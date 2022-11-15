ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Clinton Hill Brownstone, a West Midwood Standalone

The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a Brooklyn Heights co-op, a Park Slope brownstone and a Flatbush standalone. Popular listings were scattered from Bay Ridge to Brooklyn Heights with a good number in Park Slope. The least expensive on the list is a Brooklyn Heights co-op at $550,000 and the most expensive is a Park Slope manse asking $9.95 million.
Top 5 Stories on Brownstoner This Week: A Big Edwardian Flat, a Stone House With a Story

For an occupant who appreciates original details and has the means to renovate, this top-floor sponsor unit brimming with original features has a number of rare attributes and could make an exceptional home. On the plus side: Beaucoup original details, an unusually big footprint, two bathrooms, a top floor perch with three exposures and roof rights. OTOH, it’s a fourth-story walkup, and needs extensive renovation.
Get a Glimpse Inside Some of Newburgh’s Historic Homes With the Return of the Candlelight Tour

After a pandemic pause, the historic homes of Newburgh will once again be decked for the holidays with the return of the annual Candlelight Tour. Sponsored by the Historical Society of Newburgh Bay and the Highlands, the self-guided Candlelight Tour of Homes features Newburgh spaces both public and private decorated out for the holidays. In addition to historic homes, this year the tour offers the chance to get inside some recently rehabilitated properties and new construction. The exact locations are kept under wraps until ticket buyers pick up their tour booklets on the day of the tour, December 11.
