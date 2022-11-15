ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

39th annual Bikers Toy Run collecting Christmas gifts for local children

PADUCAH — The 39th annual Bikers Toy Run is set for Saturday in Paducah. The event collects toys and donations to help children in west Kentucky have a merry Christmas. Organizers say 100% of the funds raised and every toy donated will go to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to go to children in McCracken, Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and Livingston counties.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Thanksgiving events in the Local 6 area

Turkey Trot 5K/10K run: Hosted by the West Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Edward jones, this race begins at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 24. Registration is from 6 to 7:15 in the Farmers' Market parking lot on the corner of 2nd and Monroe streets. Click here for more information.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Holiday Decorating Contest open for Calvert City businesses, homeowners

CALVERT CITY — Calvert City invites businesses and homeowners to decorate their storefronts and homes as part of the Calvert City Holiday Decorating Contest. “The contest encourages community pride, and that pride is important to Calvert City,” said Blair Travis, director of Marketing and Business Development. There are...
CALVERT CITY, KY
KFVS12

Paducah police: Someone using annual Christmas parade for scam

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah say someone is using the Annual Christmas Parade to try and pull off a scam. Police say a post on Facebook claims parade organizers are looking for food trucks to be a part of the parade. Authorities say this is not true, and...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Broadway Church of Christ to offer dental screenings Saturday

Broadway Church of Christ is partnering with Anthem Medicaid for “Dental Days.” The event will offer free dental screenings, cleanings and more. It takes place at the church building, 2855 Broadway, Paducah, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. During the event, Anthem Kentucky Medicaid members...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Former residential care center in Southside Paducah to be demolished

PADUCAH — The demolition of a former residential care center that has long sat vacant in Southside Paducah is set to go forward later this week or at the beginning of next week. ViWinTech Windows and Doors bought the property at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive earlier this year. The...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Adoption day in Williamson County

Finally home: 18 foster children to be adopted in Marion Friday. 18 children in foster care will be adopted at the Williamson County Courthouse on Friday morning. Following the adoption finalizations, families will join to celebrate and enjoy refreshments.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

New multi-use trail opens in Calvert City

CALVERT CITY, KY — Do you love hiking or biking? A new three-mile trail just opened up in Calvert City, Kentucky. City leaders and members of the Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new beginner-level, multi-use trail — called the Moneymaker Trail — with a ribbon cutting on Thursday.
CALVERT CITY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police officers graduate from diversity training program

PADUCAH — Seven Paducah police officers recently graduated from the Paducah Police Department Cultural Leadership Academy, which provides training centered on diversity awareness. Officers Lucas Stone, Julia Cross, Pedro Loredo and Taylor Cissell, Sgt. Nicholas Francescon and Detectives Ryan Hudson and Beau Green were part of 2022's graduating class.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Finally home: 18 foster children to be adopted in Marion Friday

MARION, IL — November 19 is National Adoption Day and on the 18th, foster children at over 400 courthouses across the country will celebrate as they legally join their forever families. According to a Thursday release, 18 children in foster care will be adopted at the Williamson County Courthouse...
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Lane restriction on KY 305/Cairo Road planned for Tuesday

PADUCAH — The McCracken County Road Department plans a work zone lane restriction on KY 305/Cairo Road from about 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Nov. 22. KY 305/Cairo Road will be restricted to one lane near mile point 10 to replace a drainage pipe at the Triangle Avenue intersection. This is along KY 305 between KY 1420/Noble Road and U.S. 45/H.C. Mathis Drive.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

24-year-old Princeton man killed in single-vehicle collision with tree

EDDYVILLE, KY — Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision that took the life of a Caldwell County man on Thursday evening. According to a release from the KSP, 24-year-old Jordan Duff of Princeton was driving a Ford Ecosport southbound on KY-293 when the SUV drove off the road and hit a tree.
PRINCETON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy