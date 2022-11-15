ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 6-11, 2022

3700 block Lincoln Way: A first-degree robbery was reported. 19300 block 44th Avenue West: A purse was stolen at Fred Meyer. 18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported. 19500 block 58th Avenue West: A window was damaged. 5700 block 168th Street Southwest: An assault was reported. 4200...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Sprinkler limits damage from Lynnwood-area apartment fire Thursday

A fire at a mid-rise apartment building north of Lynnwood Thursday caused minimal damage, thanks to the sprinkler system that kept the flames in check until firefighters arrived. South County Fire crews were dispatched at 11:36 a.m. for alarms sounding and smoke inside an apartment on the third floor of...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Dennis Worsham named first director of Snohomish County Health Department

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers has appointed Dennis Worsham as the first director for Snohomish County’s Health Department. The Snohomish Health District is being integrated into Snohomish County government, and on Jan. 1, 2023, the new Snohomish County Health Department will be launched. Worsham spent time early in his...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
College scholarships available for Edmonds School District high school seniors

A reminder that graduating seniors attending any Edmonds School District high school are eligible to apply for college scholarships through the Foundation for Edmonds School District website. Click here for instructions. A list of available scholarships and descriptions is here. Descriptions are available in Spanish here. Completed scholarship applications may...
EDMONDS, WA
Sponsor spotlight: Yusuf Hansia joings Mountain Pacific Bank as Cash Management Officer

Mountain Pacific Bank is excited to announce that Yusuf Hansia has joined our team, as our new Cash Management Officer. Yusuf has over 15 years of banking experience, providing services to both personal and business banking customers. Beginning his banking career as a teller, he has gained a deep knowledge of banking and demonstrated a capacity to serve customers — as he has been an Operations Specialist, Assistant Manager, Licensed Banker, Branch Manager and most recently, a Business Relationship Manager. Yusuf has a well-rounded working knowledge of all aspects of community banking.
EVERETT, WA
Edmonds School District fall 2022 sports athletes receive All-Wesco honors

The following Edmonds School District high school athletes earned all-Wesco conference honors for fall sports in 2022. The list includes cross country, football, girls soccer, girls swimming, boys tennis and volleyball. Wesco 3A/2A South Boys Tennis. First Team. Singles. Steven Anderson, soph., Edmonds-Woodway. Russell Anderson, sr., Edmonds-Woodway. Doubles. Grant Oliver,...
EDMONDS, WA

