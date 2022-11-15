Read full article on original website
39th annual Bikers Toy Run collecting Christmas gifts for local children
PADUCAH — The 39th annual Bikers Toy Run is set for Saturday in Paducah. The event collects toys and donations to help children in west Kentucky have a merry Christmas. Organizers say 100% of the funds raised and every toy donated will go to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to go to children in McCracken, Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and Livingston counties.
United Way of Western Kentucky seeks volunteer teams for special Project United Holiday Edition in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The United Way of Western Kentucky — formerly United Way of Paducah McCracken County — is hosting a special holiday edition of Project United for Graves County, and now is the time for volunteer teams to register. The Project United Holiday Edition is...
Thanksgiving events in the Local 6 area
Turkey Trot 5K/10K run: Hosted by the West Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Edward jones, this race begins at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 24. Registration is from 6 to 7:15 in the Farmers' Market parking lot on the corner of 2nd and Monroe streets. Click here for more information.
Holiday Decorating Contest open for Calvert City businesses, homeowners
CALVERT CITY — Calvert City invites businesses and homeowners to decorate their storefronts and homes as part of the Calvert City Holiday Decorating Contest. “The contest encourages community pride, and that pride is important to Calvert City,” said Blair Travis, director of Marketing and Business Development. There are...
Paducah police: Someone using annual Christmas parade for scam
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah say someone is using the Annual Christmas Parade to try and pull off a scam. Police say a post on Facebook claims parade organizers are looking for food trucks to be a part of the parade. Authorities say this is not true, and...
Broadway Church of Christ to offer dental screenings Saturday
Broadway Church of Christ is partnering with Anthem Medicaid for “Dental Days.” The event will offer free dental screenings, cleanings and more. It takes place at the church building, 2855 Broadway, Paducah, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. During the event, Anthem Kentucky Medicaid members...
Former residential care center in Southside Paducah to be demolished
PADUCAH — The demolition of a former residential care center that has long sat vacant in Southside Paducah is set to go forward later this week or at the beginning of next week. ViWinTech Windows and Doors bought the property at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive earlier this year. The...
Trent Okerson, regional authors coming to McCracken County Public Library in December
PADUCAH — A familiar face is coming to the McCracken County Public Library on Dec. 8 as part of their Evenings Upstairs program. Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson will be leading a presentation looking back at the historic quad-state tornado, which devastated several communities in our region in Dec. 2021.
Forever Home Friday: lovable, abandoned pup looking for forever home
PADUCAH — 2.5 year old Pinky is an energetic, loving, playful companion, and she's looking for her Forever home. Pinky has been at the McCracken County Humane Society for longer than any other adoptable animal there. She was reportedly abandoned there with her two sisters, but both of them have been adopted.
New multi-use trail opens in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — Do you love hiking or biking? A new three-mile trail just opened up in Calvert City, Kentucky. City leaders and members of the Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new beginner-level, multi-use trail — called the Moneymaker Trail — with a ribbon cutting on Thursday.
Paducah police officers graduate from diversity training program
PADUCAH — Seven Paducah police officers recently graduated from the Paducah Police Department Cultural Leadership Academy, which provides training centered on diversity awareness. Officers Lucas Stone, Julia Cross, Pedro Loredo and Taylor Cissell, Sgt. Nicholas Francescon and Detectives Ryan Hudson and Beau Green were part of 2022's graduating class.
Finally home: 18 foster children to be adopted in Marion Friday
MARION, IL — November 19 is National Adoption Day and on the 18th, foster children at over 400 courthouses across the country will celebrate as they legally join their forever families. According to a Thursday release, 18 children in foster care will be adopted at the Williamson County Courthouse...
Lane restriction on KY 305/Cairo Road planned for Tuesday
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Road Department plans a work zone lane restriction on KY 305/Cairo Road from about 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Nov. 22. KY 305/Cairo Road will be restricted to one lane near mile point 10 to replace a drainage pipe at the Triangle Avenue intersection. This is along KY 305 between KY 1420/Noble Road and U.S. 45/H.C. Mathis Drive.
Beshear to recognize schools in Christian County for military-connected youth support
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear will join local leaders and state officials at a ceremony to honor the eight elementary schools in Christian County with the Purple Star Award. The Purple Star Award acknowledges a school’s dedication to and support of military-connected youth. The Kentucky Departments...
Wanted Paducah woman recognized by police, arrested in front of courthouse
PADUCAH — Paducah police recognized a woman they wanted for suspected drug trafficking as she was sitting in a car in front of the McCracken County Courthouse, they say, leading to her arrest. According to a Thursday morning release, 57-year-old Shelia Shumpert of Paducah was indicted on four counts...
24-year-old Princeton man killed in single-vehicle collision with tree
EDDYVILLE, KY — Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision that took the life of a Caldwell County man on Thursday evening. According to a release from the KSP, 24-year-old Jordan Duff of Princeton was driving a Ford Ecosport southbound on KY-293 when the SUV drove off the road and hit a tree.
Kentucky Agriculture Development Board awards grant to Hopkinsville business
The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board on Friday approved a $3,750 grant to Hampton Premium Meats, Pembroke Road, Hopkinsville. The grant is to help pay for “consultation fees for a Global Food Safety Initiative audit, shelf-life consultation for ground beef, and consultation on smoked meats,” states a press release from the Department of Agriculture.
Overnight firefighting on east edge of Salem causes icy conditions on U.S. 60
SALEM, KY — A commercial structure fire was extinguished overnight in Salem, creating a new hazard for drivers this morning — an icy roadway. The KY Transportation Cabinet says water from firefighting efforts on U.S. 60 near mile point 27.5 froze overnight, creating slick roads. According to an...
'Your wallet may be empty but your walls don't have to be:' Yeiser bringing back affordable art show
PADUCAH — Art can be intimidating - but it doesn't have to be. Paducah's Affordable Art Show is back for the first time since 2017. It's being hosted at the Yeiser Art Center on Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and funds raised will benefit the YAC.
