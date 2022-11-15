Read full article on original website
generalaviationnews.com
Piper wins unpaved approval for M600s
Piper Aircraft has been awarded FAA approval for its flagship airplane — the Piper M600/SLS single engine turboprop — to be operated from unpaved fields. Piper officials say they have received numerous requests for unpaved field certification from customers around the world, noting that the approval has also been awarded in Canada, the UK, and Europe. Brazil certification is expected in early 2023, they added.
assetservicingtimes.com
Citi’s China-Swiss Stock Connect programme gains new clients
Citi’s China-Swiss Stock Connect programme gains new clients. Sunwoda Electric Company (Sunwoda) and Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Company (GreatStar) have chosen Citibank’s issuer services as the depositary bank for their global depositary receipt (GDR) programmes, listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Sunwoda, which produces lithium-ion battery cells and modules,...
assetservicingtimes.com
Participant Capital Advisors picks Apex to service its Lux-domiciled funds
Participant Capital Advisors picks Apex to service its Lux-domiciled funds. Real estate investment firm Participant Capital Advisors, LLC (Participant Capital) has selected Apex Group (Apex) to provide fund and financial services for its Luxembourg-domiciled funds. Apex Group will provide its services to Participant Capital via its expanding Miami office, which...
