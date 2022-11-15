Mountain Pacific Bank is excited to announce that Yusuf Hansia has joined our team, as our new Cash Management Officer. Yusuf has over 15 years of banking experience, providing services to both personal and business banking customers. Beginning his banking career as a teller, he has gained a deep knowledge of banking and demonstrated a capacity to serve customers — as he has been an Operations Specialist, Assistant Manager, Licensed Banker, Branch Manager and most recently, a Business Relationship Manager. Yusuf has a well-rounded working knowledge of all aspects of community banking.

EVERETT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO