Read full article on original website
Related
People Are Sharing "Ugly Truths" About Adulthood They Wish They Knew When They Were Younger, And Wow
"I should have started saving for retirement at 21 — but stupid me kept putting it off because I used the excuse that I was so 'broke,' and I’ll do it later, I’ll do it next year, or whatever. Also, stupid me didn’t stop and think that even if I just started putting a little bit of money away at that time, I would be a millionaire right now."
Opinion: Happiness after a Gray Divorce. Let it be. Let it be.
This is the last article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. “Will divorce make me happier?” is the question many over 50 adults are asking as the number of gray divorces continues to rise in our society. There is often an assumption that individuals will be happier after they divorce because the divorce will solve, or at least lessen, a difficult problem.
Psych Centra
Healthy Relationships: What Makes a Good Partner and How to Become One
Cultivating trust and communicating effectively are two ways you can be a good partner and establish a healthy relationship. But it’s also about what you don’t do. If you’re in love, you may wonder what qualities can help you make the relationship work and what makes a good romantic partner.
Opinion: Little White Lies Can Destroy An Otherwise Healthy Relationship
White lies have become acceptable in our society as a way to shield our loved ones from a supposedly "painful" truth. The issue with “little white lies” is that it’s easy to start withholding information until it starts to snowball into full-on blatant lying.
Opinion: Women Stay in Unhappy Marriages For Many Different Reasons
A close friend is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
How often most couples fight and the benefits of getting into an argument, according to therapists
Avoiding a hostile disagreement is sometimes as simple as saying "I'm feeling frustrated" rather than "You're making me mad."
thedailytexan.com
Study finds stress in relationships can affect people’s perceptions of their partners
A recent research article posted in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal by Lisa Neff, UT associate professor of human development and family sciences, found that during stressful times, people tend to focus on their partner’s worst behaviors while disregarding their best ones. When trying to understand couples’...
ceoworld.biz
7 Mistakes to Avoid in Hiring and Firing During Uncertain Economic Times
After firing half its workforce, Twitter is already asking many to come back. Indeed, research by McKinsey finds that even as recession fears grow, 40% of workers plan to quit their jobs. And a survey from Greenhouse, a New York City-based hiring software provider, finds that 57% of 1,500 employees plan to still be actively looking for a new job even if a recession hits. That’s not surprising, and aligns with the early November jobs report, which finds that U.S. employers added 261,000 jobs in October, higher than the 200,000 predicted by economists.
businesspartnermagazine.com
How To Find Your Purpose in The Workplace?
Professionals may reap the benefits of having a career that is in harmony with their values, which is one of the many elements that can contribute to feeling satisfied and inspired by one’s work. Finding meaning in one’s work may keep employees motivated and committed to their tasks. You may find more job satisfaction if you know how to cultivate these emotions.
Anxiety In Relationships
Anxiety is a feeling of worry, nervousness, or unease. It can be mild or severe, and it can occur in any type of relationship. Anxiety in relationships is a common problem that can cause a lot of stress in a relationship. It can be caused by several factors, such as insecurity, low self-esteem, hurt, or feeling overwhelmed.
How a Positive Mindset Can Transform Your Life
Life is full of setbacks, so why not give up? Because anything is possible with the right mindset.
Iowa State Daily
Astrology for students: a pseudoscience or a lifestyle?
Once a day, a notification pops up on Iowa State sophomore Caroline Pattison’s phone. It’s from CoStar, a personalized astrology app. “You have all the skills you need to thrive,” the notification, personalized for Pattison reads. “Your life path is paved with good intentions. Let yourself be your curious self.”
5 ways to create a compassionate workplace culture and help workers recover from burnout
We live in tumultuous times which can create an added layer of uncertainty for employees who need to build relationships with students, patients or clients. Providing calm, confident and warm emotional labour can be difficult for people experiencing burnout, grief or compassion fatigue. I have been studying the impact of compassion fatigue and burnout, as well as the nature of emotional labour, in educational settings. Workplace culture has emerged as a critical element to prevent burnout and support employees experiencing emotional distress. Organizations that promote a sense of collective compassion — by supporting noticing, feeling and acting on the suffering of...
marriage.com
How to Develop Secure Attachment Style in Your Relationship
Have you wondered why some people have a sense of safety and security when it comes to relationships in their lives? They are not afraid of being cheated on because they are highly confident in their partners. Also, they are not afraid to walk away from any relationship that disturbs...
ceoworld.biz
Old School Making a Comeback
I am proudly old school, and not alone. There are many more of us out there. Underground, we have become the alternative subculture. Not to defy change but preserve what we know works. Resistant to superficial innovation, just for the fake of it and a preference for enduring qualities, we are neither old fashioned nor old. We simply know what is best for business, society, and ourselves.
Love Is a Powerful Force.
Love is a powerful force that can drive us to take actions we never would have imagined or normally do. This is because love is a strong emotion, and it makes people want to do things that make their loved ones happy. Love can change the course of a person’s life. It can make us happy or make us sad. It can make us feel alive or make us feel dead. It is a force that can never be fully understood, but it is a force that can be felt by everyone.
Herald & Review
Survive holiday stress without making a mess of relationships
The holidays can get pretty crazy, but it doesn't have to hurt my relationship. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
Ask Your Higher Self For Advice
In case you don’t know, you have all the wisdom you need. If you didn’t already know, your higher self is the real you. It is typically referred to as the soul in religion. You might be aware of the concept that your body is merely the vessel that this higher self occupies. Therefore, it is this self that is the real you; not your physical body or mind. However, due to the presence of the mind, and the strong connection of our bodies with the Earth and the overall physical reality, it becomes very difficult to make that distinction.
psychologytoday.com
Emotions Are the Embodied Masters of Our Mind
Our emotions express the embodied living roots of who we are as human beings. Our emotions are whole-body events triggered by cognitive events, actual or remembered. Our emotions are experiences that are cognitively assembled. Our emotions are the embodied experiences we cannot escape. The Primacy of Our Emotions. Since ancient...
Comments / 0