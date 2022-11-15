Read full article on original website
Ruth A Etzinger
Ruth Ann Etzinger, 57, of Galion passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was born on June 6, 1965, in Galion to the late Glen and Loretta (Skums) Sheets Sr. On, March 30, 1984, Ruth married Dean Etzinger. They were together for 40 years and married for 38, he survives in Galion.
Helen Rosalie (Weaver) Stockon
Helen “Rosalie” Stockon, 87, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Arbors of Mifflin, Mansfield with her daughters, Rita and Stephanie, by her side. Rosalie was born February 6, 1935, in Hymera, Indiana to Archie and Grace (Bush) Weaver. Rosalie worked for J.I. Case, Terre Haute, Indiana and retired many years ago when she and Sam moved to Mansfield to spend more time with their Ohio grandchildren. They returned to Terre Haute in 2000 to spend more time with grandchildren in Indiana. Rosalie enjoyed taking care of and “doing” for her family. She and Sam returned to Ohio in 2016 so they could be cared for by their family in Ohio. Rosalie was a one-of-a-kind woman who kept everyone “in line” with a few words. She worked hard at everything, laughed often, and loved her family and friends! Decorating for Christmas, the colors purple and red, dancing, watching crime shows, and giving Sam a hard time were some of her favorite things.
Lola J. Powell
Lola J. Powell, 84, of Galion passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Lola was born in Springfield, Illinois on August 6, 1938, to the late Thomas Yoakum Sr. and Gladys (Thompson) Yoakum. On February 9, 1960, Lola married Harold Powell, and he preceded her in death on January 4, 2011.
Lloyd Eugene Mullet
Lloyd Eugene Mullet of Mansfield passed away Monday evening, November 14, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community at the age of 88. To plant a tree in memory of Lloyd Mullet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Meri Lee Sprang
Meri Lee Sprang, 85, of Ontario, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Arbors at Mifflin. Born August 17, 1937, in Crestline, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Alma (Kraner) and Delano Paynter. She graduated from Crestline High School with the Class of 1956. Meri Lee retired from Mansfield City Schools as a cook and custodian. She was the head cook for several years at the Girl Scout Camp Walhonding in Loudonville. In her free time, she enjoyed puzzles, word searches and watching her television shows. She was a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns.
Eileen Messer
Eileen Messer, formerly of Lexington, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville, Ohio. She was 88 years old. She was born November 5, 1934, in Vanceburg, Kentucky, one of eight children of the late Leona (Lewis) and James Burriss. Eileen retired from Mansfield...
Etta Strojek
LEXINGTON: Etta Rhuan Strojek died early Nov. 15, 2022, unexpectedly after recent cardiac issues. She had just turned 83 a week earlier. She was her children’s best friend and a compassionate soul. She was a realtor for 30 years with merit and awards serving at the former Century 21 All Gold Realty, Bowman realty branch for a portion of her career. Other offices she was associated with include the former Knight Realty, Louise Bush Realty, Heart Realty, and Sluss Realty. She also worked at Hi-Stat manufacturing before taking early retirement. Her interests varied from history and genealogy to antique glassware. Sewing was her passion. She was an avid sewer most all her life and became a self-taught seamstress making clothing for her children and business suits for herself, which fooled many into thinking they were top rack or high-end purchases. In the last years of her life, she ran an online business selling smaller sewn specialty items. She was also a voracious reader of history, politics, and all things concerning mental strategies or understanding one’s mental abilities and capabilities.
James H. Howard
James H. Howard, age 88, of Shelby, met his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022. He passed peacefully at his home with his wife, Margaret, at his side. To plant a tree in memory of James Howard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Martha Rocks
Martha “Marti” Barker Shollenberger Rocks, 79, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 peacefully at her home after a battle with cancer. Born in the South Shore of Chicago, IL and raised in the Greater Chicago area. She went on to live in Boston, Massachusetts, New York, New York, Plainfield, NJ, Mansfield, Ohio, Marshall, Michigan, Marion, Ohio and settled the remainder of her days in Delaware, Ohio. Finding something or someone to love in all those places!
