KETV.com
Car slams into Omaha building, sends bricks flying
OMAHA, Neb. — A driver slammed into an Omaha building, sending bricks flying early Friday morning. Omaha police posted a picture of the crash near Saddle Creek and Poppleton Avenue around 7:15 a.m. They said all lanes on Saddle Creek were open. Officials said one person was transported to...
Controversial Omaha shooting range plans expansion to the Twin Cities
An Omaha, Nebraska shooting range venue that bills itself as a “unique, family-friendly entertainment experience” has announced plans to open in the Twin Cities, prompting critics to rehash allegations that the company uses white supremacist and Nazi symbols and imagery. 88 Tactical, in partnership with investment and development...
Former KMTV weatherman Tony Cervantes passes away
Former KMTV weatherman and Marine Corps veteran Tony Cervantes passed away Monday in Omaha. He served in Vietnam and worked at KMTV in the late 70s and 80s.
KETV.com
Family grieving loss of Omaha man electrocuted on the job
OMAHA, Neb. — A family is grieving the loss of 31-year-old Raymond Sexton Jr. after he was electrocuted on the job. According to a police report, witnesses told police Sexton accidentally touched a power line on Nov. 1. He was on the job for the company Autographix — they...
iheart.com
Power restored for thousands in the La Vista area following large outage
(Omaha, NE) -- Electricity is back for thousands in Douglas and Sarpy counties after a large-scale outage Thursday morning. The Omaha Public Power District says around 10:00 Thursday morning, over 18,500 customers in the La Vista area lost power. OPPD says that the outage happened when a fault occurred after an issue with a piece of equipment in a major load-serving substation in the La Vista area.
WOWT
Girl, 3, left in back seat of burning car in Omaha
The program from Charles Drew Health Center and Siena Francis House provides temporary care for unsheltered people who are too sick to live on the streets but not enough to stay in a hospital. It aims to redirect people without housing away from unnecessary emergency room visits to more appropriate care and shelter.
WOWT
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account. The indictment was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska on Tuesday. It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working...
KETV.com
World-renowned fried chicken restaurant opens location in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Related video — Now Serving Omaha: The Omaha Bakery. A world-renowned fried chicken restaurant is now open in Omaha. Church's Texas Chicken has opened a location in northwest Omaha, near North 168th and Sprague streets. Opened in 1952, Church's serves fried chicken, chicken sandwiches and...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
WOWT
Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man working on a vehicle in his garage in south Omaha was killed when the vehicle pinned him against the structure. Emergency personnel responded to incident at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday near 39th and Y streets. An Omaha Police spokesman told 6 News the death...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
klkntv.com
Lincoln prepares to say goodbye to Highway 2, hello to Nebraska Parkway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will begin changing some signs on Highway 2 this week as it prepares to take full responsibility for its section of the road. In 2019, property owners along the 9-mile stretch received a letter to notify them of the plans to change the road’s name to the Nebraska Parkway.
KETV.com
Blackstone district crash kills man from Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police say a driver headed the wrong way on Harney Street early Tuesday died when he crashed into a tree in Omaha's Blackstone district. Investigators identified the victim as DJ Michael Myers, 27 from Council Bluffs. According to police, Myers was driving westbound on Harney...
Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief
Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday.
1 person was killed and 7 others injured in overnight shooting in Nebraska
Police are looking for the suspect who left at least one person dead and seven others injured during an early Sunday morning shooting in Omaha, Nebraska.
iheart.com
Woman killed in north Omaha mass shooting identified
(Omaha, NE) -- The woman killed in a north Omaha mass shooting is identified. Omaha Police say 20 year old Karly Wood was shot and killed at an after-hours party near 33rd and Ames Avenue just after 4:00 Sunday morning. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says it's believed a party was going on at the house when the shooting occurred. "It is imperative OPD pieces together what took place so resolve can come for the victims and their families. At this point in the investigation, an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire. There is no indication it was a random shooting. Extra OPD resources are being utilized and police presence will increase for the time being."
KETV.com
KETV.com
'I had no idea': Business owner responds to Sunday's mass shooting at 33rd and Ames
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say the scene of Sunday's mass shooting was a space rented out for a birthday party. The owner says he had "no idea" about the event. Myron Pierce couldn't be reached for comment Sunday and Monday, but spoke about the incident in a Facebook Live post Monday afternoon.
