CLYDE: Laura M. Porter, 99, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2022. Laura Mary Wallace was born on March 10, 1923 in Fairport, NY to Thomas E. and Elsie (Hallings) Wallace. She started school in Palmyra, NY then moved to North Rose, where she graduated in June 1942. Laura was nominated as class president and was the last surviving member of her class. During high school, she met the love of her life, Mason Porter from Clyde. Mason and Laura continued their long distance romance while he served in England and France during WWII. Upon his honorable discharge, they were married on January 19, 1946.

CLYDE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO