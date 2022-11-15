PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city on Wednesday activated its game plan to provide food, shelter and services to the nearly 30 migrants who arrived on a bus from Texas. The plan includes working with over 15 community organizations, Mayor Jim Kenney said.Migrants from Texas arrive in PhiladelphiaImmigrant advocacy groups preparing for possible arrival of migrants to Philly"Philadelphia is a proud welcoming city," Kenney said. "Many, if not all, are seeking asylum and have demonstrated they face real dangers of being or have been harmed in their homeland because of their race, religion or politics."Amy Eusebio of the city's Office of...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO