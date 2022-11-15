Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas Airports Warning of Possible Long Lines Ahead of Thanksgiving TravelLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Great job on Discover, Dallas ISD!
I was pleased to see the amazing turnout of families attending this year’s Discover Dallas ISD event. The annual event is the city’s largest opportunity fair, and families from all over the city were there. They were able to learn firsthand about the district’s more than 100 choice...
Plano ISD discussing 2 options for 2023-24 academic calendar
Plano ISD is considering two options for the district's academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year. (Courtesy Fotolia) The Plano ISD board of trustees reviewed two draft calendar options for the 2023-24 school year during its Nov. 15 meeting. Staff considered several factors when putting together the calendars, including considerations...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parent Brings Gun to Fight on Arlington Martin High School Campus
An Arlington ISD parent was arrested Thursday afternoon, accused of bringing a gun to a fight between a group of students on a high school campus, police say. In a statement, Arlington police said a school resource officer at Arlington Martin High School was called shortly before 1:30 p.m. to a fight between a group of students on school property, near one of the parking lots. As the officer headed to the area the officer learned one of the people involved was armed.
aisd.net
Sisters subbed in Arlington ISD, now full-time teachers
If you’re not sure what it takes to be a substitute teacher in the Arlington ISD, you can always ask Duff Elementary fourth-grade teacher Tori Kennedy for some advice. If that’s not good enough, you can head over to Butler Elementary where second-grade teacher Yssa Gilmore would probably offer up some similar tips.
fox4news.com
Gun found at Dallas ISD elementary school
DALLAS - Dallas police found a gun inside a Dallas ISD elementary school on Thursday. Thomas Tolbert Elementary School principal LaKeisha Smith-Bluitt sent a letter to parents on Thursday informing parents about the discovery. Smith-Bluitt says the gun was never used inside of the school. Police believe the gun was...
tcu360.com
Board of Trustees approves a 6% tuition increase beginning in Fall 2023
Tuition will jump by 6% next fall after TCU’s Board of Trustees approved an increase during last week’s fall board meeting. According to a letter from TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini, the increase will boost tuition by $3,240 or to $57,130 for the 2023-24 academic year. It will be...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARRETT, SERENITY DVINCIA; B/F; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
advocatemag.com
Check out Oak Cliff’s most alliterative fall event
This Saturday, the Friends of Kidd Springs are hosting a “Family Fun Fall Fest.”. The event will take place at the Kidd Springs Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be music, raffles, games and a canned food drive benefiting the Cliff Temple Food Bank. Attendance is free, but tickets for games cost $5 — unless you bring donations for the canned food drive. If you contribute five or more cans, you receive a wrist band allowing you unlimited access to games.
secretdallas.com
An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington
Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House brings steaks, barbecue to Grapevine
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening Nov. 21. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening in Grapevine on Nov. 21, according to Manager Rick Cashen. The restaurant is located at 700 W. Hwy. 114, Grapevine. Hoffbrau offers steaks, burgers, chicken-fried steaks and more in a casual environment. Family-owned and -operated since 1978, Hoffbrau has locations across Texas in Amarillo, Benbrook, Granbury and Haltom City, according to its website. 817-527-6119. https://hoffbrausteakandgrill.com.
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
iheart.com
This Texas Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and it's time to start thinking about the dinner. Some people may be looking for alternative dinner options this year, and there are tons of restaurants across the city that are willing to cook for you. Tasting Table compiled a list of restaurants that serve the...
Dallas drive-thru donation event to bring coats, pants, blankets for homeless people
DALLAS — You probably don't need me to tell you this.... but it is COLD outside. While a lot of us are able to stay warm, we pass by people every day who aren't as fortunate. The OurCalling homeless ministry in Dallas is calling on residents to swing on...
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Wineries To Visit Near Dallas
Is there anything better than sipping a great glass of wine? In my opinion, the only thing that is better than sipping a glass of wine is enjoying that glass of wine with a loved one or a group of friends. When I am ready to do just that, I head out to some of my favorite wineries near Dallas.
advocatemag.com
Now open: Two Bit Circus
Two Bit Circus, a micro-amusement park and gaming venue, has officially opened at The Shops at Park Lane. This is the second location of the Los Angeles-based entertainment center, which was founded by Eric Gradman and Brent Bushnell in 2018. It features virtual reality, augmented reality, carnival-inspired games, arcade games, a full-service bar, food stand and lounge areas and rooms for watching sports and hosting small parties.
advocatemag.com
Retro Advocate: Meet the Lady of the Lake and the godfather of psychedelic rock
Editor’s note: This content originally appeared in a 2020 e-newsletter. A couple cruising White Rock Lake stopped for a girl walking alone on the road. Barefoot, she was wearing a white dress and sopping wet. She asked them for a ride to an address in Oak Cliff, the earliest accounts say. When they arrived, they found the girl had disappeared but the seat still wet. “My daughter drowned two years ago,” says the man who answers the door of the house. The Lady of the Lake is Dallas’ own legendary ghost. White Rock Lake is one of the most haunted bodies of water in the world, according to Reader’s Digest. (More)
Three Weatherford ISD schools on 'secure' while police search for 'armed and dangerous' man
Three Weatherford ISD schools were placed on “secure” as a precaution Wednesday while police search for a man they say is armed and dangerous.
advocatemag.com
Hive & Colony opens NorthPark Center store
There’s a new men’s clothing store at NorthPark Center. Hive & Colony, which offers custom-made suits and shirts, has officially opened its tenth store. This is the first location in Texas. Customers are paired with a stylist who helps them choose the perfect outfit. During the shopping experience,...
advocatemag.com
Holiday lights exhibit returns to Dallas Zoo
The Dallas Zoo Lights exhibit is ushering in the holiday season starting this weekend. The exhibit opened Thursday evening and will run most nights through Jan. 1. You can check out the calendar for special events, like members-only nights and adult-only nights, here. In past years, the exhibit has been...
Comments / 0