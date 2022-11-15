Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownstoner.com
Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Clinton Hill Brownstone, a West Midwood Standalone
The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a Brooklyn Heights co-op, a Park Slope brownstone and a Flatbush standalone. Popular listings were scattered from Bay Ridge to Brooklyn Heights with a good number in Park Slope. The least expensive on the list is a Brooklyn Heights co-op at $550,000 and the most expensive is a Park Slope manse asking $9.95 million.
brownstoner.com
Top 5 Stories on Brownstoner This Week: A Big Edwardian Flat, a Stone House With a Story
For an occupant who appreciates original details and has the means to renovate, this top-floor sponsor unit brimming with original features has a number of rare attributes and could make an exceptional home. On the plus side: Beaucoup original details, an unusually big footprint, two bathrooms, a top floor perch with three exposures and roof rights. OTOH, it’s a fourth-story walkup, and needs extensive renovation.
brownstoner.com
Daily Links: East New York Megachurch’s 2,000-Unit Affordable Housing Plan Moves Forward
Covid Almost Broke a Bushwick Hospital. It Also Might Be What Saves It [NYT]. Relief Organizations Take Action in East New York and Beyond [NYT]. Coffee Cart on Brooklyn Heights Promenade Causes Brew-haha [Eagle]. Illegal Marijuana Shop Raided in Bay Ridge [Fox]. Brooklyn School Integration Plan Shows Patterns Hard to...
brownstoner.com
Get a Glimpse Inside Some of Newburgh’s Historic Homes With the Return of the Candlelight Tour
After a pandemic pause, the historic homes of Newburgh will once again be decked for the holidays with the return of the annual Candlelight Tour. Sponsored by the Historical Society of Newburgh Bay and the Highlands, the self-guided Candlelight Tour of Homes features Newburgh spaces both public and private decorated out for the holidays. In addition to historic homes, this year the tour offers the chance to get inside some recently rehabilitated properties and new construction. The exact locations are kept under wraps until ticket buyers pick up their tour booklets on the day of the tour, December 11.
brownstoner.com
BQE to Close for Three Weekends, Around 20 Nights While Repairs Are Made on Cantilever
Sections of the BQE’s triple cantilever will be closed for three weekends between March and October next year while “emergency repairs” are made to areas around Clark Street, Grace Court and the Joralemon Street garage, Department of Transport reps told a community meeting on Wednesday night. Queens-bound...
Comments / 0