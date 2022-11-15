Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Rapper K. Noble Reveals New Album PainkillersMusic NewsChicago, IL
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Saints cut ex-Eagles running back
Jordan Howard is out of work. Again. Pro Football Talk reports the New Orleans Saints cut the former Philadelphia Eagles running back on Tuesday. Howard entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career and was traded to the Eagles ahead of the 2019 campaign.
WFAA
'That hurt': Jimmy Johnson tells us the final straw in his fallout with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys
DALLAS — On another sun-drenched day in the Florida Keys, Hall of Famer and former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson enjoys his personal paradise. "The greatest time of my life is right now," Johnson said, as he gave WFAA a personal tour of his boat. "This is my 21st boat."
Cubs reportedly interested in adding catcher in free agency
Earlier this week, catcher Willson Contreras was one of 12 players to reject a qualifying offer, officially allowing the Cubs to recoup draft pick compensation if he signs elsewhere. As a team that did not pay the competitive balance tax or receive revenue sharing, the Cubs would be entitled to an extra pick just before the third round. That seems to be their goal. Contract talks with Contreras never seemed to gain much momentum, and they are now discussing other backstops, such as free agents Omar Narváez and Christian Vázquez, according to a report from Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. There’s nothing yet to indicate they have reached out to the players or their representatives, but the fact that other catchers have been “discussed internally” by the Cubs is nonetheless notable.
Eagles sign two-time Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal on Wednesday, the team announced. Joseph spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be the 13th NFL season for the 34-year-old. The Eagles hope Joseph, a former second round pick, will help the team address their rushing defense since losing rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Davis was placed on injured reserve due to ankle injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which means he'll miss at least four games. In the two games Davis has missed so far,...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bears Awarded DB Justin Layne Off of Waivers, Sign Taco Charlton, and More
The Bears were awarded DB Justin Layne off waivers after he was released by the New York Giants this week while adding DE Taco Charlton and more.
Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction
There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bears Sign Taco Charlton Off of Saints Practice Squad
Who is new Bears DE Taco Charlton? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears added another former first-round draft pick to their roster on Wednesday, this time in the hopes of bolstering their pass rush. Matt Eberflus announced the team signed Taco Charlton to their active roster, off of the Saints practice squad.
Eastern Conference executive links Duncan Robinson to the Chicago Bulls
Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson has been involved in trade rumors for months. The rumor mills are swirling even more now, given that the 28-year-old has been supplanted in the rotation by other players. In an interesting new twist, an Eastern Conference executive recently linked Robinson to the Chicago Bulls.
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Flag That Erased Jack Sanborn INT Was ‘Clean Play'
Johnson: Flag that erased Sanborn INT was 'clean play' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the second week in a row, the Bears got burned by a bad call. After an erroneous defensive pass interference called against Eddie Jackson and a missed defensive pass interference committed against Chase Claypool hurt the team’s chances against the Dolphins in Week 9, the Bears were on the wrong end of an incorrect illegal hands to the face penalty called against Jaylon Johnson in Week 10’s game against the Lions. What made Johnson’s penalty even worse was that it wiped away a Jack Sanborn interception, and one play later the Lions scored a touchdown.
CBS Sports
Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
FOX Sports
Eagles place TE Goedert on IR; sign veteran DT Joseph
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Wednesday and signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph. Goedert was injured in Philadelphia's 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The 27-year-old Goedert has 43 receptions for 544 yards...
Bears sign DL Taco Charlton to active roster, activate Matt Adams off IR
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced a couple of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Chicago has signed defensive lineman Taco Charlton off the Saints’ practice squad and activated linebacker Matt Adams off injured reserve. Adams suffered a calf injury in a Week 5 loss...
Saints sign ex-Pro Bowl RB to practice squad
The New Orleans Saints have had their running back depth tested after Mark Ingram suffered a sprained MCL in Week 8, and they made a move on Wednesday to address that. Former Pro Bowl running back David Johnson has signed a practice squad deal with the Saints, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported. The 30-year-old visited with the Saints prior to the season.
Comments / 0