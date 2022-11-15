ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

Hey Mr. President, you can’t rule this country with ‘a pen and a phone’

'We are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone,' federal judge wrote about president's executive order on student loan forgiveness. President Joe Biden should take the legal wrangling over his proposed student loan giveaway as a giant note to self: Next time he wants to create a massive new government program, he should take it to Congress first.
Marconews.com

President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, gets married in White House wedding

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiance, Peter Neal, were married Saturday in just the 19th wedding in the history of the White House. Naomi Biden and Neal exchanged “I do’s” during a nippy late-morning ceremony — temperatures were in the low 40s — on the South Lawn, which was turned into a wedding venue for the very first time. It’s the first White House wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride.
WASHINGTON STATE
Marconews.com

Will Donald Trump tweet again? Elon Musk reinstates Donald Trump on Twitter

After a nearly two-year absence, former President Donald Trump is able to reclaim his Twitter account — though it's unclear whether he'll be back. Elon Musk, the social media company's new owner, announced Saturday evening Trump's Twitter account would be reinstated. Minutes later, the former president's profile was unbanned and his blue check mark was restored.
The Independent

Lauren Boebert condemned for response to Colorado Springs shooting

Conservative Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert faced blowback for her statement of concern in response to the shooting at a gay nightclub in the state when Twitter users accused her of trafficking in the same hate that has been blamed for the attack.Ms Boebert tweeted after a shooting overnight at Club Q in Colorado Springs that “the news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful. This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers.She added, “[t]his lawless violence needs to end and end quickly”.But her remarks fell on deaf ears; Twitter users quickly noted that Ms Boebert was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy