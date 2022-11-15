Read full article on original website
Wells Fargo Introduces Flex Loan to Give Customers More Options
To help meet short-term cash needs, eligible customers now have another option with the newest product from Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) – Flex Loan. Flex Loan is a digital-only, small-dollar loan that will provide millions of eligible customers convenient and affordable access to funds when they need it most. Flex Loan is available now in select markets and will be available nationwide by the end of the year.
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Buying Hand-Over-Fist
Blackstone's dividend yield has risen to an attractive level as the stock price has fallen. Medical Properties Trust offers one of the healthiest double-digit yields around. Verizon generates more than enough cash to cover its big-time payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Top Wall Street Analyst Follows Warren Buffett’s Lead and Says Buy Top Semiconductor Stocks
As Warren Buffett takes a surprising $5 billion stake in a semiconductor maker, BofA Securities suggests it is time for investors to test the waters with these five top picks in the arena that may be poised to turn around next year.
Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks to Buy Under $10 With 100% to 800% Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Goldman Sachs does have research coverage.
CNBC
Credit Suisse sells most of its securitized products business to Apollo as it speeds up restructure
Credit Suisse on Tuesday announced that it would accelerate the restructure of its investment bank by selling a significant portion of its securitized products group to Apollo Global Management. The embattled lender said the transaction, along with the potential sale of other assets, would reduce its SPG assets from around...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide as investors face medley of Fedspeak and earnings
U.S. stocks faltered Thursday morning as optimism around easing inflation and a Federal Reserve policy shift waned, while Wall Street parsed through a motley of corporate earnings. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank more than 1.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed 260 points, or 0.8%. The technology-focused Nasdaq...
Boeing reorganizes struggling defense business unit
WASHINGTON Nov 17 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Thursday that it will consolidate its struggling defense unit by cutting in half the number of divisions and the planemaker made a series of executive leadership changes.
CNBC
Why Citi Global Wealth's Bitterly is defensively positioned heading into 2023
Citi Global Wealth's Kristen Bitterly believes markets will rally heading into the end of the year. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Julie Biel.
TFS Financial Corporation Declares Dividend
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) (the “Company”), the holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland (the “Association”), today announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2825 per share, payable on December 13, 2022, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006449/en/ Chairman and CEO Marc A. Stefanski (Photo: Business Wire)
Fortune’s 40 Under 40 winners include a CFO and a 31-year-old chief economist
A group of leaders making significant strides in their careers before turning 40 are being recognized for their talents. Fortune’s 2022 40 Under 40 list spotlights influential individuals shaping the business world. And three leaders in particular are making their mark in finance and economics. Meta CFO Susan Li,...
NASDAQ
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
Kohl’s Pulls Outlook, Reports 60% Profit Decline
Kohl’s Corp. pulled its outlook for the year and reported sharp declines in third-quarter sales and profits, as the company heads into the crucial holiday season looking for a new chief executive officer to replace the outgoing Michelle Gass. The retailer, whose customer has been hit hard by ultra...
Peoria-based AVANA Companies celebrates 20 years of supporting small business owners
Peoria-based AVANA Companies, a family of lending and investment platforms dedicated to supporting small businesses and preserving wealth, is celebrating 20 years of making a positive impact for and through their customers.
Verizon Makes List of Undervalued Dividend Stocks
The Morningstar list includes companies with safe dividends who are undervalued by the firm's estimates. Dividend stocks have outperformed the broader market in 2022, as the market’s volatility has sent investors to the safety of stocks with regular payouts. The Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index has eased just...
invezz.com
Lowe’s CEO says he saw customers ‘trading up’ in fiscal Q3
Lowe's reports better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter. Chief Executive Marvin Ellison discussed the quarterly report on CNBC. Lowe's stock is up 5.0% today as future guidance was raised as well. Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW), on Wednesday, reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter as home improvement...
helihub.com
Vertical Aerospace Announces Q3 2022 Financial Results
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (“Vertical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EVTL; EVTLW), a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero emission aviation, announces its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company has also issued a shareholder letter discussing its operating results and management commentary, which is posted to its investor relations website at investor.vertical-aerospace.com.
NASDAQ
Activist Investor GAMCO Increases Stake in Defense Company Kaman (KAMN)
Fintel reports that GAMCO Investors has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,492,450 shares of Kaman Corporation (KAMN). This represents 8.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated October 29, 2020 they reported 2,126,704 shares and 7.69% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Lowe's Stock Leaps On Q3 Earnings Beat, 2022 Profit Outlook Boost
Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Free Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, while boosting its full-year profit forecast, as home improvement demand continues to drive the bottom line of the country's biggest retailers. Lowe's said adjusted earnings for the three months ending on October 28 were pegged at $3.27...
CORRECTING and REPLACING Argo Group Highlights Comprehensive Ongoing Strategic Review Process in Letter to Shareholders
Please replace the photo with the accompanying corrected photo. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006605/en/. Argo Group (Graphic: Business Wire) The release reads:. ARGO GROUP HIGHLIGHTS COMPREHENSIVE ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS. Details Exhaustive Outreach to More Than 80 Parties in Pursuit...
