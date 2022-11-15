ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZFamily

Toy Insider’s hottest toys for the whole family this holiday season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — James Zahn from Toy Insider is back on Good Morning Arizona to tell us what the most popular toys for the whole family this holiday season. These choices range from $19.99 to $119.99. Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz Blaster ($44.99) The Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitrz Blaster...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Add this incredible Arizona event to your holiday calender right now

PHOENIX (Desert Botanical Garden) – Las Noches de Las Luminarias is one of Arizona’s longest-running and most beloved holiday experiences. Thousands of flickering luminarias transform the iconic Desert Botanical Garden into a desert wonderland that exudes holiday spirit at every turn. The Garden is gorgeous any time of...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix’s Daily Dose Midtown Grill will close after 10 years

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Daily Dose Grill Kitchen and Bar will close its Phoenix midtown location in less than a week. The small family-owned restaurant chain made the announcement on its Instagram page on Wednesday. “It has been our pleasure to serve you and the Daily Dose Midtown over the past 10 years,” the post saud. “The lease at the store is expiring and we will no longer be operating in this location.” Speaking with Arizona’s Family, co-owner Matt Long said the current economy makes it difficult to operate three stores. The store’s last day will be Wednesday, Nov. 23.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘Alice Scooper’ among winning names in ADOT’s Name-A-Snowplow contest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After tabulating almost 7,000 votes, three names have been chosen as part of the Arizona Department of Transportation Name-A-Snowplow contest. Drumroll, please…. The winners are:. “Alice Scooper”. “Snowguaro”. “Frost Responder”. Those names will be added to the driver and passenger side doors of three snowplow...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Nursery removes mulch dumped in Phoenix woman's driveway for free

Tree trimers dump mulch on Phoenix homeowner's driveway after not being paid. A Phoenix homeowner didn't want to pay for her tree trimming so the company dumped more than a ton of mulch on her driveway.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa police find 700K fentanyl pills in largest bust in city's history

Moon Valley Nursery eagerly got involved to help out by agreeing to remove all that mulch and hauling it away at absolutely no cost to Harrison.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations

A woman was removed after shouting questions at Tuesday's Gilbert Town Council meeting. Residence are upset with a proposed rezoning development near their homes at Morrison Ranch.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Paradise Valley school district making cuts due to budget mistake

Moon Valley Nursery eagerly got involved to help out by agreeing to remove all that mulch and hauling it away at absolutely no cost to Harrison.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘Share the Warmth’ wants your coats, jackets, and hoodies for kids in need

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s winter, meaning jackets, coats, and sweaters come out of retirement. However, maybe you want a new jacket but need to make room. Larry H. Miller Dealerships encourage you to donate any winter clothes you don’t want to their “Share the Warmth” holiday coat drive to benefit children whose parents can’t afford a new jacket.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home

Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Health inspectors found boxes of raw meat thawing on the floor and food not kept at proper temperatures at several Valley restaurants.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Raw Video: 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home

Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home. A 3-year-old boy, 6-month-old twin girls and two adults were found dead inside a central Phoenix home, according to the family's cleaning ladies.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe calls attention to deadly crashes with new sign campaign

Moon Valley Nursery eagerly got involved to help out by agreeing to remove all that mulch and hauling it away at absolutely no cost to Harrison.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Hay truck rollover shuts down ramp from Loop 202 to I-10

Friends show solidarity with teen who has alopecia. Thatcher Johnson, 13, wasn't sure what to expect when he developed alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out and, in some cases, not grow back.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two Valley-area Starbucks stores go on strike, joining over 100 locations nationwide

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — Two Valley-area Starbucks join more than 100 U.S. locations say they’re going on strike Thursday in what would be the largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. A Phoenix store at Indian School Road and 107th Avenue and a Mesa location at Baseline and Power roads will demonstrate outside their stores in what the union calls “Red Cup Rebellion.”
PHOENIX, AZ

