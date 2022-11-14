ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Four Raiders volleyball players Jaynes, Timperley, Parish and Larson mark National Signing Day

By By JIM REECE
Northfield News
Northfield News
 3 days ago

Four Northfield Raiders volleyball players — Sydney Jaynes, Teagan Timperley, Quin Parish and Anne Annelise Larson — marked National Letter of Intent Signing Day Nov. 9 by signing to play college volleyball on scholarships with their respective colleges.

Jaynes signed with the University of Tennessee; Timperly signed with the University of North Dakota; Parish signed with Southern New Hampshire University; and Larson signed with South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

This comes days after their trip to the Section 1AAAA championship, where they took the runners-up trophy and medals. Jaynes and Timperley were also named to the 2022 MNVBCA all-state volleyball teams.

Northfield Activities Director Bubba Sullivan introduced Tim Torstenson as the “very successful volleyball coach who had led this program for many years. We’ve had a wonderful journey this year. He took us all the way to the section finals.”

Torstenson said “the last few years, this sort of thing has been kind of commonplace for our program, which is great. Some might say that our program is responsible for it and has had great success creating collegiate volleyball players. We’ve had a large number of our athletes continue their careers at high levels — DI, DII and DIII volleyball programs. But it’s not because of our program. It’s because of the athletes we get in our programs.”

“Much like the young women before them, these four athletes earned their opportunity to play at the next level by working hard, giving an enormous amount of time and effort to their sport and the classroom and being coachable athletes that these collegiate programs are looking for,” Torstenson said. “We’re proud that they have represented our program and have done it in such a positive way. We wish them luck and know they will bring their hard work, effort and leadership to the collegiate program they will be attending.”

Parish, heading to Southern New Hampshire University, said: “I am so incredibly grateful for everyone in my life that has helped me get to where I am. First, my parents, for driving me to and from all of my practices and games and always being at my side. And my sisters for coming, not always willingly, to all of my games. Especially to Bailey for managing this year and being on the bench every game.”

She thanked her extended family for coming to a lot of games and texting her before games to wish her luck.

“Then I would like to thank my coaches,” Parish said. “Without your support and guidance, I would not have been given this incredible opportunity.” She thanked all of her teammates, from Northfield and elsewhere, over the past nine years.

She added, “Lastly I want to thank the community for your support this year. It was incredible and we would not have made it as far as we did without you.”

Timperly, heading to the University of North Dakota, said: “I would like to thank all of my family and coaches, friends and teachers for their endless support throughout the years. Thank you to my coaches here today, Tim and Justin, for every night they showed up to practice and helped me get better. You guys do not know the impact you have left on me. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me on and off the court. A huge shout out to all of my coaches I’ve had along the way. They have put in endless hours in the gym to make me the player I am today.”

She also gave a thank you to her sister and teammate who could not be there because she was in Colorado.

“There has not been a single day where she has not supported me or told me how proud she is of me,” Timperley said. “She is so special to me, and I would not be where I am today if it weren’t for her continuous love and support. I can say she has left the biggest impact on my life and in my volleyball career.”

She continued, “Finally, I would not be in this chair today if not for the endless love, encouragement and support from my parents. You guys have given me not only the ability to be able to play the sport I adore but the ability to go to the college I love in seven months. The countless nights spent driving me out to practice and all the weekends you gave away to come watch me at the tournaments do not go unnoticed. I’m so thankful for all of the time you have sacrificed to continue to let me do what I love most. I’m truly blessed to say that I get the opportunity to play volleyball at the University of North Dakota next year. To say I’m excited is an understatement. “

Sydney Jaynes, heading to the University of Tennessee, gave thanks to all the “family, friends, teammates, teachers, administrators and coaches who have supported me throughout my volleyball career. I would not be the player or person I am today without you.”

She continued, “To my coaches, Tim and Justin, thank you for pushing me every day in practice and sticking by our team these past four years. To my amazing teammates: Thank you for being a living reminder to me every day of why I play the game, because of the pure joy” of the game and their friendships. To my friends for supporting and cheering me on and always being there for me, especially Bobby, Cindy and Marie.”

She also thanked her family, noting she would not be there today without them supporting her career and driving across the country to watch her play club volleyball, and she was grateful for all they had done to make it possible to be there signing with Tennessee.

Annelise Larson signed with South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, and said: “I know you have all heard us say a lot of thank you’s today but there truly is no way any of us would be here without the constant support from our family, friends, coaches and teammates. All these people have shown me the beauty of the game.”

“To my teammates, just know that I played for you guys.” She said the long bus rides and personal moments as a team made all the conditioning and long practices worth it.

She thanked her parents for “the constant emotional, physical and financial support in my volleyball career. Thank you for introducing me to the sport that I have grown to love.”

“Thank you coaches, for pushing me to become a better player and for teaching me lifelong lessons about hard work and effort along the way,” she said.

“Finally, thank you to my friends and community for always supporting my teams,” she said. “You might not realize how much your support means to us but we feel your impact in every game.”

“I’m sad to see this part of my volleyball career come to an end but so beyond grateful to have had the experiences I’ve had these past four years.”

Northfield, MN
