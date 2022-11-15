Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Disassembled gun found in luggage, Indiana man arrested at Newark Airport
NEWARK — For the 12th time in 2022, a gun has been caught at a checkpoint of Newark Liberty International Airport. According to the Transportation Security Administration, a man from Indiana was arrested on Nov. 16 after attempting to get 15 bullets and a disassembled handgun through security at Terminal B.
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
Holiday burglaries spike more in NJ than any other state, study says
Using data from the FBI's Crime Data Explorer, the home services marketplace Porch found burglaries are 59% higher in December in New Jersey than the average of the other 11 months of the year. Not only that, the 2022 America's Holiday Burglary Hotspots study said, but the Garden State's December...
Should New Jersey Highways Go Underground? It’s Worked In Other Cities Already
If you take a bird's eye view of New Jersey, what do you think you would see?. Obviously, you would spot trees, the coast, bodies of water, traffic and roadways. Did you know that when you combine the Garden State Parkway, the Turnpike, Route 80 and Route 287, that is nearly 650 miles of paved roadway hogging up New Jersey's surface?
See Humongous 50 Foot Christmas Tree Without Leaving New Jersey
"Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree....." We are less than one week away from Thanksgiving so I think the holiday talk can officially begin. And thank goodness because there is tons to do and see in New Jersey this holiday season. Usually, a lot of Garden State residents take a trip...
Congratulations, You May Live In The Most Rat Infested City In New Jersey
There's nothing quite as unsettling as going to take out your garbage can and seeing two small eyes staring back at you. Even more so when those two eyes are inside your house, and you don't own any pets. Like it or not, rats are everywhere; cities, parks, subway terminals,...
2023 Beach Badge Sale for this Ocean County, NJ Beach
We've heard recently that some beach badges for our local beaches have gone up, not this beach, there's a discount. Every year, Berkeley Township gives us discount beach badges at our Berkeley Township Beach at Seaside Park. If you're wondering where our Berkeley Township Beach is, it's (White Sands Beach) 20th - 23rd Avenues, the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley Township.
Is your hospital considered one of the safest in New Jersey?
An updated review of multiple measures of safety has been completed and most New Jersey hospitals got either an “A” or “B” but several received a grade of “C” and a few got a “D”. There were no hospitals that got an "F."
The 10 deadliest stretches of road in New Jersey, according to new report
Over the course of three years, nearly 1,600 crashes on New Jersey's roads resulted in at least one fatality. Using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, MoneyGeek has come up with a list of the deadliest stretches of road in the Garden State from 2018 through 2020, ranked by their count of fatal crashes.
The 10 school districts in NJ with biggest loss of students
TRENTON – Enrollments have been declining in roughly two-thirds of New Jersey schools, a trend that shows little sign of abating with birth rates and immigration slowing. Compared with 20 years earlier, 64% of the state’s 541 municipal and regional school districts – excluding countywide systems for things like vocational programs and special education, as well as charter schools – had smaller enrollments in 2021-22, the most recent year for which data is available.
Want expensive? The 10 highest priced ZIP codes in New Jersey
We all know living in New Jersey is not cheap. But some parts of the state are a lot more expensive than others. A lot more. A new PropertyShark report has listed the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey. Deal New Jersey, ZIP code 07723 is top-ranked with...
Best Small-Town Main Street Shopping District in New Jersey
Small-Town main streets are harder to find these days, but when you have a decent "downtown" or "town square" your town has a place for people to gather and meet. They can shop and dine. It's a place for events and in my opinion, makes your town look better. According...
Are your cops biased or corrupt? NJ to expand public reports on discipline
TRENTON – Police departments in New Jersey will have to disclose more information about serious misconduct by their officers starting in 2023, under a directive issued Tuesday by state Attorney General Matthew Platkin. A directive issued in 2020 already required law enforcement agencies to make yearly reports that summarized...
Is It Cheaper For NJ To Dine Out Than Cook For Thanksgiving This Year?
Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Have you solidified your plans yet? We're down to a matter of days at this point, so chances are that you have at least an idea of what you'll be doing day-of. On the off-chance that you don't, however, you might want to ask yourself the question "is it worth it to eat at home this year?"
12 small joints in NJ where you can see local bands
If you look hard enough, you'd probably be surprised at how many small local bars and restaurants offer live music on weekends here in Jersey. That whole industry took a big hit in the last two years with COVID. From the venues themselves to the many local bands out there, it was a tough couple of years.
33 New Jersey Hospitals Receive An ‘A’ Rating For Safety
Going to a hospital, generally speaking, is not something we try to do on a regular basis. In a best-case scenario, you're in a hospital because you need to see a specialist, or are visiting someone. Worst case you're seriously injured and in need of medical attention. I'm thankful that...
Coming soon to NJ: A simple report on how tax dollars are spent?
Do you really understand how your tax dollars are being spent in Trenton?. Legislation, A-4090, could be passed in the coming weeks that calls for the state auditor to publish an annual plan language summary of New Jersey’s current financial condition, including the latest information on state debt and other long-term liabilities.
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For The States That Smile The Most
This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh. Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.
New Jersey, You Should Know Turkeys Purr And Cuddle Before You Think Thanksgiving
There is a reason why so many houses like an Italian Thanksgiving. Lasagne, pasta, various salads...not only does it taste amazing, but it is also preserving the bird. I’m about to tell you something that will change you forever. Are you ready? Turkeys are loyal and affectionate and highly intelligent. They have unique personalities and they love to cuddle. Yes, they cuddle.
These Are The 5 Highest Paying Jobs In New Jersey
I always knew I wanted to work in radio, there was never a doubt in my mind about that. I also knew that working in radio meant I'd likely never be a millionaire, but that's what the lottery is for right?. I love my job. I love talking to people,...
