Glenwood Springs Post Independent
New Castle swears in incoming police chief
There’s a new chief in town. Charles Burrows, 60, was sworn in during town council Tuesday evening as the new chief of the New Castle Police Department. Before an audience of police chiefs from across Garfield County and county Sheriff Lou Vallario, New Castle Mayor, Art Riddile ceremoniously pinned the badge on Burrows’ chest.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Thanksgiving Turkey Trot tradition on track for return to Glenwood Springs
Thanksgiving Day has felt a little emptier the past couple of years in Glenwood Springs as the traditional Turkey Trot fun run was on hiatus. But that’s all set to change next week, as the 34th running of the turkey day 5K run comes to Glenwood, and to a new (sort of) venue.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign kickoff event is Saturday in Glenwood Springs
The holiday season is upon us, and that means the Salvation Army Roaring Fork Valley Service Extension is getting geared up for the annual Red Kettle bell-ringing drive to raise money to help those in need throughout Garfield County and the Roaring Fork Valley. To get ready, a Red Kettle...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
‘Proof’ a play seeking solutions with math at Thunder River Theatre Company starting this weekend
“Proof,” a story that uses a mathematical impetus for a young woman seeking solutions, opens Friday at Thunder River Theatre in Carbondale for a three-weekend run. “Like all young people, she has to fight her way through fears and doubts in order to claim herself and her place in the world,” Sue Lavin, this show’s director, said in the news release.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Bruell column: Reflections on the elections
In last week’s election, Americans showed the world that the vast majority of us believe in the rule of law over rule by force, equality over white supremacy, and kindness and community over hatred. Defying the bleak predictions from most political pundits, Americans came out in record numbers, especially...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Farm Collaborative gives out fresh, local ingredients at annual Farm-to-Fridge event
Roaring Fork Valley residents gathered at Farm Collaborative to collect local produce and goodies just in time for Thanksgiving. This free, community-supported, agriculture-style giveaway welcomed all to the farm. The Farm Collaborative is a non-profit organization on Cozy Point Ranch in Aspen that has worked in youth environmental education for...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Liberty Classical Academy has staff kiss goats, stand on cold rooftops for hours — all for a good cause
Liberty Classical Academy has been pulling off some pretty wacky, laugh-out-loud stunts to help embolden student participation in an annual fundraiser this year. Students of the private New Castle religious school have so far spent November trying to raise enough funds to provide at least 10,000 nutritionally-balanced meals for a Haitian orphanage.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Aspen residents petition a ski brand before its launch due to concerns of antisemitism
Nieve, an Aspen-based ski brand, hasn’t even launched. And already, there’s a petition against it. The ski line was designed by Aspen resident Carmen Ortega, an influencer and model-turned-fashion-designer who has amassed over 2.5 million followers on Instagram. She has recently been using her platform to share what some believe is antisemitic rhetoric and conspiracy theories.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield Re-2 School Board officially rearranged
A vacancy approved earlier this year meant the Garfield Re-2 School Board needed to appoint someone to fill it. It also meant the board needed to reorganize with its officer positions. On Nov. 9, the board voted unanimously on the following structure:. District E Director Tony May, board president. District...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Final Garfield County vote tally gives Jankovsky 344-vote win in commissioner race over Gordon
The final, but still unofficial results of the Nov. 8 election in Garfield County have been tabulated, confirming a fourth term for Republican County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky over his challenger, Democrat Ryan Gordon, but by a slimmer margin than last week’s preliminary results revealed. Jankovsky came out on top...
