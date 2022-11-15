Read full article on original website
Elisa Masters Espoo curse? 3 top CS:GO players are out of the $200,000 event
Three of the best CS:GO players who would normally be attending Elisa Masters Espoo—Astralis’ AWPer dev1ce, Fnatic’s rifler KRIMZ, and BIG’s sniper Florian “syrsoN” Rische—will not play the LAN tournament in Finland. The absence of dev1ce was confirmed by Astralis one week prior...
Berlin regulations cause problems for VALORANT Game Changers Championship schedule
The 2022 VALORANT Game Changers Championship is underway this week in Berlin, where the best female and non-binary players in the world are going head-to-head in the first international championship for the Game Changers league. While matches have largely gone to plan so far, with Cloud9 White, G2 Gozen, Team...
Riot details new path to Worlds for LEC teams in league’s overhauled format
Ahead of the new year, Riot Games has revealed the European League of Legends competitive ecosystem is undergoing massive format changes that will drastically shift the outlook of the region, including a new path to the World Championship for LEC teams. Starting in 2023, the LEC will feature three seasons...
How TFT Set 8 Supers trait works
TFT Set Eight will release on Dec. 7 and will bring with it new champions, items, origins, and more to the ever-changing auto chess simulator. Dubbed ‘Monsters Attack!’ this new set coming with Patch 12.13 will completely change TFT once again and give players a fresh set to try out.
LEC is getting a new look in 2023: Riot introduces 3 splits and over 300 games
The League of Legends European esport ecosystem will undergo drastic changes in 2023. During a press conference from the LEC Studio in Berlin, Riot Games revealed its plans for the second decade of its esport competitions in Europe. These changes are aimed at enhancing the level of competition in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region by giving more players a platform to showcase their talent.
Overwatch 2 players locked out of 2FA by phone requirements finally have pleas answered
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has announced that the game’s SMS Protect feature will now accept prepaid phones. In a tweet released earlier today, the company shared that players from around the world will be able to use prepaid phones to satisfy SMS Protect on their Battle.net accounts. The change goes live today alongside season one’s midseason patch and should be available to all players by tomorrow.
16-year-old Mary excels on Chamber to give G2 a spot in VALORANT Game Changers Championship grand final
The last match of today’s action at the VALORANT Game Changers Championship was high stakes since the winner of the third series would advance to the grand final. The final upper bracket battle before the grand final featured EMEA’s G2 Gozen and Brazil’s Team Liquid. G2 continued...
DWG KIA parts ways with top laners Nuguri and Burdol
DWG KIA top laners Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon and Noh ‘Burdol’ Tae-yoon have left the League of Legends team today and are looking for a new home ahead of the 2023 season. The two players have been splitting games on DWG KIA’s roster this year, with Nuguri being the starting top laner for most of the season. That being said, Burdol participated in various crucial matches, such as the LCK Summer Playoffs against T1 and the Regional Finals versus Liiv SANDBOX.
The LEC’s revamped 3-season format, explained
The competitive League of Legends ecosystem is always shifting with the tides and adapting to the growth of the industry as it reaches new heights. For example, the European competitive scene has blossomed tremendously over the last few years, and now, the region will undergo a massive revamp with its formatting.
LCK to get much-anticipated format change heading into competitive 2023 League season
If you’re an LCK fan that has been hunting for more exciting storylines over the past few years, you’re in luck. Riot Games has announced some major changes to the League of Legends competition’s playoff format, including a heavily-requested change that should inject the path to gold with even more suspense than before.
CS:GO Major qualification won’t be the same after these 2023 changes from Valve
The Counter-Strike Major qualification system is about to get a rework. After Outsiders emerged victorious in the IEM Rio Major 2022, Valve decided the current Major qualification route is better on a different path. The soon-to-be-changed qualification method saw teams entering an RMR through direct invites. Players could also go...
Riot confirms League’s next wave of mid-scope updates belongs to Jax and Rell
The next two League of Legends champions who will be receiving mid-scope updates in the near future are Jax and Rell, Riot Games announced today. The two champions have come up frequently in discussions surrounding possible updates in recent months, and now, it appears as though changes are finally in the pipeline.
BLAST wants to change how you watch CS:GO matches
BLAST, one of the leading tournament organizers in CS:GO, has launched a new broadcast platform that is aiming to revolutionize how esports fans watch games. This new product, BLAST.tv, comes just in time for BLAST Premier Fall Final in Copenhagen, Denmark this month and ahead of the BLAST Paris Major, which will be the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO tournament of 2023. BLAST.tv will have an interactive timeline feature that will automatically upload highlights to be replayed instantly, a video player with 4K capabilities, and a live chat with moderators.
Kassadin is coming back from the Void in League’s next update
League of Legends season 12 hasn’t been kind to Kassadin at all. The champion has been struggling to stay relevant in the roam-heavy meta, especially when facing Zeds and Qiyanas in the mid lane. The preseason might have helped Kassadin recover slightly, but he has still been in need of buffs. Thanks to Riot Games monitoring his performance over the last several patches, Kassadin is finally getting some much-needed love.
Shopify Rebellion’s bENITA highlights crucial change needed for VCT Game Changers: NA in 2023
VALORANT is continuing to rise as a game and global esport, and so too does the thriving women’s scene, represented by the ecosystem’s most prestigious competition in Game Changers. Right now, eight of the best teams from around the world are in Berlin competing for the first Game Changers Championship on LAN with a $500,000 prize pool.
How to join and merge with other squads in DMZ and Warzone 2
One of the newest features to come with Warzone 2 is the ability to team up with enemies. While team sizes are still locked this function allows players at the end of the game to come together and eliminate an enemy that has more remaining players in their squads. While this feature is mostly dedicated to Warzone 2, the feature also works for Call of Duty‘s newest game mode DMZ.
Gla1ve shuts down rumors about dev1ce’s form ahead of Astralis return
Gla1ve, the captain of Astralis’ CS:GO team, has dismissed rumors spread in the community that Astralis won’t field dev1ce at Elisa Masters Espoo because he’s not playing individually well yet. Dev1ce has been absent from CS:GO officials since December 2021, when he was still a part of...
Operation save 2022 Dota 2 battle pass continues: Voidstorm Asylum Arcana is an instant hit among fans
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass was underwhelming at best when it came out. With lots of content locked away for the second part of the battle pass, Valve even gave away free content to retain interest from the fans, which worked wonderfully. Now that a record-breaking high number of players are back to playing Dota 2, Valve’s back to releasing more content, including the promised The Voidstorm Asylum Arcana for Razor, which was added to the game today.
TSM’s 2023 LCS roster is reportedly taking shape with a new Korean jungler
In League of Legends esports, sometimes you must tear everything down to build back up again. Longtime North American organization TSM, for example, is in the process of a full teardown following an entire year of disappointing finishes. And now, the rebuild has begun, starting in the jungle. TSM is...
TFT Set 7/7.5 Dragonlands World Championship: Standings, scores, and format
A total of 32 of the best Teamfight Tactics players from around the globe are competing for the Dragonlands world title at Worlds and a slice of the $456,000 prize pool. Taking place over the course of three days, from Nov. 18 to 20, the TFT Dragonlands World Championship will showcase a meta full of dragons. Eight regions will be represented from around the world, featuring a total of 32 players. All players advance to the second day of TFT Worlds, with only eight moving on to the final day and the Dragonlands playoffs. Each of the 32 players qualified through a Regional Final or regional Last Chance Qualifier.
