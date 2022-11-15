ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Associated Press

Wells Fargo Introduces Flex Loan to Give Customers More Options

To help meet short-term cash needs, eligible customers now have another option with the newest product from Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) – Flex Loan. Flex Loan is a digital-only, small-dollar loan that will provide millions of eligible customers convenient and affordable access to funds when they need it most. Flex Loan is available now in select markets and will be available nationwide by the end of the year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NASDAQ

Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Buying Hand-Over-Fist

Blackstone's dividend yield has risen to an attractive level as the stock price has fallen. Medical Properties Trust offers one of the healthiest double-digit yields around. Verizon generates more than enough cash to cover its big-time payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Reuters

Boeing reorganizes struggling defense business unit

WASHINGTON Nov 17 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Thursday that it will consolidate its struggling defense unit by cutting in half the number of divisions and the planemaker made a series of executive leadership changes.
The Associated Press

TFS Financial Corporation Declares Dividend

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) (the “Company”), the holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland (the “Association”), today announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2825 per share, payable on December 13, 2022, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006449/en/ Chairman and CEO Marc A. Stefanski (Photo: Business Wire)
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

Fortune’s 40 Under 40 winners include a CFO and a 31-year-old chief economist

A group of leaders making significant strides in their careers before turning 40 are being recognized for their talents. Fortune’s 2022 40 Under 40 list spotlights influential individuals shaping the business world. And three leaders in particular are making their mark in finance and economics. Meta CFO Susan Li,...
NASDAQ

Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
WWD

Kohl’s Pulls Outlook, Reports 60% Profit Decline

Kohl’s Corp. pulled its outlook for the year and reported sharp declines in third-quarter sales and profits, as the company heads into the crucial holiday season looking for a new chief executive officer to replace the outgoing Michelle Gass. The retailer, whose customer has been hit hard by ultra...
TheStreet

Verizon Makes List of Undervalued Dividend Stocks

The Morningstar list includes companies with safe dividends who are undervalued by the firm's estimates. Dividend stocks have outperformed the broader market in 2022, as the market’s volatility has sent investors to the safety of stocks with regular payouts. The Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index has eased just...
invezz.com

Lowe’s CEO says he saw customers ‘trading up’ in fiscal Q3

Lowe's reports better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter. Chief Executive Marvin Ellison discussed the quarterly report on CNBC. Lowe's stock is up 5.0% today as future guidance was raised as well. Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW), on Wednesday, reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter as home improvement...
helihub.com

Vertical Aerospace Announces Q3 2022 Financial Results

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (“Vertical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EVTL; EVTLW), a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero emission aviation, announces its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company has also issued a shareholder letter discussing its operating results and management commentary, which is posted to its investor relations website at investor.vertical-aerospace.com.
TheStreet

Lowe's Stock Leaps On Q3 Earnings Beat, 2022 Profit Outlook Boost

Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Free Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, while boosting its full-year profit forecast, as home improvement demand continues to drive the bottom line of the country's biggest retailers. Lowe's said adjusted earnings for the three months ending on October 28 were pegged at $3.27...
The Associated Press

CORRECTING and REPLACING Argo Group Highlights Comprehensive Ongoing Strategic Review Process in Letter to Shareholders

Please replace the photo with the accompanying corrected photo. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006605/en/. Argo Group (Graphic: Business Wire) The release reads:. ARGO GROUP HIGHLIGHTS COMPREHENSIVE ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS. Details Exhaustive Outreach to More Than 80 Parties in Pursuit...

