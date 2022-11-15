Christian Barmore’s injury news went from bad to worse on Friday afternoon. Surprisingly ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jets, the Patriots later placed the standout defensive lineman on injured reserve per ESPN, meaning he’ll miss at least four more games. Barmore has been sidelined since sustaining a knee injury against the Browns in October. He was present on Wednesday and Thursday, listed as a limited participant, but may have suffered a setback.

