BMW Wants To Cut Out Dealerships
One of the worst-kept secrets in the auto industry is that BMW feels wildly jealous of Tesla and its success in the EV segment of the market. Some inside the German automaker feel the way to beat the American company is to become more like it. Considering it’s working to sell cars directly to consumers, cutting out dealerships, it sounds like that camp might be winning inside the halls of BMW.
Jalopnik
Somehow, The Fisker Ocean Actually Made It to Production
It’s been a few years since Henrik Fisker announced the Fisker Ocean and a full year since production was originally supposed to begin. And yet, against all odds, the Fisker Ocean is officially in production, with the first one rolling off the line today in Graz, Austria. As Bloomberg...
Jalopnik
Munro’s New Defender-Inspired EV is Coming Next Month
Electric vehicle makers seem intent on creating emission-free trucks. Look at the new Hummer EV, the F-150 Lightning and even creations from startups like Rivian and Bollinger; they all sought to create cleaner off-roaders. Now, a company in Scotland is hoping to get in on the action with a new rugged EV that looks to revive the charm of the original Land Rover Defender.
Jalopnik
Disney Buys Unfinished Sister of Scrapped 'World's Largest Cruise Ship'
Disney Cruise Line has announced it’s bought what is expected to be the world’s largest cruise ship when it is finished. Global Dream, the sister ship to the now-scrapped Global Dream II, has been sitting partially finished since German-Hong Kong shipbuilder MV Werften went bankrupt earlier this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Jalopnik
Toyota Is Unstoppable in Consumer Reports' Reliability Rankings
Consumer Reports has released its 2022 list of the most reliable car brands. Toyota has overtaken its sister luxury brand Lexus to dominate the top spot in the rankings. Four of the top five spots in the rankings are now occupied by Japanese automakers. The exception is BMW in third place, a position gained after jumping up ten spots compared to last year’s rankings. There are plenty of other interesting notes to take from the Consumer Reports’ Reliability Rankings.
Road & Track
2023 Toyota Prius Is All New With Slick Looks, Optional Solar Roof Panels
The 2023 Toyota Prius was unveiled Wednesday in Europe, giving prospective U.S. buyers a first look at the company's iconic hybrid before its reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this week. The Prius has gone plug-in permanently for 2023, with 220 hp in Europe and optional solar roof panels.
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux
Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
NASDAQ
Toyota revamps Prius in bid to give hybrids back their halo
TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T rolled out a 2-litre plug-in version of its Prius on Wednesday, in an attempt to reboot the 25-year-old hybrid that was once at the cutting edge of low-emissions technology and appeal more widely to cost-conscious drivers. Toyota billed the new Prius,...
Dealer New Vehicle Inventories Are Plumping Up
A new analysis of market data by Cox Automotive indicates new-vehicle inventories are at the highest levels since May 2021, perhaps signaling a change on the horizon. However, the firm was quick to point out prices for new cars have remained high. That leads many to wonder if the new vehicle shortage will turn into a surplus, putting the industry in yet another tight spot.
Jalopnik
GM Dealers Have Been Quietly Repairing Teslas For Over a Year
Tesla owners in need of repairs might have something to reluctantly rejoice. Speaking at GM’s Investor Day 2022, GM President Mark Reuss might have surprised some when he revealed that a small number of GM dealers have been doing repairs on thousands of Teslas for over a year. Since 2021, GM dealers across the country have repaired 11,180 Teslas in total.
Jalopnik
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Gets up to 340 Miles of Range in U.S. Spec
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is officially here for the U.S. market, and good news: it still looks fantastic. We first saw the new Ioniq 6 a few months ago, but now we are getting a better idea of the specs and design of the production U.S.-market vehicle. The real...
electrek.co
SONDORS Metacycle low-cost electric motorcycle begins shipping across the US
The long-awaited SONDORS Metacycle electric motorcycle is now beginning deliveries nationwide in the US, according to the latest update from the company. The news follows a rocky rollout for the popular electric motorcycle, which debuted in early 2021 with a $5,000 introductory price tag. The bike wowed new riders by...
Jalopnik
GM Thinks It Can Save $2,000 on Every Car With Smarter Distribution
General Motors wants to cut out inefficiencies in its distribution methods with software, Volkswagen is facing a strategy rethink around its next wave of electric cars after the ID era, and Japan is probably about to tax the hell out of EVs. All that and more in this Friday edition of The Morning Shift for November 18, 2022.
