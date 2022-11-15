ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

City of Columbia installs cameras on Forum Boulevard for traffic study

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works is working with an outside engineering company to conduct a traffic study on Forum Boulevard Wednesday and Thursday. Engineering Surveys and Services, a consultant for Public Works, has installed several traffic counting cameras on Forum Boulevard. This is one of the first steps of the Forum Boulevard improvement project, which will include road improvements on Forum Boulevard from between Chapel Hill Road and Woodrail Avenue.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia residents share feedback on proposed trash bag changes

COLUMBIA - Columbia residents were given the opportunity to ask questions and comment on the proposed changes around the use of city logo refuse bags Thursday. "What was the reason for the adoption of this crazy bag program in the first place? I could never figure it out," one Columbia resident said.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MoDOT asks for public input on unfunded transportation needs

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to voice their opinions on unfunded transportation needs across the state. Meetings will be held across the state from Nov. 28 to Dec. 7, including at the following mid-Missouri locations:. Audrain County Courthouse on Nov. 30 from...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

No injuries reported in Columbia apartment fire

COLUMBIA − NO injuries were reported after a small apartment fire Friday morning in Columbia. At around 6 a.m., Columbia Fire Department crews responded to the structure fire at 1201 Larch Court. When crews arrived, they found smoke showing from an upstairs apartment. The fire was contained to a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mid-Missouri city office hours affected during Thanksgiving week

MID-MISSOURI - City offices in the mid-Missouri area have announced changes to their hours and services Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving Day as well as the day after Thanksgiving, Native American Heritage Day. Offices will reopen Monday, Nov. 28. Gov. Mike Parson also ordered all state...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Burrell Behavioral Health's new Ash Street clinic to open Dec. 5

COLUMBIA − Burrell Behavioral Health is opening another clinic in Columbia. This location is on East Ash Street, making proximity to downtown Columbia very close. Burrell is a growing network that has more than 45,000 clients across 18 counties in Missouri. The clinics offer help in services such as therapy and counseling, psychiatry care, addiction recovery, crisis intervention, and connection services to those who struggle with mental and physical health.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Crash on Route K sends two to the hospital

BOONE COUNTY - Two people were injured after a crash on Route K Wednesday afternoon. The Columbia Fire Department responded to the intersection of Route K and Nursery Road around 3:53 p.m. Route K was shut down for a brief amount of time while crews extricated an individual. Two people...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

No injuries reported after train derailment in Paris

MONROE COUNTY - A train derailed in Paris Thursday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. No injuries have been reported. MSHP said around 11 a.m., a Norfolk Southern train struck a semi-truck pulling an oversized load that entered the crossing on Main Street. Approximately five to six box cars and the train's two engines derailed.
PARIS, MO
KOMU

Columbia Police respond to incident at apartment complex

COLUMBIA - There was a heavy police presence outside of the 2500 block of Old Highway 63 South Thursday evening. Just after 9 p.m., the Columbia Police Department received a call about a potential break-in. The police located the suspect, who then fled from the police after being spotted. Police...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Boil advisory issued for Centertown Waterworks customers

CENTERTOWN - The Village of Centertown issued a boil water advisory for all residents who receive their water from Centertown Waterworks. In a news release, Centertown's chief water operator said the advisory is not due to contamination but "a precautionary effort" following repairs after a water line was damaged while excavating.
CENTERTOWN, MO
KOMU

Multiple vehicle break-ins reported at Westminster College during fall semester

FULTON - Westminster College says it has received multiple reports of vehicle break-ins on or near campus. "At this time, our Security Office can confirm it has received reports of vehicle thefts at Westminster, which is an open campus with a main thoroughfare that community traffic travels through," Dr. Kasi Lacey, vice president and dean of student life at Westminster, said.
FULTON, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, November 18

Columbia Police respond to incident at apartment complex. Just after 9:00 p.m., the Columbia Police Department received a call about a potential break-in. The police located the suspect, who then fled from the police after being spotted. Police said the suspect is still at large. Columbia residents share feedback on...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Man charged after reportedly stealing ATM from Cooper County gas station

COOPER COUNTY − An Independence man faces 10 felony charges in connection to an October burglary at a Cooper County gas station. Joshua Dillon, 40, was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary, three counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of stealing a motor vehicle, stealing, receiving stolen property, first-degree property damage and knowingly burning or exploding.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Hickman student detained after shooting threat written on bathroom stall

COLUMBIA − A Hickman High School student has been detained following a shooting threat written on a bathroom stall at the school, according to district Superintendent Brian Yearwood and the Columbia Police Department. CPD said the juvenile was detained Thursday afternoon for "first-degree making a terrorist threat." Yearwood sent...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

UM System Board of Curators votes to increase housing and dining rates

COLUMBIA - The UM System Board of Curators voted to increase the dining and housing plan rates for its four campuses Thursday. Curators, including MU Chancellor Mun Choi, voted to increase both dining and housing plans effective summer of 2023. The table below shows the current rates and the proposed...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia allows bow hunting in Bonnie View to cull deer population

Since September, bow hunters looking for deer have had access to the Bonnie View Nature Sanctuary, thanks to the efforts of the Columbia Audubon Society. The sanctuary joined eight other places within city limits where bow hunting is allowed until the season ends in January. The Audubon Society, a local...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Nov. 16

Public can now give feedback on Secretary of State's book restriction proposal. Members of the public can now comment on Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's proposed administrative rule to require state-funded libraries to restrict access to certain books for minors or risk losing funding. Tuesday marks the beginning of the...
MISSOURI STATE

