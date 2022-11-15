Read full article on original website
Related
1650thefan.com
Waterloo West girls basketball coach Dr. Tony Pappas previews 2022-23 season
Waterloo West high school girls basketball coach Dr. Tony Pappas joined The Fan Wednesday to preview the Wahawks upcoming 2022-23 season. West is coming off a 23-3 season in which it finished as Class 5A’s runner-up at the state tournament. All-State guard Hallie Poock and All-State forward Sahara Williams return as seniors for the Wahawks, meanwhile, the institution of a 35-second shot clock looms large over the sport as the season approaches.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo West girls basketball debuts in ESPN Top-25 high school rankings
The Waterloo West high school girls basketball team is receiving national attention. The Wahawks are ranked 23rd in ESPN’s Top-25 girls high school basketball rankings. Waterloo West returns three starters from last year’s team that was Class 5A’s runner-up. Among its returners are Sahara Williams – who’s...
1650thefan.com
Metro girls basketball teams set to finish preseason with Jamboree Thursday
Metro girls basketball teams will be in action tomorrow night at the Girls Jamboree at Cedar Falls High School. Cedar Falls, Waterloo West, Waterloo East and Waterloo Columbus will each play two quarters of action. The Tigers will matchup against Sumner-Fredericksburg, while Waterloo West faces Hudson, Waterloo East takes on Dunkerton and Waterloo Columbus goes against Valley Lutheran.
1650thefan.com
11.17.22 – State Football Championship Schedule
For the fourth straight year Grundy Center will be play in the Class A State Championship game. The Spartans take on West Hancock this afternoon at 1:00 at the UNI-Dome. Grundy Center has lost three Class A title games in a row, with two of those setbacks coming at the hands of the Eagles.
#7 Cyclones hold off upset-minded Panthers
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 26 points, Stephanie Soares had 23 and No. 7 Iowa State survived a scare in its first road game of the season, holding off Northern Iowa 88-85 on Wednesday night. The Cyclones led by as much as 14 points and had a 76-63 advantage with 8:25 left […]
1650thefan.com
11.14.22 – Cole & Company Podcast
Monday’s show begins with area sports news & scores. We recap another tough loss for the Iowa State football team and discuss the men’s basketball team improving to 2-0 with play-by-play voice John Walters. We hear audio from UNI football coach Mark Farley coming off the Panthers late...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
At Work in Strawberry Point!
Congratulations to Crystal and Lorna at Strawberry Building Supply…our newest winner in our At Work Network. A delicious dozen Aunt Emmy’s cupcakes was delivered…and they were elated!. Playing is easy. Simply text us at 262-MIX-KMCH….tell us who you are and where you’re listening. A new...
KCRG.com
Efforts are underway to bring a senior center to Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Efforts are ongoing to bring a senior center to Cedar Rapids. The city hasn’t had a dedicated facility since the 2008 flood. A temporary solution is underway as the city is in the early phases of planning for a multigenerational facility that would fill the void.
Could This Cedar Rapids Middle School Be Demolished?
Wilson Middle School in Cedar Rapids is nearly 100 years old. But the building is in jeopardy thanks to a proposed plan for Cedar Rapids High Schools and Middle Schools. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that this new $312 million plan hinges on district voters approving a bond vote. The school board is expected to set a timeline for the plan next month, including taking that bond referendum to voters by next September. According to school officials, one of the main goals of the plan is to reduce the number of middle schools in the district, helping to create a feeder system for local high schools. It would also reduce operational and maintenance costs for the district, according to the Gazette.
1650thefan.com
UNI Selects Kertz To Lead New Nursing Program
The University of Northern Iowa has tabbed a vice president from Mercy College of Health Sciences to lead the development and implementation of its new bachelor of science in nursing program. Nancy Kertz will serve as the university’s executive director of nursing and chief academic nurse administrator for a new degree the university projects will initially serve 24 students in the fall of 2024. Last week, the university received the go-ahead from the Board of Regents to move forward with providing the degree program to help address the state’s nursing workforce shortage. Officials hope it will also be another reason potential students apply and seek admission. Kertz joins UNI after serving as the vice president of academic affairs and provost at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines for three years.
iheart.com
It had to happen, eventually
With the snow, the City of Cedar Rapids called an end to the 2022 gold season. In a release, they wrote, "Ellis Golf Course, Twin Pines Golf Course, and Mini Pines Miniature Golf Course have closed for the season." I feel slightly mournful, but only because I didn't play a single hole this year. Should I feel guilty promising myself that I'll play golf at least twice a month next year?
Upcoming Holiday Craft & Vendor Markets in the Corridor [LIST]
Here are some of the big holiday craft & vendor markets happening in Linn, Jones, Benton, and Johnson County:. Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center. Friday, November 18th from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 19th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City.
cbs2iowa.com
Fire damages vacant home in Cedar Rapids late Tuesday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An investigation is underway after a house was damaged in Cedar Rapids Tuesday night. It happened in the 200 block of 11th Street NW around 10:30 pm. Neighbors called Cedar Rapids Fire to report the fire. Firefighters found the fire on the...
Fayette County Fair Brings In Two Major Country Acts
The weather may be cold, but this concert announcement is going to heat you right up!. Clear your calendar for this July, because the Fayette County Fair is bringing in TWO major country acts. Dustin Lynch is coming back to Iowa this summer for a show you won't want to...
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Arrested by Cedar Falls Police After Car Chase
A 53-year old Waterloo man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a hit and run accident and chase through Cedar Falls and Waterloo. Cedar Falls Police arrested Tyler Timion and charged him with eluding and 3rd offense operating while intoxicated. He had been involved in an accident in Waterloo and fled the scene. Officers pursued Timion east on East 18th Street, north on Highway 58, and then east on Highway 218. Timion then began to exit Highway 218 onto Highway 63 where he came to a stop. He was then taken into custody.
katyflint.com
Revived, Refreshed, and Fantastic….A Stay at the Red Fox Inn
Who doesn’t love an overnight stay that makes you feel revived, refreshed, and fantastic?! That’s exactly what you get when you plan a stay at the Red Fox Inn in Waverly. While we were hosted during our stay at the Red Fox Inn, all thoughts are 100% authentic and my own. For more details, please see the Disclosure Tab.
kwayradio.com
Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment
An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
KCCI.com
Marshalltown mural honors teenagers killed in car crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A memorial in Marshalltown honorsfour teenagers killed in a car crash on Nov. 5. This mural at the Marshalltown Skate Park is still a work in progress, but you can already see the names and likenesses of brothers Isacc and Adrian Lara and sisters Yanitza and Linette Lopez.
KCRG.com
Marion garage fire extends into home, no one injured
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion family’s home was damaged early Wednesday morning after a fire started in their detached garage and extended to the home as well. Fire crews responded to the fire in the 1100 block of West 8th Avenue at about 1:20 a.m. Firefighters said the...
Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week
Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
