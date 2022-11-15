Read full article on original website
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 6-11, 2022
3700 block Lincoln Way: A first-degree robbery was reported. 19300 block 44th Avenue West: A purse was stolen at Fred Meyer. 18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported. 19500 block 58th Avenue West: A window was damaged. 5700 block 168th Street Southwest: An assault was reported. 4200...
Sprinkler limits damage from Lynnwood-area apartment fire Thursday
A fire at a mid-rise apartment building north of Lynnwood Thursday caused minimal damage, thanks to the sprinkler system that kept the flames in check until firefighters arrived. South County Fire crews were dispatched at 11:36 a.m. for alarms sounding and smoke inside an apartment on the third floor of...
Intersection of 44th and 196th to close Nov. 21-23 for traffic signal installation
From 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 to noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, the intersection of 44th Avenue West and 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood will be closed to all northbound and southbound thru traffic for a traffic signal installation. Left turns also won’t be permitted while the work is taking place.
Snohomish County Superior Court to host National Adoption Day celebration Nov. 18
The Snohomish County Superior Court– in co-sponsorship with the Snohomish County Clerk’s Office and CASA Program — will join others across the U.S. Friday, Nov. 18 in participating in National Adoption Day. “We are so excited to be hosting this annual event,” said Judge Millie Judge, chair...
Dennis Worsham named first director of Snohomish County Health Department
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers has appointed Dennis Worsham as the first director for Snohomish County’s Health Department. The Snohomish Health District is being integrated into Snohomish County government, and on Jan. 1, 2023, the new Snohomish County Health Department will be launched. Worsham spent time early in his...
Lynnwood City Council unable to override mayor’s veto of measure repealing car tab fees
The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Nov. 14 business meeting failed to override Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell’s veto of Ordinance 3614. which repealed the city’s $40 car tab fees. This is not the first time the tab fees have been repealed by a Lynnwood council or the...
Jerry Crabb: A retired Edmonds School District vice principal, he leaves a legacy of family love
Jerry E. Crabb, 82, of Edmonds, passed away Nov. 4th, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by his wife of 62 years; Karen, their 3 children; Jeff, Pete, and Susan, 6 grandchildren, extended family, and his beloved dog, Misty. He leaves a...
Help a senior in need this holiday season by donating to Homage Senior Services
Social isolation, despair and unfit living conditions affect many seniors living in the City of Lynnwood. Homage, the largest provider of services for older adults and people with disabilities in Snohomish County, has created a gift guide to spread hope this holiday season for area seniors in need. “The majority...
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck returns to Edmonds Five Corners location Thursday-Saturday
Visit Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday this week, where you’ll find clam chowder, fish and chips and Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, among other seafood delights. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615. Five Corners in Edmonds. 8330 212th St. S.W. Thursday, Friday and...
College scholarships available for Edmonds School District high school seniors
A reminder that graduating seniors attending any Edmonds School District high school are eligible to apply for college scholarships through the Foundation for Edmonds School District website. Click here for instructions. A list of available scholarships and descriptions is here. Descriptions are available in Spanish here. Completed scholarship applications may...
Sponsor spotlight: Yusuf Hansia joings Mountain Pacific Bank as Cash Management Officer
Mountain Pacific Bank is excited to announce that Yusuf Hansia has joined our team, as our new Cash Management Officer. Yusuf has over 15 years of banking experience, providing services to both personal and business banking customers. Beginning his banking career as a teller, he has gained a deep knowledge of banking and demonstrated a capacity to serve customers — as he has been an Operations Specialist, Assistant Manager, Licensed Banker, Branch Manager and most recently, a Business Relationship Manager. Yusuf has a well-rounded working knowledge of all aspects of community banking.
Edmonds School District fall 2022 sports athletes receive All-Wesco honors
The following Edmonds School District high school athletes earned all-Wesco conference honors for fall sports in 2022. The list includes cross country, football, girls soccer, girls swimming, boys tennis and volleyball. Wesco 3A/2A South Boys Tennis. First Team. Singles. Steven Anderson, soph., Edmonds-Woodway. Russell Anderson, sr., Edmonds-Woodway. Doubles. Grant Oliver,...
Prep volleyball state tournament: Lynnwood keeps trophy hopes alive, Meadowdale’s season ends
Day one of the two-day state high school volleyball tournament concluded at the Yakima Dome with the Lynnwood Royals winning two of their three matches while the Meadowdale Mavericks were eliminated in consecutive matches. Lynnwood entered the 20-team tournament as the No. 14 seed, which meant they had to play...
