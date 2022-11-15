Editor’s note: This content originally appeared in a 2020 e-newsletter. A couple cruising White Rock Lake stopped for a girl walking alone on the road. Barefoot, she was wearing a white dress and sopping wet. She asked them for a ride to an address in Oak Cliff, the earliest accounts say. When they arrived, they found the girl had disappeared but the seat still wet. “My daughter drowned two years ago,” says the man who answers the door of the house. The Lady of the Lake is Dallas’ own legendary ghost. White Rock Lake is one of the most haunted bodies of water in the world, according to Reader’s Digest. (More)

