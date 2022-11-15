ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Adam Laxalt Admits Challenging Election Loss Wouldn't Work

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt has conceded to Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada, admitting that despite his calls for election reform his loss would be reaffirmed by a challenge to the voting results.

"Moving forward, we need to better adjust to our new election laws or we need to work to fix them. But I am confident that any challenge of this election would not alter the ultimate outcome," Laxalt said Tuesday in a statement. "That is why this morning I called Catherine Cortez Masto to congratulate her on her win."

The race between Laxalt, a Donald Trump loyalist endorsed by the former president, and Cortez Masto was one of the closest contests in the midterm elections, as well as the Democrats' most vulnerable seat.

Although Republicans were projected to flip the seat, the election was ultimately called for Cortez Masto over the weekend, following the counting of mail-in ballots from the state's most populous county, Clark County.

Laxalt handily won Nevada's 15 rural counties, sometimes with 80 percent of the vote, but Cortez Masto was able to steadily lead in Clark County—a reliably blue area that is home to the state's most populous city, Las Vegas. Her victory gave the Democrats control of the Senate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z2deU_0jBhkpXL00
Nevada GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks on election night in Las Vegas last week. Laxalt conceded the race on Tuesday to Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, saying he won't challenge the voting results. Getty Images/Mario Tama

Throughout her campaign, Cortez Masto highlighted Laxalt's record of election denialism, pointing to his comments that questioned the results of the 2020 presidential race and called the outcome "rigged."

At an appearance in Reno during the final stretch of the campaign, the Democrat warned that "there should be consequences for people who undermine our democracy, who peddle the 'big lie' and conspiracy theories."

In her victory speech, the senator said her reelection signaled that Nevada "rejected their conspiracies, their attacks on our workers and their efforts to restrict our freedoms."

Laxalt's concession Tuesday suggests a pivot for the GOP as Republicans appear to be shifting away from election denialism in the wake of their party's lackluster results in the midterms. Several GOP candidates who had cast doubt on the results of the 2020 election have now formally conceded their races to their Democratic opponents in key states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

"I entered this arena for my family and those all over Nevada and America who believe our country is headed in the wrong direction," Laxalt said. "This race and the 2022 election cycle didn't go as we hoped, but I am proud of the race we ran."

He continued, "Despite the staggering $120 million spent against us, we ended within half a percentage point of our opponent in the closest Senate race in America. Our team left everything on the field and should be proud."

Laxalt's concession remarks also represented a break with Trump, who accused Democrats of "finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona" last week.

Comments / 1

Related
The Veracity Report

It’s Official, With Less than 2 Weeks to go, the Latest Polls Declare Walker is Now Ahead of Warnock for GA Senate Seat

Despite a massive negative ad campaign being launched against him, Herschel Walker now enjoys a 2.5-point lead over Raphael Warnock. We have the details in. Ever since winning the Republican primary and being nominated as the GOP’s candidate to challenge Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock for his shortly tenured Georgia Senate seat, Herschel Walker has been playing catch up. But that’s simply not the case anymore, according to the latest polls by The Daily wire and The Trafalgar Group.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie

Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Supreme Court shields Trump tax returns but lifts hold on Lindsey Graham Georgia testimony

Donald Trump has been granted a temporary stay in his effort to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns, with chief Supreme Court justice John Roberts giving the committee until next Thursday to respond.Mr Trump has fought for years to prevent the committee from accessing the returns, which he has long claimed he cannot reveal because he is supposedly under audit. The developments come as two separate cases involving him, his finances and his businesses get underway in New York.In less good news for Mr Trump, the Supreme Court also said that it...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Midterm elections: LeBron James makes endorsement in Georgia Senate race

LeBron James endorsed incumbent Democrat Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in the race to maintain his seat against Republican challenger Hershel Walker on Monday. The Los Angeles Lakers star, who lives in California, had yet to make any endorsement for any candidate in the race until the hours prior to Election Day. James directed his message to Georgia voters.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
CNN

Liz Cheney makes grim prediction on a third Trump presidential bid

In a recent interview, Liz Cheney had a stark prediction for Republicans if Donald Trump is selected as the party's presidential nominee in 2024. In today's episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explains how recent polls suggest her prediction may not come true.
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory

House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.Election returns showing that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Fratelli d’Italia party — literally “Brothers of Italy” — emerged from snap parliamentary elections with a plurality of seats touched off a wave of celebrations among far-right elements of the Republican Party, many of whom also pointed to a recent...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
118K+
Post
1040M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy