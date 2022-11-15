ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

How to Talk to a Loved One Who Has Dementia: Never Say 'No'

This story is part of Mysteries of the Brain, CNET's deep dive into the human brain's infinite complexities. I'll never forget the last real conversation I had with my late mother-in-law, Grace. She'd had Alzheimer's disease for a number of years, and making a call on her smartphone was getting tough for her. So I was surprised to see her name pop up on my screen, calling me on a random Thursday night in the fall of 2021.
Medical News Today

How long the aggressive stage of dementia lasts

Aggression is a common dementia symptom, but it does not happen to everyone and does not follow a predictable pattern or timeline. It is not a distinct stage of dementia — rather, it is a symptom. It can also be a reaction to fear, frustration, or discomfort. Aggression is...
Richard Scott

Scientists found the most common habit could cause Alzheimer's and dementia.

this habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.cottonbro studio/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. As per the new research, the most common habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. Many people might find nose picking as a disgusting or gross habit, but no one thought it could be life-threatening.
beingpatient.com

Foods to Reverse Dementia? Here’s What the Science Says

Here’s what credible, peer-reviewed studies say about the possibility of foods to reverse dementia. Altogether, there are currently no cures or disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Once a person is diagnosed, their symptoms — memory loss, personality changes, cognitive impairments — will worsen making everyday tasks more and more difficult to do. By the time these cognitive and memory symptoms appear, there is already substantial pathology and plaque buildup within the brain. Researchers are developing cutting-edge treatments to stop and possible even undo this plaque build-up. In the meantime, people can make lifestyle modifications — including exercise, addressing existing health issues like blood pressure and obesity, eating a healthy diet and staying away from certain foods — to protect their brain health, and stave off cognitive decline.
beingpatient.com

3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early

It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
WebMD

Dementia Symptoms Appear Years Before Official Diagnosis: Study

Oct. 28, 2022 – When Michele Greenfield reflects on her mother Joan’s decline into dementia, the warning signs were there for years: At an awards dinner, where her mother pulled out dental floss and began flossing at the table. Forgetting longtime family friends when her children mentioned them in conversation. The fact that she stopped cooking, something she had long loved. Yet it was several years later before the family could get Joan to the doctor for a diagnosis.
Health

Older Adults Who Sleep Less Are More Likely to Develop Multiple Chronic Diseases

Older adults who get five hours of sleep a night or fewer have a greater risk of developing multiple chronic diseases. Sleeping less has previously been linked to a greater likelihood of developing certain chronic conditions, but this study focused on multimorbidity. The findings underscore the importance of maintaining good...
insightscare.com

A Guide for Caregivers to Understand Dementia Behaviors

People with dementia, like Alzheimer’s or related diseases, suffer from a progressive brain disorder. Eventually, it becomes hard for them to think clearly, remember things, take care of them, and communicate with others. Other common dementia symptoms include mood swings and behavioral and personality changes. So caring for persons...
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's disease can be diagnosed before symptoms emerge

A large study led by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer's disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate within the next few years. The study is published in Nature Medicine, and is very timely in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.
ScienceAlert

Mouse Study Suggests a Surprising Link Between Nose-Picking And Alzheimer's

A new study has revealed a tenuous but plausible link between picking your nose and increasing the risk of developing dementia. In cases where picking at your nose damages internal tissues, critical species of bacteria have a clearer path to the brain, which responds to their presence in ways that resemble signs of Alzheimer's disease.
WebMD

Scientists Discover New Blood Types

Nov. 9. 2022 -- What's your blood type? Most people are familiar with the common ones such as A, B, and O. But have you heard of "Er"? Scientists have discovered five more blood types in this uncommon group. The discovery is important to help treat people with an uncommon...
Raleigh News & Observer

To Prevent Dementia, Avoid These Foods

Dementia, a broad term for memory loss, trouble problem-solving, muted thinking abilities, and limited social skills, is a diagnosis no one wants to hear. It leads to less independence later in life, and can make people feel isolated and depressed. More than 7 million people in the US suffer from it, and women are slightly more likely to have it than men. Finding ways to prevent dementia is therefore increasingly important.
jguru.com

Dementia Care at Home

Home care services are the embodiment of comfort, security, and reliability. If you or your loved ones seek help, aid, or support from medical workers or care providers, then home care services will provide you with private space if you are not willing to sacrifice the comfort of your home and the most intimate care.

Comments / 0

Community Policy