discuss short yardage plays, Senior Day, and much more. On fourth down plays in red zone. “I don’t know exactly what is going...
LUBBOCK, TX
Wolverines trending for top target, potential commitment

With an announcement pending for some point in the day on Friday, Michigan is in full control of the 247Sports Crystal Ball for 2023 three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi, who has been recruited as a top target for the Wolverines for the last few months. All four predictions currently favor the Maize and Blue.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan picks up PWO commitment from in-state ATH Micah Davis

On Friday, Michigan landed one of the state’s top senior prospects when Dexter (Mich.) 2023 athlete Micah Davis decided to stay home and play for the hometown Wolverines. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder had full-ride opportunities to play at Butler, Davenport, Pennsylvania and Siena among others, but accepted the preferred walk-on offer from the Maize and Blue.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Top247 2024 DB Tavoy Feagin commits to Clemson

Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day Top247 2024 safety Tavoy Feagin announced his commitment to Clemson on Sunday afternoon during a live broadcast on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Feagin chose Dabo Swinney and the Tigers over his other finalists in Alabama, Florida State, LSU and Miami. “I’m committed to...
CLEMSON, SC
Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board

Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
BOULDER, CO
