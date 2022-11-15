ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

LehighValleyLive.com

Saints cut ex-Eagles running back

Jordan Howard is out of work. Again. Pro Football Talk reports the New Orleans Saints cut the former Philadelphia Eagles running back on Tuesday. Howard entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career and was traded to the Eagles ahead of the 2019 campaign.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs reportedly interested in adding catcher in free agency

Earlier this week, catcher Willson Contreras was one of 12 players to reject a qualifying offer, officially allowing the Cubs to recoup draft pick compensation if he signs elsewhere. As a team that did not pay the competitive balance tax or receive revenue sharing, the Cubs would be entitled to an extra pick just before the third round. That seems to be their goal. Contract talks with Contreras never seemed to gain much momentum, and they are now discussing other backstops, such as free agents Omar Narváez and Christian Vázquez, according to a report from Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. There’s nothing yet to indicate they have reached out to the players or their representatives, but the fact that other catchers have been “discussed internally” by the Cubs is nonetheless notable.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Eagles sign two-time Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal on Wednesday, the team announced. Joseph spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be the 13th NFL season for the 34-year-old. The Eagles hope Joseph, a former second round pick, will help the team address their rushing defense since losing rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Davis was placed on injured reserve due to ankle injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which means he'll miss at least four games. In the two games Davis has missed so far,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
The Comeback

Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
NBC Chicago

Bears Sign Taco Charlton Off of Saints Practice Squad

Who is new Bears DE Taco Charlton? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears added another former first-round draft pick to their roster on Wednesday, this time in the hopes of bolstering their pass rush. Matt Eberflus announced the team signed Taco Charlton to their active roster, off of the Saints practice squad.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Flag That Erased Jack Sanborn INT Was ‘Clean Play'

Johnson: Flag that erased Sanborn INT was 'clean play' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the second week in a row, the Bears got burned by a bad call. After an erroneous defensive pass interference called against Eddie Jackson and a missed defensive pass interference committed against Chase Claypool hurt the team’s chances against the Dolphins in Week 9, the Bears were on the wrong end of an incorrect illegal hands to the face penalty called against Jaylon Johnson in Week 10’s game against the Lions. What made Johnson’s penalty even worse was that it wiped away a Jack Sanborn interception, and one play later the Lions scored a touchdown.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season

The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Eagles place TE Goedert on IR; sign veteran DT Joseph

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Wednesday and signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph. Goedert was injured in Philadelphia's 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The 27-year-old Goedert has 43 receptions for 544 yards...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Saints sign ex-Pro Bowl RB to practice squad

The New Orleans Saints have had their running back depth tested after Mark Ingram suffered a sprained MCL in Week 8, and they made a move on Wednesday to address that. Former Pro Bowl running back David Johnson has signed a practice squad deal with the Saints, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported. The 30-year-old visited with the Saints prior to the season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

