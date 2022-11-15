ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

On the current state of Louisville basketball

1) No one — or at least very few people and certainly no one rational — is arguing that Kenny Payne deserves to be fired three games (and two exhibitions) into his tenure. 2) No one — or at least very few people and certainly no one rational — was saying going into this season that Louisville was “immediately going to be contending for a national title” under Payne, or anything remotely close to that.
247Sports

Kenny Payne calls out Louisville players after Cardinals' loss to App State: 'There has to be some pride'

The Louisville Cardinals thought they stole a game at home against Appalachian State. However, El Ellis’ game-winning shot was waved off after video replay as time expired. It was the third straight loss to open the year for Louisville, something head coach Kenny Payne was not pleased about, considering the big deficits Tuesday. He pointed to a lack of aggression.
FanSided

Louisville Football: Welcomes ’26 QB Brodie McWhorter

Brodie McWhorter is a freshman quarterback prospect who plays football at Cass High School in White, Georgia. Earlier this season, McWhorter achieved B2C‘s Freshman Of The Week honors after recording 263 passing yards and throwing for 5 touchdowns in a blowout win over Martin Luther King High School (Lithonia, GA) in which the final score was 63-7.
wdrb.com

BOZICH | 3 factors that explain Louisville's 0-3 start

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the Bellarmine game, it was a missed free throw and two missed field goal attempts in the final minute that troubled the University of Louisville men's basketball team. In the Wright State game, it was a turnover and a failure to defend the visitors' final...
247Sports

Rueben Owens ends high school career with 142 yards, two TD performance

University of Louisville football commitment Rueben Owens saw his illustrious high school career come to an end on Friday afternoon. Owens, the No. 1 ranked running back in the country, according to 247Sports, ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns but El Campo, Tx., High School came up short in a 34-20 loss to Kilgore High School in the second round if the Texas state playoffs.
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Hosting Several Dozen Prospects, Multiple Commits vs. NC State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - This Saturday, the Louisville football program will be taking on No. 24 NC State in what will be their final home game of the 2022 season. Not only will it be the final time that Louisville's seniors will get to play at Cardinal Stadium, but it will be the last time this season that the program will get to show off their underrated game day atmosphere to recruits.
Wave 3

JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A coach at a Jefferson County middle school was arrested Friday morning. Joseph Willky, 24, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of assault on a school employee or volunteer and one count of menacing. He was arrested by JCPS police and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early this afternoon.
WHAS11

'Puttshack' mini golf coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is getting another golfing experience in St. Matthews. Puttshack, "the world’s only upscale, tech-infused mini golf" will open their newest location in the Oxmoor Center, according to a press release. The 25,000 square-foot space will feature four highly competitive, tech-driven nine-hole mini golf courses...
WHAS11

JCPS teacher arrested after basketball game at Moore Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher was arrested and charged after an alleged incident that occurred Thursday night. A JCPS spokesperson confirmed the school district's police department arrested 24-year-old Joseph Willky, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, after a basketball game at Moore Middle School.
Ash Jurberg

The Louisville actress giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
WHAS11

JCPS to open 3 schools; Here's how to name them

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is opening three new schools in the 2023-24 school year, and want some help naming them. According to JCPS' website, they will host meetings for community members to learn about the schools and their programming, as well as let the community suggest some names.
wdrb.com

Men revisit Louisville shooting locations seen in Bill Murray's 'Stripes'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To the drivers passing by, Matt Lish and his nephew, Samuel, look like really enthusiastic tourists. They're pointing and taking pictures. In reality, they're homegrown "movie dudes": the kind of guys who know their favorite films, word-for-word, and aren't afraid to recite those lines to whoever will listen.
wdrb.com

2 new hotels planned off Gene Snyder in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works to bring two new hotels and a luxury apartment complex to east Louisville. The projects — to be called Factory Pointe — are planned on 5 acres at Factory Lane and La Grange Road, just off Interstate 265, and includes 228 hotel rooms between two new hotels.
Wave 3

Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announces transition team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced the team set to help transition into his new role. On Wednesday, the 58-member team was represented in front of local leaders at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA on West Broadway. Greenberg said the team represents a multitude of neighborhoods, people...
247Sports

247Sports

