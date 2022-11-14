Read full article on original website
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor and Peninsula volleyball start state tournament play
Local volleyball talent was on display Nov. 12, when Peninsula and Gig Harbor faced each other in the district championship at Capital High School. Peninsula (18-2) entered the district tournament as the No. 1 seed. They advanced to the championship match by mowing down Central Kitsap, Kelso and Prairie by convincing 3-0 scores.
DeBoer Sends Best Wishes to Duck Injured Late in Game
UW coach refrains from getting worked up over questionable play at Oregon.
Oregon Ducks receiver Kris Hutson explains late game injury against Washington ‘part of the game plan’
Kris Hutson made a 12-yard catch to get Oregon into Washington territory, stood up, then fell to the turf. The clock stopped with six seconds to go because Oregon, which was out of timeouts, gained a first down on the catch. If not for that, Hutson’s convenient cramp would’ve resulted in a 10-second runoff and the game would’ve been over in what was ultimately a 37-34 UO loss.
Yakima Herald Republic
This diminutive dynamo nicknamed ‘Mini Man’ might be a star in the making for UW men’s basketball
Somewhere beneath a bountiful bouquet of dangling dreadlocks is a joyous and effervescent smile that never seems to leave Keyon Menifield Jr.’s face no matter what’s happening around him. “I just like to have fun out there,” he said. But there’s more to it than that.
'24 DB Dayton Aupiu breaks down weekend visits to Oregon and Washington
Some players just have a knack for the big play and that’s definitely Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica junior defensive back Dayton Aupiu. Aupiu is one of those guys that just always seems to be in the right place at the right time. He’s a highly skilled safety with elite football instincts and he’s been a turn over causing machine for the last two seasons.
q13fox.com
More Puget Sound marine areas open to crabbing
Crabbing season is finally underway in Seattle, Bremerton, Tacoma and Vashon Island. The state says crabbing should remain open in these areas through the end of the year.
secretseattle.co
15 Little-Known Facts About Seattle That May Surprise You
You can live in a city for years and still not learn all its secrets and hidden history. That’s why we asked Seattleites for their best fun fact about Seattle. Our followers on Instagram and Facebook were happy to share some mind-blowing Seattle facts that most people don’t know.
q13fox.com
$205K salary needed to afford a Seattle home
Buying a home in Seattle is getting harder. According to Redfin, a person would need to make a $205,000 salary to afford a home in Seattle.
secretseattle.co
The 12 Best Places To See Holiday Light Displays In Seattle This Winter
Nothing gets us in the holiday mood quite like a festive light display. Whether you’re excited to celebrate Christmas or Hanukkah or simply trying to ward off the long dark nights of a PNW winter, you’ll love these holiday light displays in Seattle. The best part is that many of them are free!
Auburn gymnast who helped Team USA score big at world championships sets sights on Paris 2024
AUBURN, Wash. — Shilese Jones may just be the next big thing in gymnastics, and she was three world championship medals to show for it. Jones returned to Ascend Gymnastics in Auburn this week after spending several weeks competing at the World Gymnastic Championships in Liverpool, England, where she helped Team USA clinch the team competition and earned silver medals in the all-around competition and the uneven bars competition.
Hard landing by ferry damages dock on Bainbridge Island
SEATTLE — The Bainbridge Island ferry dock received some minor damage after a ferry made a hard landing on Sunday afternoon. The ferry Tacoma’s 3:55 p.m. sailing from Bainbridge Island was delayed due to the incident in the second slip. The hard landing happened while someone was being...
KING-5
The small Seattle store that's making a big difference - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — Assistance League of Seattle Thrift Store is the winner of Best Thrifting in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. The prices are thrifty but the merchandise is nifty at Assistance League of Seattle's thrift store. The all-volunteer staff provides carefully curated women's and men's fashions, household...
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
shorelineareanews.com
Cougar in Lake Forest Park
Lake Forest Park residents are used to wild creatures in deeply wooded backyards, but this one was clearly out of the ordinary, so Janne Kaje grabbed his phone for a photo. Based on the reference objects in the photo, he estimates it was about 4-5 feet long head to tail.
Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the best Italian restaurant in the Emerald City.
southsoundmag.com
Gene Juarez Salons & Spas is Relocating Its Silverdale and Tacoma Shops
Gene Juarez Salons & Spas is relocating its Silverdale and Tacoma locations, starting with the Silverdale move next week. In Silverdale, Gene Juarez is moving from its Kitsap Mall location to The Trails at Silverdale, a 30-acre shopping and dining destination, effective Nov. 22. The Kitsap Mall location will close just before that to allow a smooth transition for clients to the new location about a mile away.
Seattle firefighters battling blaze at Ballard business
An exterior fire has extended to a Ballard business, as firefighters with the Seattle Fire Department work to extinguish the blaze on Tuesday. At about 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported fire at Northwest 43rd Street and 8th Avenue Northwest, where they found a fire that had grown into the Albert Lee Appliances.
q13fox.com
Crash blocks all of southbound SR 167 in Kent
KENT, Wash. - A car crash is blocking all southbound lanes of SR 167 in Kent. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash initially blocked the two rightmost lanes around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday. The crash occurred just south of SW 43rd St. Traffic and fire crews...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Racism claim against local high school doesn’t add up, media rushes to judgment
Coaches, students, and parents claim Lakes High School football players were taunted with racial slurs from the Stanwood student section and players during a recent game. But there’s no evidence this occurred. In fact, some key claims are being disputed. And a video of the game, obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, does not indicate any racial slurs being used.
