A horror movie seasoned with dark comedy and social commentary hitting theaters today tops this week’s new entertainment options. “The Menu” Grade C+: Director Mark Mylod found the tasty recipe of suspenseful moments, shocking reveals and sharp jabs at society in putting together this film. The only problem was when he added the last bit of supernatural seasoning, the results come across as slightly muddled.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO