Scotland County, NC

Scotland County Crime Report

By Katelin Gandee For the Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 5 days ago
Break-in

LAURINBURG —A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Saturday that an HP laptop was taken after someone forced entry through a bathroom window.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons forced entry into the residence through a rear window nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurel Hill reported to the police department on Monday that their storage unit on King Street was broken into and a 65-inch TV and 200 rounds of 9mm bullets were stolen.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Church Street reported to the police department on Thursday that two city of Laurinburg trashcans were stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Covington Street reported to the police department on Saturday that two Chromebooks and a .22 rifle were taken from the bedroom closet.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bluewoods Road reported to the police department on Saturday that a Honda Rancher ATV was taken from the front yard.

LAURINBURG —Solid Rock Baptist Church reported to the police department on Monday that a check was taken from a courier box at the post office and cashed.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Second Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had shot their vehicle, damaging the windshield.

Blackmail

LAURINBURG — A student at St. Andrews University reported to the police department on Sunday that an unknown female threatened to released nude photos of the victim unless they paid money.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hartsville, South Carolina, reported to the police department on Friday that while at Waffle House an unknown black female took their firearm and struck them in the head with it.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Douglas Street reported to the police department that a 10-year-old had reported they were sexually assaulted by a 20-year-old relative.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Maple Street reported to the police department she was biten on the leg by a black female.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Joy Berry, 55, of Hasty Road was arrested Thursday for failure to appear in Scotland County for felony possession of meth, felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Bobby Diggs, 29, of Anne Street was arrested Friday for injury to real property, discharging a firearm in the city, going armed to the terror of the public and failure to appear for assault on a female. He was given a $4,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shaquana Bethea, 26, of Wagram Street Saturday was arrested for failure to appear in Scotland County for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Rashaw Smith, 28, of Gibson was arrested Saturday for second-degree trespassing and indecent exposure. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Frankie McKoy, 55, of South Pine Street was arrested Sunday for driving while impaired. He was released to a family member.

LAURINBURG — Christopher Locklear, 37, of Lytch Street was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Moore County for larceny of a motor vehicle. He was given a $25,000 bond.

Laurinburg Exchange

