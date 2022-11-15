Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Related
iheart.com
Here Are 10 Holiday Lights Events Across Central Texas
The holiday season is in full swing, which means it's time to get out and start enjoying the holiday lights. KXAN compiled a list of 10 holiday lights events across Central Texas that residents can enjoy for the 2022 season. Here are the holiday lights events in the area:. Where:...
New Cedar Park retail center to be finished in April
The Shops at New Hope retail center will be completed in April. (Courtesy Asterra Properties) Developer Texas Sparks Construction broke ground on Shops at New Hope—located at 821 W. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park—in August. The retail development has two buildings with a total of 11 units—two restaurant...
SLAB BBQ & Beer is now open in Sunset Valley
SLAB BBQ & Beer opened a location in Sunset Valley in October at 6218 Brodie Lane, Austin. (Courtesy SLAB BBQ & Beer) SLAB BBQ & Beer opened in Sunset Valley in October at 6218 Brodie Lane, Austin. Slab is known for the McDowell, its rib sandwich, as well as El...
Texas' first The Fancy Marshmallow Co. to open in Cedar Park in December
The gourmet marshmallow shop will be located at 115 S. Lakeline Blvd., Cedar Park. (Courtesy The Fancy Marshmallow Co.) The Fancy Marshmallow Co., a gourmet marshmallow shop, is scheduled to open in Cedar Park during the first week of December. The state’s first brick-and-mortar marshmallow store will offer freshly made...
KVUE
Report: Construction on complex with affordable housing now underway in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Construction is now underway for a mixed-income multifamily community in North Austin that will be called Saison North. According to the Austin Business Journal, construction started in October. The building will include 116 units and three-quarters of those units will be affordable housing. The building will...
Mystery of exploding toilet at south Austin dental office
Firefighters and workers have differing theories about a toilet that exploded this week at a south Austin dental office.
Williamson County, city of Georgetown to commission mural celebrating 175th anniversary
"Preserving History" by Norma Clark and Devon Clarkson, located behind the African American historic Shotgun House, is one of several murals going up around Georgetown, as the city and county are planning for a new mural in 2023. (Community Impact staff) A plan for a new mural in Georgetown is...
matadornetwork.com
The 7 Best Places To See Live Music in Austin
If you’re planning a trip to Austin, seeing live music is a must. Austin is home to some of the best musicians in the world, and music throbs from every corner of the city. And you don’t need to come visit during South by Southwest to experience it. The best part about Austin is you can pretty much head out anywhere, any night of the week and catch a great show. It has over 250 music venues—pretty great for a small town—ranging from smokey old pool rooms filled with Lone Star memorabilia, to modern venues with stadium seating. But if you’re looking for some of the most hallowed places, where musicians like Jerry Lee Lewis and Willie Nelson frequented, check out this list. We’ve rounded up some of the best venues to catch live music in Austin, and maybe in the world, too.
PHOTO: TxDOT placing temporary metal plates over gap in north Austin flyover
The Texas Department of Transportation will be making a temporary fix to a gap in an Austin flyover before final repairs can be made.
Austin luxury resort Hotel Granduca has changed its name to Hotel Viata
One of Austin's luxury spots Hotel Granduca Austin announced a name change to Hotel Viata during a Nov. 17 celebration. (Courtesy Hotel Granduca Austin) Hotel Granduca Austin, which opened its doors to the public at 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., West Lake Hills, in 2015, is now Hotel Viata. The change was announced during a grand opening party to commemorate the new name on Nov. 17. In addition to the name change, Hotel Viata has unveiled several additions to its resort in recent months, including a new Italian restaurant called Laurel on Sept. 26 and Spa Viata on Oct. 19. 512-306-6400.
fox7austin.com
H-E-B to hold annual Feast of Sharing Nov. 22
AUSTIN, Texas - Thousands of Austin-area residents will gather together to share a festival holiday meal next week through H-E-B's annual Feast of Sharing event. H-E-B and community volunteers will be serving a free holiday meal to more than 10,000 people at the Palmer Events Center on Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 4-8 p.m.
City of San Marcos unveils 'Get Around Downtown' shuttle service pilot program
The Get Around Downtown pilot program offers free rides throughout the downtown area. (Courtesy city of San Marcos) The city of San Marcos announced its free "Get Around Downtown" shuttle service Nov. 17. The pilot program is serviced by ECab of North America and is meant to help residents, visitors and employees who work in the downtown area get around.
cw39.com
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites have been facing the frustrations of fast-paced growth and development for years, but one resident got creative with how he’d handle the impacts. John Picciandra is picking up his home and moving it 40 miles away from where it sat on South Congress Avenue...
The Verge apartment complex rising in Kyle
A new apartment complex called The Verge is set to start leasing in February in Kyle. (Courtesy Kalterra Capital Partners) Dallas-based real estate company Kalterra Capital Partners is bringing another apartment complex to the Austin metro area with The Verge apartment complex in Kyle. Kalterra is also in the process of building another multifamily community called The Dylan in San Marcos.
Patterson family announces intent to sue after body found near Austin memory care facility
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of Paull Patterson, the 76-year-old man who died after leaving a local memory care facility, spoke to news outlets Thursday after his body was discovered the day prior. In a separate press conference Wednesday, police reported they believe Patterson's body was discovered not far...
A cold wet weekend
Rain for all locations today will be accompanied with afternoon temperatures in the low/mid 40s and most wind chills in the upper 20s/low 30s -- Rich Segal
fox7austin.com
Homeless encampments, huts in the Greenbelt concern residents
AUSTIN, Texas - Last week, FOX 7 told you about a man who neighbors say had been cutting down trees in the Williamson Creek Greenbelt. As of this week, they say he hasn't been seen in a few days, and his structures were cleared out. Trash remains in the area.
fox7austin.com
Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming
AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
‘World’s Best Bar’ The Dead Rabbit coming to downtown Austin in spring 2023
The Dead Rabbit, originally from New York City, began construction on its Austin location the week of Nov. 13. (Courtesy The Dead Rabbit) The New York City bar awarded "World’s Best Bar" by Tales of the Cocktail in 2016 is making its way to Austin in spring 2023. The Dead Rabbit has a menu just for Irish cocktails, several of them coffee based, and a menu with world cocktails that contain spirits and flavors from around the globe. Dead Rabbit also offers Irish grub, such as its Guinness-braised rib sliders, bangers and mash, and lamb stew.
2 in custody after car burglaries at central Austin apartment complex
Austin Police said two men are in custody Friday morning after allegedly breaking into cars in a parking garage at an apartment complex in central Austin.
Comments / 0