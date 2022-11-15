Cristiano Ronaldo - the view from Portugal: Timing of interview not innocent... an 'all-in' move to get out of Man Utd

Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Bruno Fernandes on Cristiano Ronaldo: I have no problem with Manchester United and Portugal team-mate
Bruno Fernandes has told Sky Sports News he has "no problem" with Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and says their awkward exchange in the Portugal dressing room was just a "joke". Fernandes exchanged a frosty handshake with Ronaldo on Monday as the pair met up with Portugal ahead of the...
SkySports
World Cup 2022: England beat France in final as Sky Sports readers predict every match in Qatar
It's coming home! That's the verdict of Sky Sports' readers, who have voted England as the winners of the 2022 World Cup. In an online poll on Thursday in which the public were able to predict the score in every match scheduled to be held in Qatar, Gareth Southgate's side made it all the way to the final at the Lusail Stadium on December 18, where they recorded a 2-1 victory over reigning champions France.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo interview: Manchester United star questions future at the club and reveals he felt 'provoked' by Erik ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo says he felt "provoked" by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after he refused to come on last month against Tottenham and left Old Trafford before the full-time whistle. Ronaldo said he believes Ten Hag "does not respect" him in the way he "deserves", although he had "regret"...
Cristiano Ronaldo Could Return To Real Madrid If Sacked From Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to make a sensational return to Real Madrid if he is sacked from Manchester United.
Joe Lycett appears to shred £10,000 over David Beckham’s Qatar World Cup deal
Comedian Joe Lycett has appeared to shred £10,000 of his own money after he presented David Beckham with an ultimatum to pull out of his role as a Qatar ambassador or he would destroy the cash.The comic set the former England footballer a deadline of midday on November 20 to take action after it was reported Beckham had signed a controversial £10 million deal with the Fifa World Cup hosts.The contest kicks off this Sunday in Qatar – where homosexuality is still illegal and anyone found participating in same-sex sexual activity can be punished with up to seven years in...
SkySports
Abu Dhabi GP: Lewis Hamilton says 'it's natural' for Max Verstappen to target him
Lewis Hamilton says his status at the top of Formula 1 makes it "natural" that Max Verstappen drives more aggressively against him than other competitors. Verstappen triumphed in a thrilling world championship battle with Hamilton last season to claim his maiden title after several collisions with the seven-time world champion during a fractious 2021 campaign.
SkySports
Sebastian Vettel: Lewis Hamilton expects to see rival return to F1 after retirement
Four-time world champion Vettel is set to compete in his final grand prix in Abu Dhabi this weekend, after a hugely-decorated, 16-year F1 career which has featured 53 race victories. Vettel, 35, has in recent years developed a reputation for holding interests outside of F1, and pursuing those - along...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo interview analysed: Man Utd revelations insignificant as player's own failure to adjust is laid bare
"Sorry, I am not that kind of player," says Cristiano Ronaldo at one point during his interview with Piers Morgan. He says it with pride and his admirers will point to it as evidence of his elite mentality. But it cuts to the crux of his inability to adapt to his new reality.
SkySports
Frans Hoek interview: Netherlands goalkeeping coach on Louis van Gaal's last stand at World Cup in Qatar
The Netherlands squad selection has sparked debate in the build-up to the World Cup in Qatar. It is an eclectic mix that could only have come from the mind of Louis van Gaal. The mistake would be to think this means it is not going to work. "Louis has a...
SkySports
Manuela Zinsberger exclusive: Becoming a goalkeeper, Arsenal Women's team mentality and Emirates Stadium 'love'
It's hard not to enjoy any time spent with Manuela Zinsberger. One of Arsenal's bubbliest characters - across both men and women's teams - she speaks with passion, personality and expression on any question put to her. To top things off, she is having one of the best spells of...
SkySports
Arsenal Women 2-3 Manchester United Women: Alessia Russo seals stunning late comeback
Alessia Russo sealed a remarkable comeback in stoppage-time as Manchester United stunned Arsenal 3-2 to inflict a first defeat of the season on the WSL leaders. Arsenal were five minutes away from a seventh-consecutive victory after second-half goals from Frida Maanum (46) and Laura Wienroither (73) cancelled out Ella Toone's first-half opener (39).
SkySports
Sadio Mane: Senegal forward to miss World Cup due to injury suffered playing for Bayern Munich
Senegal forward Sadio Mane is out of the World Cup due to a leg injury he sustained while playing for Bayern Munich. The 30-year-old picked up an injury to his right fibula in Bayern's 6-1 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen last Tuesday. Despite the injury, Mane was named in Senegal's...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United exploring ways to terminate contract
Manchester United are exploring ways to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract at the club following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo's interview on TalkTV - aired in two parts on Wednesday and Thursday - saw the 37-year-old criticise the club and manager Erik ten Hag, who the player says he has "no respect" for.
SkySports
Abu Dhabi GP: Lewis Hamilton surprised by Mercedes lack of pace during Qualifying
Lewis Hamilton admitted he was surprised by Mercedes' lack of pace as he and team-mate George Russell were unable to compete with Red Bull and Ferrari at the final qualifying session of the season in Abu Dhabi. World champion Max Verstappen took a dominant pole, with Sergio Perez locking out...
SkySports
Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen beats Sergio Perez to final F1 2022 pole as Mercedes fall back
Max Verstappen will start on pole position for the final race of a 2022 season he has dominated after beating Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in an Abu Dhabi GP qualifying that saw Mercedes' threat fade away. Mercedes were not able to replicate their Brazil, or Abu Dhabi practice, pace...
SkySports
Abu Dhabi GP: Sergio Perez fastest in Practice Three as Lewis Hamilton avoids penalty after red flag incident
Sergio Perez outpaced Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen to top final practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton avoided a penalty failing to slow under a red flag. There was little surprise that constructors' champions Red Bull remained a step ahead of their rivals at the Yas...
SkySports
Maya Le Tissier: Man Utd Women defender's rise charted from playing with boys in Guernsey to her England debut
It has been quite the few months for Maya Le Tissier. From joining Manchester United from Brighton in the summer to her England debut, it marks a remarkable rise from her days of playing boys youth football in Guernsey. It's hard to find a recent interview with Le Tissier where...
Twitter could ‘face outage’ during FIFA World Cup 2022, claims insider
‘First World Cup match on Sunday! Watch on Twitter for best coverage & real-time commentary,’ Musk tweeted earlier.
SkySports
Burton 2-2 Plymouth: Adrian Mariappa scores dramatic leveller to deny League One leaders victory
Adrian Mariappa grabbed a last-ditch Burton equaliser to deny League One leaders Plymouth maximum points in an enthralling 2-2 draw. The former Watford and Crystal Palace defender headed home from close range seven minutes into added time after Argyle had come from behind to lead. Lowly Burton warmed to their...
SkySports
World Cup: Aaron Ramsdale backs Arsenal team-mate Bukayo Saka to take a penalty for England in Qatar
Aaron Ramsdale has backed Bukayo Saka to step up and take a penalty for England at the World Cup after praising his Arsenal team-mate for his "impeccable" response to the fallout from his heartbreak at Euro 2020. Having missed the deciding penalty in the final shootout defeat to Italy, Saka...
Comments / 0