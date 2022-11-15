Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Related
KOMU
City of Columbia installs cameras on Forum Boulevard for traffic study
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works is working with an outside engineering company to conduct a traffic study on Forum Boulevard Wednesday and Thursday. Engineering Surveys and Services, a consultant for Public Works, has installed several traffic counting cameras on Forum Boulevard. This is one of the first steps of the Forum Boulevard improvement project, which will include road improvements on Forum Boulevard from between Chapel Hill Road and Woodrail Avenue.
KOMU
Community members react as Route 15 remains closed after train derailment in Paris
PARIS - Missouri Route 15 in Paris remained closed Friday after a train derailed Thursday morning. There were three minor injuries, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report. MSHP said around 11 a.m. Thursday, a Norfolk Southern train struck a semi-truck pulling an oversized load that entered the...
KOMU
Columbia residents share feedback on proposed trash bag changes
COLUMBIA - Columbia residents were given the opportunity to ask questions and comment on the proposed changes around the use of city logo refuse bags Thursday. "What was the reason for the adoption of this crazy bag program in the first place? I could never figure it out," one Columbia resident said.
KOMU
MoDOT asks for public input on unfunded transportation needs
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to voice their opinions on unfunded transportation needs across the state. Meetings will be held across the state from Nov. 28 to Dec. 7, including at the following mid-Missouri locations:. Audrain County Courthouse on Nov. 30 from...
KOMU
No injuries reported in Columbia apartment fire
COLUMBIA − NO injuries were reported after a small apartment fire Friday morning in Columbia. At around 6 a.m., Columbia Fire Department crews responded to the structure fire at 1201 Larch Court. When crews arrived, they found smoke showing from an upstairs apartment. The fire was contained to a...
KOMU
Mid-Missouri city office hours affected during Thanksgiving week
MID-MISSOURI - City offices in the mid-Missouri area have announced changes to their hours and services Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving Day as well as the day after Thanksgiving, Native American Heritage Day. Offices will reopen Monday, Nov. 28. Gov. Mike Parson also ordered all state...
KOMU
Chief Jones makes last push for surveillance footage software ahead of council vote
COLUMBIA - On Monday, the Columbia City Council will decide if the Columbia Police Department will authorize an agreement with FUSUS, a surveillance footage software. If passed, CPD will not add any new surveillance cameras; the cameras that already exist will be used, CPD Chief Geoff Jones said Friday at the Muleskinners meeting.
KOMU
Burrell Behavioral Health's new Ash Street clinic to open Dec. 5
COLUMBIA − Burrell Behavioral Health is opening another clinic in Columbia. This location is on East Ash Street, making proximity to downtown Columbia very close. Burrell is a growing network that has more than 45,000 clients across 18 counties in Missouri. The clinics offer help in services such as therapy and counseling, psychiatry care, addiction recovery, crisis intervention, and connection services to those who struggle with mental and physical health.
KOMU
Crash on Route K sends two to the hospital
BOONE COUNTY - Two people were injured after a crash on Route K Wednesday afternoon. The Columbia Fire Department responded to the intersection of Route K and Nursery Road around 3:53 p.m. Route K was shut down for a brief amount of time while crews extricated an individual. Two people...
KOMU
Amtrak extends limited Missouri River Runner trains past Thanksgiving
JEFFERSON CITY - Trains 311 and 316 on the Missouri River Runner line will not be back on the tracks until Dec. 5 or later. Originally, Amtrak said the trains would return on Nov. 17. The Missouri River Runner usually runs four trains a day, two eastbound and two westbound....
KOMU
No injuries reported after train derailment in Paris
MONROE COUNTY - A train derailed in Paris Thursday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. No injuries have been reported. MSHP said around 11 a.m., a Norfolk Southern train struck a semi-truck pulling an oversized load that entered the crossing on Main Street. Approximately five to six box cars and the train's two engines derailed.
KOMU
Columbia Police respond to incident at apartment complex
COLUMBIA - There was a heavy police presence outside of the 2500 block of Old Highway 63 South Thursday evening. Just after 9 p.m., the Columbia Police Department received a call about a potential break-in. The police located the suspect, who then fled from the police after being spotted. Police...
KOMU
Boil advisory issued for Centertown Waterworks customers
CENTERTOWN - The Village of Centertown issued a boil water advisory for all residents who receive their water from Centertown Waterworks. In a news release, Centertown's chief water operator said the advisory is not due to contamination but "a precautionary effort" following repairs after a water line was damaged while excavating.
KOMU
Multiple vehicle break-ins reported at Westminster College during fall semester
FULTON - Westminster College says it has received multiple reports of vehicle break-ins on or near campus. "At this time, our Security Office can confirm it has received reports of vehicle thefts at Westminster, which is an open campus with a main thoroughfare that community traffic travels through," Dr. Kasi Lacey, vice president and dean of student life at Westminster, said.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, November 18
Columbia Police respond to incident at apartment complex. Just after 9:00 p.m., the Columbia Police Department received a call about a potential break-in. The police located the suspect, who then fled from the police after being spotted. Police said the suspect is still at large. Columbia residents share feedback on...
KOMU
Man charged after reportedly stealing ATM from Cooper County gas station
COOPER COUNTY − An Independence man faces 10 felony charges in connection to an October burglary at a Cooper County gas station. Joshua Dillon, 40, was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary, three counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of stealing a motor vehicle, stealing, receiving stolen property, first-degree property damage and knowingly burning or exploding.
KOMU
Hickman student detained after shooting threat written on bathroom stall
COLUMBIA − A Hickman High School student has been detained following a shooting threat written on a bathroom stall at the school, according to district Superintendent Brian Yearwood and the Columbia Police Department. CPD said the juvenile was detained Thursday afternoon for "first-degree making a terrorist threat." Yearwood sent...
KOMU
UM System Board of Curators votes to increase housing and dining rates
COLUMBIA - The UM System Board of Curators voted to increase the dining and housing plan rates for its four campuses Thursday. Curators, including MU Chancellor Mun Choi, voted to increase both dining and housing plans effective summer of 2023. The table below shows the current rates and the proposed...
KOMU
Columbia allows bow hunting in Bonnie View to cull deer population
Since September, bow hunters looking for deer have had access to the Bonnie View Nature Sanctuary, thanks to the efforts of the Columbia Audubon Society. The sanctuary joined eight other places within city limits where bow hunting is allowed until the season ends in January. The Audubon Society, a local...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Nov. 16
Public can now give feedback on Secretary of State's book restriction proposal. Members of the public can now comment on Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's proposed administrative rule to require state-funded libraries to restrict access to certain books for minors or risk losing funding. Tuesday marks the beginning of the...
Comments / 0