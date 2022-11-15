ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

iheart.com

Here Are 10 Holiday Lights Events Across Central Texas

The holiday season is in full swing, which means it's time to get out and start enjoying the holiday lights. KXAN compiled a list of 10 holiday lights events across Central Texas that residents can enjoy for the 2022 season. Here are the holiday lights events in the area:. Where:...
TEXAS STATE
matadornetwork.com

The 7 Best Places To See Live Music in Austin

If you’re planning a trip to Austin, seeing live music is a must. Austin is home to some of the best musicians in the world, and music throbs from every corner of the city. And you don’t need to come visit during South by Southwest to experience it. The best part about Austin is you can pretty much head out anywhere, any night of the week and catch a great show. It has over 250 music venues—pretty great for a small town—ranging from smokey old pool rooms filled with Lone Star memorabilia, to modern venues with stadium seating. But if you’re looking for some of the most hallowed places, where musicians like Jerry Lee Lewis and Willie Nelson frequented, check out this list. We’ve rounded up some of the best venues to catch live music in Austin, and maybe in the world, too.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin luxury resort Hotel Granduca has changed its name to Hotel Viata

One of Austin's luxury spots Hotel Granduca Austin announced a name change to Hotel Viata during a Nov. 17 celebration. (Courtesy Hotel Granduca Austin) Hotel Granduca Austin, which opened its doors to the public at 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., West Lake Hills, in 2015, is now Hotel Viata. The change was announced during a grand opening party to commemorate the new name on Nov. 17. In addition to the name change, Hotel Viata has unveiled several additions to its resort in recent months, including a new Italian restaurant called Laurel on Sept. 26 and Spa Viata on Oct. 19. 512-306-6400.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

H-E-B to hold annual Feast of Sharing Nov. 22

AUSTIN, Texas - Thousands of Austin-area residents will gather together to share a festival holiday meal next week through H-E-B's annual Feast of Sharing event. H-E-B and community volunteers will be serving a free holiday meal to more than 10,000 people at the Palmer Events Center on Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 4-8 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Verge apartment complex rising in Kyle

A new apartment complex called The Verge is set to start leasing in February in Kyle. (Courtesy Kalterra Capital Partners) Dallas-based real estate company Kalterra Capital Partners is bringing another apartment complex to the Austin metro area with The Verge apartment complex in Kyle. Kalterra is also in the process of building another multifamily community called The Dylan in San Marcos.
KYLE, TX
KXAN

A cold wet weekend

Rain for all locations today will be accompanied with afternoon temperatures in the low/mid 40s and most wind chills in the upper 20s/low 30s -- Rich Segal
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Homeless encampments, huts in the Greenbelt concern residents

AUSTIN, Texas - Last week, FOX 7 told you about a man who neighbors say had been cutting down trees in the Williamson Creek Greenbelt. As of this week, they say he hasn't been seen in a few days, and his structures were cleared out. Trash remains in the area.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming

AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

‘World’s Best Bar’ The Dead Rabbit coming to downtown Austin in spring 2023

The Dead Rabbit, originally from New York City, began construction on its Austin location the week of Nov. 13. (Courtesy The Dead Rabbit) The New York City bar awarded "World’s Best Bar" by Tales of the Cocktail in 2016 is making its way to Austin in spring 2023. The Dead Rabbit has a menu just for Irish cocktails, several of them coffee based, and a menu with world cocktails that contain spirits and flavors from around the globe. Dead Rabbit also offers Irish grub, such as its Guinness-braised rib sliders, bangers and mash, and lamb stew.
AUSTIN, TX

