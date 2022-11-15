City recreation division wants to improve communication with RE-1 Valley regarding school gym use

Read full article on original website
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Peetz School District thanks voters for supporting bond for new school
Now that Peetz School District has received voters’ approval for an $11.85 million bond they are excited to move forward on their school renovation and improvement project and will soon be seeking community input. “We just want to say a big thank you to the community for their support...
Fort Morgan Times
‘I truly believe there is nothing more renewing for anyone than having an amazing experience at a salon’
When Meredith Potgieter graduated from Brush High School (BHS) in 2000 she had no idea of the exciting future that awaited her. She opened Salon MVP in February of 2020 and she wanted a space that not only reflected her value of personality but also hoped to foster an environment that feels like her home.
