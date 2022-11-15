Read full article on original website
Hey Mr. President, you can’t rule this country with ‘a pen and a phone’
'We are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone,' federal judge wrote about president's executive order on student loan forgiveness. President Joe Biden should take the legal wrangling over his proposed student loan giveaway as a giant note to self: Next time he wants to create a massive new government program, he should take it to Congress first.
2024 presidential race has a new player: A special counsel investigating Donald Trump
WASHINGTON – Less than two weeks after the 2022 midterm elections, the 2024 presidential race has its second major development: A special counsel investigating recently announced presidential candidate Donald Trump. As people absorbed the news, at least two things appear likely: Trump will try to turn the appointment of...
Nancy Pelosi on her future: Still in the House, but staying out of the congressional kitchen
Nancy Pelosi will still be in Congress for another term, representing her San Francisco congressional district, but she says the new generation that will succeed her in the leadership of House Democrats doesn't need to worry about her meddling in their business. "Thanksgiving's coming," she replied when asked what advice...
Nancy Pelosi built a legacy for generations to come. That's what real leaders do.
Nancy Pelosi has loomed large for decades as the most powerful woman in Washington and as one of the most effective House speakers in history. No one will ever be able to take that away from her. USA TODAY. Nancy Pelosi stood before her colleagues Thursday as she has so...
House GOP heard the American voters: They definitely want Hunter Biden investigations!
'Rest assured, we Republicans will get to the bottom of what Hunter Biden did and why it definitely involved bringing people across the border to harvest human babies for wealthy liberals to eat.'. USA TODAY. Hello, fellow Americans. We are the new Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives,...
US-Saudi relations: White House backs immunity for Saudi crown prince in Khashoggi lawsuit
WASHINGTON – The White House said Friday the administration backed immunity for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from lawsuits for his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist as part of “customary institutional law.”. “The United States consistently has afforded head of state immunity to heads...
President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, gets married in White House wedding
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiance, Peter Neal, were married Saturday in just the 19th wedding in the history of the White House. Naomi Biden and Neal exchanged “I do’s” during a nippy late-morning ceremony — temperatures were in the low 40s — on the South Lawn, which was turned into a wedding venue for the very first time. It’s the first White House wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride.
Will Donald Trump tweet again? Elon Musk reinstates Donald Trump on Twitter
After a nearly two-year absence, former President Donald Trump is able to reclaim his Twitter account — though it's unclear whether he'll be back. Elon Musk, the social media company's new owner, announced Saturday evening Trump's Twitter account would be reinstated. Minutes later, the former president's profile was unbanned and his blue check mark was restored.
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg holds back tears as he testifies in tax fraud trial
NEW YORK - Allen Weisselberg, the onetime confidante and top financial lieutenant of former President Donald Trump, his family, and his businesses, fought back tears Thursday as he acknowledged he had betrayed their trust by committing tax fraud crimes to achieve personal gain. The former Trump Organization CFO made the...
Lauren Boebert condemned for response to Colorado Springs shooting
Conservative Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert faced blowback for her statement of concern in response to the shooting at a gay nightclub in the state when Twitter users accused her of trafficking in the same hate that has been blamed for the attack.Ms Boebert tweeted after a shooting overnight at Club Q in Colorado Springs that “the news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful. This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers.She added, “[t]his lawless violence needs to end and end quickly”.But her remarks fell on deaf ears; Twitter users quickly noted that Ms Boebert was...
