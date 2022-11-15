Read full article on original website
Police continue investigation into suspicious death, ID victim
Police in Portage County are continuing their investigation into the suspicious death of a man whose body was found last week lying on the roadway in the town of Grant. The man has been identified as 41-year-old Safandre Lindsey, from the Chicago area. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation and the cause of death has not yet been determined, pending autopsy results.
wearegreenbay.com
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Body Found in Portage County Identified
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A body discovered last weekend in Portage County has been identified. The remains of Safandre Lindsey, 41, were found last Saturday near 110th Street North and Washington Avenue in the Town of Grant. The death was immediately considered suspicious. The Portage County Medical Examiner...
wrcitytimes.com
Body found in Town of Grant identified
STEVENS POINT – Portage County officials have identified the body found lying in a ditch. Safandre Lindsey, 41, was discovered Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:23 p.m., along a portion of 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue, in an area of the Portage County Town of Grant with a Wisconsin Rapids mailing address. Sheriff Mike Lukas says Lindsey was from the Chicago area. Lukas also indicated in a written press release the investigation into the circumstances around Safandre’s death are still being investigated. The cause of death is still undetermined pending the results of the autopsy, performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.
stevenspoint.news
One dead in Portage County crash
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Portage County crash. On Nov. 18, shortly after 7 a.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on USH 10 west of County Highway B in the village of Amherst Junction. “Upon arrival of...
95.5 FM WIFC
Fatal crash in Amherst Junction
AMHERST JUNCTION, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – One person is dead after a crash in Amherst Junction. A report from the Portage County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened on Highway 10 West around 7am Friday. First responders reported that a male passenger had died at the scene before they...
marquettecountytribune.com
Explosion brings multiple fire departments to Kilby Lake home
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency 911 call on Tuesday, November 8th, at 2:51 p.m., reporting a house explosion at 345 County Hwy. B on Kilby Lake, in the City of Montello. A neighbor made the call after hearing a large explosion, according to Sheriff Joe Konrath....
UPDATE: Crews battle blaze at Wausau home
Fire crews were called Friday morning to a fire at a home on the city’s west side with a portion of Thomas Street blocked off to traffic. The blaze was reported at about 8 a.m. at 1040 S. 12th Ave, near Rosecrans Street. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review they saw flames along one entire side of the home, with smoke pouring from the structure.
onfocus.news
Medford Woman Dies in Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck tree, coming to rest on its side.
waupacanow.com
Iola grandmother loses $20,000 to fraud
A man in Waupaca County jail on a $200,000 cash bond is accused of scamming elderly people in three Wisconsin counties and in the state of New York. William T. Comfort, 27, Los Angeles, is charged in Waupaca County with felony theft by false representation. According to the criminal complaint,...
WSAW
54 crashes reported Monday evening in Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crash data reports from Marathon County from Monday evening show 54 crashes occurred. NewsChannel 7 requested the data for the hours of 4-9 p.m. Many of the crashes are still under investigation. It’s not immediately known if the weather was a factor in every crash.
thecitypages.com
Wausau Police identify suspect in strange power meter vandalism
Wausau Police have identified a man in connection with damaging a residential power meter on the city’s east side. Police last week shared video footage of a man stepping onto a residential property in the 300 block of N. Bellis Street. The man is dressed in a black balaclava and carrying a long blade that appears to be a machete. The man hacks apart the power meter, cutting off power to the area,. He then does something to tamper with it.
95.5 FM WIFC
UPDATED: Murder-Suicide Reported in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Police in Marshfield have named the victims of Tuesday’s incident at a home on S Sycamore Avenue and declared the incident a murder-suicide. On Tuesday, officers arrived at the home at about 10:45 AM to find the front door kicked in and other signs of a struggle. During a protective sweep of the house, they found 41-year-old Melissa L Wright and 48-year-old Heath A Heck deceased from gunshot wounds.
Suspicious death under investigation in Portage County
An investigation is underway in Portage County after a body was discovered lying along a roadway in the town of Grant. Police responded just before 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 to a report of a person lying along 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue. Arriving deputies discovered the person was deceased. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review crime scene tape surrounded the area for hours on Saturday.
WEAU-TV 13
2 people dead after Marshfield murder-suicide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department has released more information regarding an incident at a Marshfield home Tuesday morning. According to a press release, police responded to a home on Sycamore Ave for a welfare check of 41-year-old Melissa Wright. Police say a co-worker called police concerned after Wright did not show up for work.
95.5 FM WIFC
Passenger dies in Clark County crash
MAYVILLE TOWNSHIP, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A Medford woman died and two others were seriously injured after a rollover crash Monday in Clark County. The Clark County Sheriff’s Department says the vehicle went off Highway 13 in Mayville Township near Water Road at around 3 PM Monday. The SUV...
hubcitytimes.com
Two dead in Marshfield from gunshot wounds
MARSHFIELD – Two people are dead in Marshfield – the apparent victims of gunshot wounds. According to a Marshfield Police Department news release, Marshfield officers – along with Wood County Sheriff’s Deputies – responded shortly before 11 a.m. on Nov. 15 to a residence in the city of Marshfield.
Update: Fatal Marshfield shooting was murder-suicide, police say
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Chat online at 988lifeline.org. UPDATED: Police say a shooting at a Marshfield home that left two people dead was a murder-suicide. According to...
95.5 FM WIFC
UPDATE: Identities Released in Fatal Rollover Crash Near Rudolph
RUDOLPH, WI (WSAU) — One person has died and another was seriously injured in a rollover crash on State Highway 13/34 near Rudolph. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was traveling southbound when the driver veered to the right and into the ditch. The vehicle struck an embankment and went airborne, then came to a rest on its roof.
wapl.com
Man arrested in Clintonville drug bust
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A routine traffic stop leads to a sizeable drug bust in Clintonville. Police say an officer stopped a car for expired license plates along Waupaca Street on Saturday. A canine unit was brought in and alerted on parts of the vehicle. A full search turned up...
