Hays County approves purchasing nearly 100 Narcan holsters for sheriff’s office

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Hays County commissioners approved purchasing 97 Narcan holsters for the sheriff’s office to help reverse opioid overdoses.

The $4,486 payment will go to the vendor, Ethos Survival Inc., to supply holsters holding two nasal spray applications.

This is part of several efforts by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office to combat the increase in overdose deaths.

This year, there’s been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses specifically among young people. Four Hays CISD students died from that lethal drug.

It’s prompted the sheriff’s office to partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Kyle Police Department to address this increase.

