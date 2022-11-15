Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands of Indiana kids need homes, some were officially adopted Friday
The courtroom was decorated with balloons, streamers and banners as families, loved ones, case managers and others gathered in the courtroom.
The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself
Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
15 Fascinating Destinations To See Christmas Lights in Kentucky & Indiana
If you are a fan of Christmas lights we've mapped out 15 fascinating destinations in Kentucky and Indiana that you do not want to miss and they're within driving distance!. Take the family to enjoy over 700,000 lights and more than 50 displays as you drive through Panther Creek Park, 5160 Wayne Bridge Road, for the annual outdoor family-lighted holiday displays. The lights will be on display from November 27-January 2.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Indiana witness at New Albany reported watching and photographing a bright light that hovered over the city for more than two hours beginning at 4 a.m. before moving away on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
3 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]
It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
Indiana DNR Deal after Thanksgiving
Who among us loves shopping after Thanksgiving - for those "Black Friday" sales? Has anyone else besides me caught onto the early sales, online sales, and cyber Monday sales? Feeling stressed?
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- In certain parts of this Hardin County city, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles' license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by.
wdrb.com
Police in Kentucky and Indiana are using cameras to scan license plates
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it. Across the U.S., some state legislatures have passed bills addressing automated license plate readers and the data they collect. Kentucky and Indiana have not.
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
wbiw.com
Indiana Pork donates ham to feed hungry Hoosiers
INDIANA – Indiana Pork proudly joins the National Pork Producers Council’s “Give-a-Ham” challenge. This is a national social media campaign encouraging pig farmers and those involved in the pork industry to donate pork to organizations serving the food insecure, and challenging others to follow suit with a donation of pork.
wdrb.com
Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana practice picketing as union negotiates new contract
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana walked a picket line on Friday. They're not on strike. Instead, workers described the rally cries and signs waved on Main Street in New Albany as a practice picket. Teamsters Local 89, the union representing workers at the casino, is trying...
22 WSBT
First snow days bring new Indiana e-learning law
The first wave of winter caused a few schools to dip into their supply of snow days. But a new Indiana law is limiting how many e-learning days they can use. Today's the first day many school districts probably started to think about how the law will change what they do.
cbs4indy.com
Getting colder; It’s a big day in history
We’re in for another cold day! Temperatures will only peak in the mid 30s Thursday afternoon. It will be breezy too, with wind chills down in the teens and lower 20s throughout the day. Don’t expect as much snow coverage as had on Wednesday. Flurries will linger through the morning but we could even see some peaks of sunshine this afternoon. However, that sun won’t help us warm much and another cold front comes through tonight, reinforcing the cold air.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana installing legal kiosks in all counties
Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. The Indianapolis Public School board voted unanimously to pass the Rebuilding Stronger plan during Thursday's meeting. Generic vs Store Brand. Generic can save you money, but...
Indiana Ranks in the Top 20 of Most Overweight States in America
Being overweight, obese, and unhealthy is becoming more and more prevalent across the country. But which states are the worst - the most unhealthy? It may be hard to swallow (pun kinda intended) but, Indiana is towards the top of the list. Of course, certain counties are worse than others, but overall, the Hoosier state finds itself, once again, in the top 20 of the most overweight and obese states in America.
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Southern Indiana Sky to Light Up with Shooting Stars This Week
Folks in Southern Indiana will be treated to quite the show this week when the skies will be lit up with shooting stars. Meteor showers aren't uncommon. Many refer to these meteors as "shooting stars" which isn't entirely accurate since they aren't stars at all, but I get why they are known as such. In any event, you might want to start thinking of a lot of wishes because there's a good chance that you could see quite a few of these "shooting stars" this week.
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0