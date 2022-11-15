Read full article on original website
Democrats' 4-Year Majority in US House Ends as Republicans Take Power
Republicans won the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives this week and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will not seek a leadership position in the new Democratic minority – two of the many changes coming to the new Congress in January. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.
Hakeem Jeffries launched his bid to be Nancy Pelosi's successor. Some see him as a positive force for racial justice, but others are concerned about his silence toward left-wing progressive issues.
The congressman has advocated for racial justice and voting rights, but has also remained silent toward other progressive issues like the environment.
House Speaker Pelosi to Stay in Congress But Not Seek Democratic Party Leadership Role
Washington — Nancy Pelosi, the only woman to ever be speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, announced Thursday that she would remain in Congress as Republicans take control of the chamber in January, but not seek a Democratic leadership position, ending her two-decade run as the party’s leader.
Republicans Critical of Biden’s Stance During Meeting with Xi
Washington — Congressional Republicans mostly condemned President Joe Biden for saying that there “need not be a new Cold War” between the U.S. and China, following a three-hour summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia. A few Republicans, however, joined members of Biden’s Democratic Party...
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
Experts: Few Agreements Likely from Divided US Congress
The 118th United States Congress will be closely divided between the Republican and Democratic Parties. The Republicans won control of the House of Representatives in the November 8 elections. Democrats added to their majority in the Senate. Final results of several races remain in question. But, those results will not...
Biden Administration Says Saudi Prince Has Immunity in Khashoggi Killing Lawsuit
The Biden administration ruled Thursday that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has immunity from a lawsuit over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, drawing immediate condemnation from the slain journalist's former fiancée. Khashoggi was killed and dismembered in October 2018 by Saudi agents in the Saudi consulate in...
US Defends Grant of Immunity to Saudi Crown Prince
The Biden administration Friday defended its decision to declare Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, immune to U.S. lawsuits connected to the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The administration’s decision was disclosed in a letter, filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia...
Funeral held for first of 2 Poles killed in missile blast
A funeral has been held for one of two Polish men who died in a missile explosion near the border with Ukraine
Experts: Information Campaign Key to Pressuring North Korea
WASHINGTON — A massive information campaign directed against North Korea could be used as a pressure tactic to compel the regime to deescalate tensions with the West as its leader Kim Jong Un fears his people equipped with outside information more than the U.S. military, said experts. Experts said...
‘Real, funny, engaging and serious’: Pa. Gen Z voters on what they want in politicians beyond the 2022 midterms
Gen Z voters between the ages of 18-29 helped counter Republican hopes of a “red wave” in this year’s midterm, with turnout coming in at 27%, rivaling 2018’s record high.
Migrants hunker down in Juarez to wait out Title 42
Even as hundreds of Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and Cubans this week left a tent camp along the Mexican banks of the Rio Grande to turn themselves in to U.S. authorities and request asylum new families have settled in anticipating the Dec. 21 end of Title 42 expulsions in the U.S.
Afghan Terror Groups Pose Limited Threat to US, Assessments Find
Washington — Some of the more dire predictions about the boost terror groups in Afghanistan would get from the sudden U.S. withdrawal have not come to pass, with recent assessments suggesting organizations such as al-Qaida and Islamic State have yet to regenerate formidable external attack capabilities. The new assessments,...
Iran Must Cooperate With Uranium Probe, IAEA Resolution Says
Vienna — The United Nations nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution ordering Iran to cooperate urgently with the agency's investigation into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites, diplomats at Thursday's closed-door vote said. The resolution drafted by the United States, Britain, France and Germany says...
North Korea Fires Missile After Threatening ‘Fiercer’ Step
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Thursday, hours after the North threatened to launch “fiercer” military responses to the U.S. bolstering its security commitment to its allies South Korea and Japan. The missile fired from the North’s eastern...
Myanmar Shadow Civilian Government Opens Office in Washington
Washington — Myanmar’s government-in-exile, known as the shadow National Unity Government (NUG), on Friday prepared to open its first office in Washington to reach out to U.S. officials, international diplomats and the local community. NUG’s foreign minister, Zin Mar Aung, told VOA the office aims to promote communication...
Swedish Military Chief Pledges Support for NATO Efforts
Washington — Sweden is committed to NATO’s globe-spanning 360-degree approach to confronting both today’s and tomorrow’s challenges, and that includes both Russia and China, the top Swedish military official told an audience in Washington this week. “As of today, we see no alarming Russian movements along...
US Officials Defend Bid to Shield Saudi Crown Prince in Journalist Killing
Officials stand by a court filing recommending Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman be considered immune from prosecution in a lawsuit over his role in the killing of U.S. resident and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Lack of News a Big Challenge in Occupied Cities, Ukrainian Journalist Says
WARSAW, POLAND — When Russia launched its full invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the country’s journalists found themselves on the front lines. The dedication of Ukrainian journalists to keep reporting under such trying times is being recognized Thursday, when Sevgil Musaieva, editor-in-chief of Ukrainska Pravda, is honored with an International Press Freedom Award.
As Ukraine War Hits Pocketbooks, European Discontent Grows
Paris — Strikes have been held in France and Spain for higher wages and better working conditions, while discontent in Belgium and Greece over soaring energy prices has drawn thousands into the streets. And that’s only over the past week. As fallout from the war in Ukraine hits...
