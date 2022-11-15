Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Pugliese Fire Training Center a spark for local firefighter training efforts
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Pugliese Fire Training Center a new resource for Wintersville Fire that’s not only helping out local firefighters but bringing many across the area. Before the opening of this facility, local fire and rescue teams had to travel to Wayne County, Ohio, which is...
WTOV 9
NEWS9 Special Assignment: The Forgotten Epidemic
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The COVID-19 pandemic was at the forefront of everyone's minds for a few years, and though it dominated the headlines and thinking of many, another issue persisted. The opioid epidemic has impacted communities big and small across the United States, and Jefferson County has not...
WTOV 9
With the masks off, rising RSV cases are a concern
WHEELING, W.Va. — After years of masking, Respiratory Syncytial Virus and flu were on the back burner. Now, as those protocols are relaxed, a rise in children with RSV is a concern. "Our pediatrics’ department has been overrun with RSV cases and our emergency room," said Cara Gazdik, director...
WTOV 9
New family support center opens in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — An open house took place Monday evening for a new family support center in Ohio County. The Ohio County Family Resource Network opened the new center funded by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The center is aimed at providing a safe and convenient location where families can receive community-based supports and services.
WTOV 9
The season of giving and holiday cheer is also the season of eating
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Health Resolutions don't normally start until after the holidays, but now different Jefferson County entities are looking to help Ohioans stay healthy during the holiday season. The season of giving and holiday cheer is also the season of eating. According to National Library of Medicine,...
WTOV 9
4th annual Weirton United Way Turkey Trot steps off Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The 4th annual Weirton United Way Turkey Trot will take place on Saturday at Marland Heights Park. The trot will include a 5K run or walk, 1 mile fun run for kids, and a toddler dash. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the Turkey Trot...
WTOV 9
Belmont County entities to benefit from grant
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Economic and Community Development Institute recently announced $2.14 million will be going back to Appalachian Main Street Districts that have felt the effects of the decline of the coal industry. One of the places that will benefit from the grant is Belmont County. “Some...
WTOV 9
Commissioners in Jefferson County to give more than $1 million to Children's Home upgrades
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Many counties are still deciding what to do with their American Rescue Plan Act money. On Thursday, commissioners in Jefferson County announced some distributions. They granted Job and Family Services more than a million dollars for the Children’s home. "The Children’s Home is a...
WTOV 9
WVU Harrison Community Hospital continues to evaluate ongoing EMS services
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — The topic of ambulance service run by WVU Harrison Community Hospital has been an on again and off again topic for Harrison County Commissioners. It was on again Wednesday as German Township trustees asked about the issue. "It's not something they do,” Commissioner Don Bethel...
WTOV 9
City of Wheeling sees overwhelming response to homeowners' repair assistance program
WHEELING, W.Va. — In October, the city of Wheeling offered a chance for homeowners to get some free money for home improvements. The Homeowner-Occupied Repair Assistance Program offers up to $5,000 for income eligible homeowners in Wheeling. What happened next was a bit overwhelming, as more than 500 homeowners...
WTOV 9
Wheeling crash sends one to hospital
WHEELING, W.Va. — One person was sent to the hospital following a two-car accident Thursday evening in Wheeling just before 7 p.m. The head-on collision happened on Washington Avenue. One victim was sent to Wheeling Hospital. Stay with NEWS9 for more information.
WTOV 9
Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service to take place at Temple Shalom
WHEELING, W.Va. — The annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service will be hosted at Temple Shalom this year. The community-wide event invites people of all faiths to join them for a prayer service with multiple leaders, and they encourage everyone to bring a canned good to donate to the hungry. “With...
WTOV 9
Steubenville's calendar full of activities during the holidays
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — If you’re in or around Steubenville this holiday season, you’ll always be able to find something to do. It all begins on Nov. 22 when the city ‘Lights Up the Night,’ holds the 4th Street Fair, and brings back the Nutcracker Village and Advent Market.
WTOV 9
WLU student Willis discusses victory in West Virginia House of Delegates race
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — We first spoke to Jimmy Willis during his campaign for West Virginia House of Delegates. Now he's won that seat and is looking to the future. “If you would've told me last time we met that I won by 418 votes, I probably would've said no," Willis said.
WTOV 9
County-owned building in Belmont County closer to wrecking ball
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — For years, the Belmont County Commission has been trying to demolish the Belmont County building and grounds structure. With an approval for a bid on asbestos removal, it's one step further in making that happen. “J.P. Dutton and I, we've been on the commission for...
WTOV 9
I-70 Bridges Project in its home stretch
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After a long 3 years, the I-70 Bridges Project is in its home stretch and traffic is starting to flow. The westbound onramp to the Fort Henry Bridge is now open after several months of being closed down, eliminating its detours and traffic in Wheeling.
WTOV 9
First 'Rock the Red Kettle' event takes place Saturday at WesBanco Arena
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Salvation Army will raise about $100,000 in Ohio, Marshall and Tyler counties. With that in mind, the first ‘Rock the Red Kettle’ event will take place Saturday night at WesBanco Arena. Doors open at 6 and the concert...
WTOV 9
Christmas on the Plaza helps usher in sounds, sights of the season
WHEELING, W.Va. — Christmas on the Plaza has returned to Wheeling, and everyone is getting in the holiday spirit. "Out inaugural year was 2019,” explained Michele Rejonis, marketing and community relations specialist for the city. “We felt every city should have an official light up night. Of course, we had to take a year off in 2020, but we got a tremendous response from the community in 2019 so it's something that we have tried to build on every year."
WTOV 9
Will the holiday parade and Streetscape project be able to co-exist in the future?
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade is a holiday staple in downtown Wheeling. But with current road conditions getting worse and construction projects upcoming, what does its future hold?. The 37-year tradition is important to the community, but with multiple road construction projects, being...
WTOV 9
Timmons officially resigns from Steubenville Council
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville Third Ward Councilman Eric Timmons submitted a letter of resignation at Tuesday night's meeting. This coming after he was elected to the Jefferson County Commission on Nov. 8. The resignation is effective Dec. 21 and after that council will have 30 days to fill the...
