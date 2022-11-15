The University of Northern Iowa has tabbed a vice president from Mercy College of Health Sciences to lead the development and implementation of its new bachelor of science in nursing program. Nancy Kertz will serve as the university’s executive director of nursing and chief academic nurse administrator for a new degree the university projects will initially serve 24 students in the fall of 2024. Last week, the university received the go-ahead from the Board of Regents to move forward with providing the degree program to help address the state’s nursing workforce shortage. Officials hope it will also be another reason potential students apply and seek admission. Kertz joins UNI after serving as the vice president of academic affairs and provost at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines for three years.

