NEWS9 Special Assignment: The Forgotten Epidemic

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The COVID-19 pandemic was at the forefront of everyone's minds for a few years, and though it dominated the headlines and thinking of many, another issue persisted. The opioid epidemic has impacted communities big and small across the United States, and Jefferson County has not...
With the masks off, rising RSV cases are a concern

WHEELING, W.Va. — After years of masking, Respiratory Syncytial Virus and flu were on the back burner. Now, as those protocols are relaxed, a rise in children with RSV is a concern. "Our pediatrics’ department has been overrun with RSV cases and our emergency room," said Cara Gazdik, director...
New family support center opens in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — An open house took place Monday evening for a new family support center in Ohio County. The Ohio County Family Resource Network opened the new center funded by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The center is aimed at providing a safe and convenient location where families can receive community-based supports and services.
The season of giving and holiday cheer is also the season of eating

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Health Resolutions don't normally start until after the holidays, but now different Jefferson County entities are looking to help Ohioans stay healthy during the holiday season. The season of giving and holiday cheer is also the season of eating. According to National Library of Medicine,...
4th annual Weirton United Way Turkey Trot steps off Saturday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The 4th annual Weirton United Way Turkey Trot will take place on Saturday at Marland Heights Park. The trot will include a 5K run or walk, 1 mile fun run for kids, and a toddler dash. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the Turkey Trot...
Belmont County entities to benefit from grant

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Economic and Community Development Institute recently announced $2.14 million will be going back to Appalachian Main Street Districts that have felt the effects of the decline of the coal industry. One of the places that will benefit from the grant is Belmont County. “Some...
Wheeling crash sends one to hospital

WHEELING, W.Va. — One person was sent to the hospital following a two-car accident Thursday evening in Wheeling just before 7 p.m. The head-on collision happened on Washington Avenue. One victim was sent to Wheeling Hospital. Stay with NEWS9 for more information.
Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service to take place at Temple Shalom

WHEELING, W.Va. — The annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service will be hosted at Temple Shalom this year. The community-wide event invites people of all faiths to join them for a prayer service with multiple leaders, and they encourage everyone to bring a canned good to donate to the hungry. “With...
Steubenville's calendar full of activities during the holidays

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — If you’re in or around Steubenville this holiday season, you’ll always be able to find something to do. It all begins on Nov. 22 when the city ‘Lights Up the Night,’ holds the 4th Street Fair, and brings back the Nutcracker Village and Advent Market.
I-70 Bridges Project in its home stretch

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After a long 3 years, the I-70 Bridges Project is in its home stretch and traffic is starting to flow. The westbound onramp to the Fort Henry Bridge is now open after several months of being closed down, eliminating its detours and traffic in Wheeling.
Christmas on the Plaza helps usher in sounds, sights of the season

WHEELING, W.Va. — Christmas on the Plaza has returned to Wheeling, and everyone is getting in the holiday spirit. "Out inaugural year was 2019,” explained Michele Rejonis, marketing and community relations specialist for the city. “We felt every city should have an official light up night. Of course, we had to take a year off in 2020, but we got a tremendous response from the community in 2019 so it's something that we have tried to build on every year."
Timmons officially resigns from Steubenville Council

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville Third Ward Councilman Eric Timmons submitted a letter of resignation at Tuesday night's meeting. This coming after he was elected to the Jefferson County Commission on Nov. 8. The resignation is effective Dec. 21 and after that council will have 30 days to fill the...