6th Annual ThanksGIVEaway
For the sixth year running, Rinehardt Injury Attorneys are putting turkeys on tables for those families in our community who are facing adversity or hardship and need a helping hand. Thanksgiving is a time to gather around the table, share a special meal, and give thanks. The team at Rinehardt Injury Attorneys wants every family in our community to have the opportunity to enjoy the holiday without financial stress. With the cost of groceries skyrocketing, there are sure to be more families that need an extra hand this year.
Gravity Ohio & DLX serve Thanksgiving dinner to the public on Nov. 24
MANSFIELD -- Gravity Ohio and DLX are pleased to announce the first annual Families without Family community Thanksgiving celebration. On Thursday, Nov. 24, Gravity Ohio and DLX will open the doors of Dan Lew Exchange from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and provide free meals to anyone who attends at no cost and with no proof of need.
'Sister Act' returns to the Renaissance with joyful noise
MANSFIELD — Playing the role of Delores Van Cartier in the musical comedy "Sister Act" was a dream come true for Condrea Webber when the Renaissance Theatre first produced the show in 2017. Five years later, the Mansfield native says she has gained a new last name (Cannada, her...
Stuff the Sleigh toy drive set for Nov. 26 to Dec. 4 at Kingwood Center Gardens
MANSFIELD -- The 4th annual Stuff the Sleigh toy drive at Kingwood Center Gardens is November 26 through December 4. Community members are invited to bring new, unwrapped toys to donate to area children. Toys will be distributed to the Domestic Violence Shelter, Wayfinders Ohio (formerly Harmony House), New Mercy...
Bucyrus students recognized for their kindness
BUCYRUS -- A group of students from Bucyrus Elementary School and Bucyrus Secondary School were recognized for their kindness towards fellow classmates, teachers, and staff members during the district’s monthly regular Board of Education meeting on November 17. Bucyrus Elementary School students Mecca DelVeechio and Timmy Evans, along with...
Mansfield native releases Christian hip-hop album ‘Vessel’
MANSFIELD — Though his first nationally-released album hit digital platforms Friday, Charles Williams Jr. isn’t hoping for fame. He said he wants to inspire and encourage whoever listens to his album.
Turkey Trot provides Thanksgiving dinner to seniors in need
LEXINGTON – The fifth annual Mansfield & Lexington Turkey Trot has a $1,000 fundraising goal to assist the community. Heartland Church will partner with the Lexington Senior Civic Center to provide full Thanksgiving meals for 125 seniors in need in the Lexington area.
Savannah-Crestview Lions Club announced 'Race for Hunger' raffle
SAVANNAH -- The Savannah-Crestview Lions Club has announced a "Race For Hunger" raffle for $20 per ticket. The winning raffle ticket drawn will receive two tickets to the 2023 Indianapolis 500 race, along with a parking pass on 16th Street, right across from the Speedway.
Lex's Depperschmidt, Ontario's Weaver selected to All-Ohio first team
MANSFIELD — Lexington’s Alex Depperschmidt and Ontario’s Gage Weaver reinforced what north central Ohio soccer fans already knew. They are two of the best in the state.
16 horses, other animals in 'pretty bad' shape being rescued from Ashland County farm
ASHLAND — The Humane Society of the United States and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office led a rescue of around 16 horses and other animals from a farm off County Road 1475 on Wednesday. Kirsten Peek, a public information officer with the Humane Society, said the horses’ condition...
CF's Riddle, Galion's Kurtzman headline Division IV All-Northwest District team
BELLVILLE — Clear Fork and Galion were both big winners when the All-Northwest District football team was announced Wednesday evening. Galion’s Landon Kurtzman was selected the Division IV Defensive Player of the Year, while Clear Fork’s Kaden Riddle was chosen the Lineman of the Year. Clear Fork’s Dave Carroll was the Coach of the Year.
