Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Here's what's next for the 30 migrants who arrived in Philadelphia from Texas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city on Wednesday activated its game plan to provide food, shelter and services to the nearly 30 migrants who arrived on a bus from Texas. The plan includes working with over 15 community organizations, Mayor Jim Kenney said.Migrants from Texas arrive in PhiladelphiaImmigrant advocacy groups preparing for possible arrival of migrants to Philly"Philadelphia is a proud welcoming city," Kenney said. "Many, if not all, are seeking asylum and have demonstrated they face real dangers of being or have been harmed in their homeland because of their race, religion or politics."Amy Eusebio of the city's Office of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MSNBC

White beauty standards are putting Black women in danger

Racism kills, and a new study on the potentially harmful effects of chemical hair straighteners has shown the paradox many nonwhite people face when forced to conform to white beauty standards. Late last week, the National Institutes of Health released findings from a study that suggested women who use chemical...
COLORADO STATE
New Jersey 101.5

At what age can a child legally be left home alone in NJ?

For more than three decades, families this time of year have delighted in watching a young Macaulay Culkin flash a devilish grin at the camera and say incredulously, "I made my family disappear." But unlike that 1990 Christmas classic, it's rarely a lot of fun and games (albeit likely not...
Washington Examiner

Troops from 25 states across the country sent to border at Biden's request

Military troops from 25 states and U.S. territories across the nation have deployed to the southern border at the request of the Biden administration. The Biden administration has chosen to keep several thousand soldiers on the U.S.-Mexico border amid the worst illegal immigration crisis in national history. The decision by...
GEORGIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn't want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
Travel Maven

This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire Country

New Jersey can be considered the "armpit of America" for several reasons. Those who travel through the northern half of the state almost always complain about the plethora of factories and oil refineries that combine to make a unique brand of B.O. that has truly become an infamous odor. In addition to this, the state of New Jersey also somewhat resembles the shape of an actual armpit, hence the horrible nickname.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
