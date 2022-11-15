Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Why five-time PGA Tour champ won't join LIV Golf: "Greg and I had a SPAT"
Five-time PGA Tour winner and former NBC on-course reporter Roger Maltbie says working for LIV Golf one day would be a "shock" because of a previous "spat" he had with Greg Norman, who is now the CEO of the Saudi-backed circuit. Golfweek last week reported how Maltbie, along with Gary...
golfmagic.com
In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic
In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm RIPS into OWGR: "I'm going to be as blunt as I can... it's LAUGHABLE!"
Jon Rahm has ripped into the current state of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system by calling it "laughable" multiple times during his Wednesday media press conference ahead of the DP World Tour Championship. Rahm, who was speaking to GolfMagic and other golfing media on site at Jumeirah Golf...
golfmagic.com
Report: What Phil Mickelson did to upset LIV pro would "SET OFF A FIRESTORM!"
What Phil Mickelson allegedly did to one of LIV Golf's most-opiniated players Pat Perez was so inflammatory it would set off a firestorm if the details emerged, according to a report by the author Alan Shipnuck who published Lefty's famously controversial remarks. In case this news passed you by, Perez,...
golfmagic.com
Now Patrick Reed's lawyer has PGA Tour, DP World Tour & OWGR in his cross hairs
Patrick Reed's attorney Larry Klayman has filed a fresh lawsuit against the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Official World Golf Ranking, alleging they colluded to try and eliminate LIV Golf. This news was first reported by Bunkered. The publication report that Klayman has lodged an Amended Class Action Complaint.
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm on LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia: "I don't think fans care where he plays"
Jon Rahm believes Sergio Garcia's legacy on the European Tour "could" be somewhat affected following his move to LIV Golf this year. Garcia, 42, has won 16 times on the European Tour (now the DP World Tour) including a sole major title at The Masters in 2017. But after moving...
Golf.com
Massive payday at this week’s LPGA event dwarfs most PGA Tour prizes
There is much on the line at the LPGA’s season finale — the CME Group Tour Championship — this week: one of the biggest titles of the year, Player of the Year honors and, oh yeah, the $2 million that the winner will take home. That’s right:...
golfmagic.com
Bryson DeChambeau opens up on one of his biggest mistakes after "terrible" 2022
It seems like such a long time ago now, but you might remember Bryson DeChambeau - who now plays in the LIV Golf League - rocking up to a PGA Tour event looking like he had eaten himself. He hadn't, but his appearance at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge was...
GolfWRX
Tour pro denies ‘sexist-elitist’ accusations after refusing to play combined mens and women’s Australian Open
Australian pro golfer Scott Hend has never been afraid of making his feeling know. The 49-year-old winner of ten Asian Tour events is a firm believer in the freedom to play wherever a player wants, saying in July that if the LIV tour held qualifying stages, he would unquestionably sign up.
golfmagic.com
Long-standing PGA Tour tournament sponsorship comes to an end
One of the longest-standing title sponsorships on the PGA Tour will come to an end next year after Japanese automaker Honda has decided not to renew its current deal after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to Golfweek. The tournament was founded in 1972 as the Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic, and...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour legend disagrees with Rory McIlroy's OWGR position on LIV Golf
PGA Tour legend Davis Love III believes professional golf needs to scrap the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) in order to solve the current issues facing the sport following the emergence of LIV Golf. The OWGR, which continues to shut out the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour from receiving any world...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm on Rory McIlroy: "You're putting ME in a difficult position here!"
There was a lot to unpack from Jon Rahm's press conference before the $10m DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. First there was his thoughts on Sergio Garcia, where the Spaniard said he hoped the legacy of the 2017 Masters champion wouldn't be affected after he joined the LIV Golf League.
Golf.com
How the PGA Tour’s new app makes golf-betting more seamless for fans
The PGA Tour has made no secret of its enthusiasm for sports gambling. When the Supreme Court granted states the right the legalize the practice in 2018, the Tour wasted little time embracing the opportunity as a new channel by which to grow both its audience and revenues. The Tour has since inked deals with the likes of FanDuel, BetMGM and Bet365; partnered with DraftKings on a sports book at TPC Scottsdale; and sung the praises of betting as an effective way to engage younger fans.
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm wants everyone to "STOP giving LIV Golf publicity"
Jon Rahm wants everyone to "stop giving LIV Golf the publicity" because "they are not asking for it". Rahm recently denied a rumour on social media that he was about to leave the PGA Tour and DP World Tour and join the Saudi-bankrolled LIV Golf Tour. NEW: RAHM RIPS INTO...
Will LPGA players be able to say no to a LIV women's golf league? Some are sending out warning signals
NAPLES, Fla. — Billions of dollars in startup money. $20 million purses. $4 million winners’ checks. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund showed it would spare nothing to make sure its controversial LIV Golf Series got a foothold. Now the focus shifts to a possible women’s LIV Golf...
SkySports
Rory McIlroy targeting double success in Dubai at season-ending DP World Tour Championship
World No 1 Rory McIlroy is targeting more Dubai success as he aims to round off a memorable 2022 with DP World Tour Championship victory. Jumeirah Golf Estates has been a happy hunting ground for the Northern Irishman, who has previously won twice on the Earth Course and holds a slender 128.1-point advantage over Ryan Fox in the season-long DP World Tour Rankings.
LPGA purses will top $100M in 2023, a record for tour
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — More than $100 million will be awarded to LPGA players for the first time in 2023, an increase of about 18% over what was planned for this season and more than doubling what was paid out on the tour just a decade ago.And in the eyes of LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan, that's a good start.The LPGA's 33 official events next year will have a combined $101.4 million in purses, the tour announced Friday while unveiling the schedule. But reaching nine digits in total purse for the first time hardly means that the tour has reached...
golfmagic.com
Report: Judge rules Mickelson's involvement in LIV antitrust case NOT over
Phil Mickelson may have to give evidence in LIV Golf's antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, after a judge ruled the six-time major champion is still the subject of discovery. This news was first reported by Rex Hoggard of the Golf Channel. Hoggard's report outlines that Mickelson, along with Hudson...
Golf.com
How much has GOLF’s U.S. Top 100 Courses ranking changed since 1995? A lot
In a moment of reflection as GOLF’s course panelists cast ballots for this year’s Top 100 Courses in the U.S. list, I dug into the ranking published in 1995, the last one that didn’t feature Sand Hills, and compared it to this year’s. Have things changed? Yes! Shockingly, nine courses in the top 50 in 1995, headlined by Medinah No. 3 at No. 27, no longer appear at all. Forty of the bottom 50 courses are gone too. In fact, nearly half of the courses ranked in the Top 100 in 1995 are absent from our 2022 effort. Who would have thought?
SkySports
Jon Rahm: Rory McIlroy's stand against LIV and performances 'incredible' | Fears for Sergio Garcia's legacy
World No 5 Jon Rahm has hailed Rory McIlroy's stand against LIV Golf in tandem with his golfing performances this year, and admits he is worried for the legacy of fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia. McIlroy is targeting more Dubai success this week, live on Sky Sports Golf, as the world...
